Every year, NFL teams bring in rookies onto their roster, and excitement rises to see the future of the franchise get their first chances to step onto the field. Unfortunately for the Minnesota Vikings and their fans, that has not been the case for much of their draft class. Other than Ed Ingram, there hasn’t been a rookie to make a real impact on this team yet, and it doesn’t help that the 2022 Vikings draft class can’t seem to catch a break in terms of injury luck.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO