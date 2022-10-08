Read full article on original website
Related
Eight Thoughts Following Minnesota’s Week 5 Victory
Minnesota’s Week 5 victory over the division rival Chicago Bears certainly gives Vikings fans a lot of reasons to be optimistic. A 4-1 record is excellent, an indicator that this team has taken a significant step forward under Kevin O’Connell’s leadership. Be that as it may, is...
Vikings Put Rookie on IR, Add New Rookie Safety
In the latest rash of injuries to the 2022 Vikings rookie class, rookie RB and preseason star Ty Chandler landed on IR this week after suffering a broken thumb in Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears. It was the first time that Chndler had been activated to the active roster this season. With this latest injury, the Vikings now have four rookies that will have missed games due to injury:
Justin Jefferson Continues to Set Historic Pace
During Sunday’s performance, Justin Jefferson set a few very notable marks for his young career, and he continues to establish a truly historic pace for his young career. He became the Vikings franchise leader for most receptions in a player’s first three seasons, set a career-high with 12 catches in the game, and became the fourth Viking to record 10+ receptions in back-to-back games, per Stathead. (Cris Carter, Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen).
“A Grown Man Play:” Teammates Praise Cameron Dantzler’s Forced Fumble
Cameron Danztler made arguably the best play of the game when he stripped the ball away from Ihmir Smith-Marsette. In so doing, the third-year corner ensured Justin Fields couldn’t lead the Bears down the field for a score. Cameron Dantzler’s forced fumble was thus a critical play in the 29-22 victory.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Questions Answered: O’Connell as the Brainchild, It’s Skylar Thompson in Week 6, Bullard
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the October 12th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
Dolphins Name Their Starting QB vs. Vikings
With Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater both still on the road to recovery from their concussions in back-to-back weeks, head coach Mike McDaniels announced that the Dolphins starting QB vs. the Minnesota Vikings will be rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson. The Kansas State product came into the game against the...
Getting To Know Skylar Thompson
Two weeks ago, Minnesota Vikings fans were dreading their October 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. The high-flying Dolphins had just upset the Buffalo Bills, who were regarded by many as the best team in the NFL. Minnesota, meanwhile, had just escaped U.S. Bank Stadium with an ugly come-from-behind win against the Detroit Lions.
Questions Answered: Jaylen Twyman’s New Team, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Jalen Reagor’s Production
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the October 10th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Went Wrong with Jaylen Twyman?
After a complicated first year and a half in the NFL, Jaylen Twyman was quietly released by the Minnesota Vikings last week. Days later, the once-promising defensive lineman signed with the Miami Dolphins to join their practice squad. Coincidentally enough, the Dolphins are Minnesota’s next opponent. I for one...
Questions Answered: Zimmer-Packer Theories, Playoff Chances, Rookie RB Out
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the October 11th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
An Updated Look at the Potential 2023 NFL Draft QBs
We’re about halfway through the college football season already, and we’ve learned a lot about the prospects that seem likely to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. In particular, there’s been much discussion of the quarterbacks after a poor class at the position in 2022. Now that we’ve gotten to see these guys in action for a month and a half, here’s some updated thoughts on some of the potential 2023 NFL Draft QBs.
NFL・
Garrett Bradbury Has Answered the Call
Prior to the 2022 season, there was much discussion about the Vikings center position, as there always is. However, this time around, it seemed like we came the closest we ever have to seeing some change from 2019 first-round pick Garrett Bradbury. Amidst all the adversity, Bradbury has answered the call and stepped up as a solid starting center through five weeks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Midweek VT: One Large Problem, Survive and Thrive, & Cheese Troubles
Vikings Territory works in partnership with Purple PTSD, similarly doing their utmost to put forth excellent Minnesota Vikings content. As a result, we occasionally promote what they have to offer. Take a look at five of their articles from the early part of the week. The Vikings Have One Large...
We Finally Saw a Great Vikings Offense
Over the first four weeks, there were small glimpses of what Kevin O’Connell promised to bring to this Vikings offense. We saw a fun first half against the Green Bay Packers, but then, they started playing conservative football in the second half with a big lead. Week 2 against Philly, nothing could go their way. Then in Weeks 3 and 4, it took some heroics from Kirk Cousins to get the job done after shaky starts.
The 2022 Vikings Draft Class Can’t Catch a Break
Every year, NFL teams bring in rookies onto their roster, and excitement rises to see the future of the franchise get their first chances to step onto the field. Unfortunately for the Minnesota Vikings and their fans, that has not been the case for much of their draft class. Other than Ed Ingram, there hasn’t been a rookie to make a real impact on this team yet, and it doesn’t help that the 2022 Vikings draft class can’t seem to catch a break in terms of injury luck.
The Minnesota Vikings Defense is Bending but Not Breaking
Despite some close calls, the Minnesota Viking defense has continued to show it will bend but not break. This leaves the team sitting atop the NFC North at 4-1. Despite the record, the defense has come under scrutiny for allowing opponents to stage comebacks. However, the blame for this does not rest solely on the shoulders of the defense.
The NFC North Round-Up: Vikings Emerge as Sole Leaders
Following the action in Week 5, the NFC North has one team atop the division for the first time this season. In a truly surprising turn of events this early in the season, that team is the 4-1 Minnesota Vikings, who defeated the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Here’s how all the action across the NFC North went on Sunday morning and afternoon.
The State of the Vikings: Week 6
This is Episode 140 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode features Josh Frey, who walks through the state of the Vikings with Dustin Baker — five games into the 2022 season. Particularly, the win over Chicago and a preview of Miami are...
Vikings Podcast: A Wacky Win
The first and most important thing is that the Vikings left their Week 5 game with a victory in their pocket. Nevertheless, it was a bit of a weird game. Sam and I take on a variety of topics in the latest episode of Notes from the North, our Vikings podcast.
The 8 Surprises from Vikings Win over Chicago
This is Episode 139 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the surprises the Vikings unveiled against the Chicago Bears in Week 5. Particularly, Christian Darrisaw, Garrett Bradbury, and offensive creativity are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com....
purplePTSD.com
Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
538K+
Views
ABOUT
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!https://purplePTSD.com
Comments / 0