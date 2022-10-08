ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Peter, MN

Men’s Tennis Sends Three to ITA Cup

SAINT PETER, Minn. – The Gustavus men’s tennis team wraps up its fall season this week at the ITA Cup as it sends three student-athletes to the national singles and doubles tournaments. Marco Siviero (So., Sao Miguel de Oeste, Brazil) will represent Gustavus in the singles draw, while Drew Elofson (Sr., Saint Peter) and Gage Gohl (Fy., Sioux Falls, S.D.) will compete in the doubles draw.
No. 17 Gusties Defeat Cornell in Final Non-Conference Match

SAINT PETER, Minn. — On the heels of a five-set comeback victory over St. Olaf, the Gusties carried their momentum into Tuesday night’s non-conference matchup against Cornell, defeating the Rams in four sets for their seventh win in a row. Set one was a back-and-forth effort from both...
