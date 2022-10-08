ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 1

Related
NESN

Raiders Wideout Davante Adams Banned From Amusement Park

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Devante Adams has endured disciplinary action for shoving a photographer following Monday’s Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. However, it wasn’t the NFL or the Raiders who penalized the five-time Pro Bowler. On Tuesday, the well-known Kansas City amusement park, Worlds...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Philadelphia Eagles receive worrisome Jason Kelce news after win

When Jason Kelce left the Philadelphia Eagles’ eventual win over the Arizona Cardinals with 4:38 left to play in the second quarter, it made more than a few fans of Philly’s finest football team hold their breath. Sure, the Eagles have been preparing for this day for some time, as they did draft preseason standout Cam Jurgens to eventually fill his shoes, but after ripping off quick points against the Cardinals, it looked like Philly’s front line may have taken yet another hit.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
State
New York State
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
The Spun

Look: Baseball World Reacts To The Bob Costas News

For the first time in 22 years, Bob Costas will return to the broadcast booth for a full MLB playoff series. Per Jimmy Traina, "TBS announced that [Costas] and Ron Darling will call the Yankees-Guardians [ALDS] series." The baseball world reacted to the news on Monday. "Bob Costas will be...
BRONX, NY
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

3 Cardinals who won’t be back and where they will go

The St. Louis Cardinals are sure to have a different look in 2023. With some legends retiring, other players may be leaving to reshape the team. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have played in their final games with the St. Louis Cardinals. With the departure of these two legends, plus Adam Wainwright expected to decide his future with the club soon, the Cardinals could have a completely new look.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wink Martindale
Person
Blake Martinez
FanSided

Cardinals: The Nolan Arenado hate is getting out of control

Nolan Arenado did not come through for the St. Louis Cardinals in the playoffs, but that does not change the fact that he is one of the club’s most important players. For a player as passionate and driven as Nolan Arenado is, I would have though St. Louis Cardinals fans would have responded differently to the superstar.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football#Ex Giants#The New York Giants#Stanford#The Las Vegas Raiders
NESN

Raiders-Chiefs Ref Defends Head-Scratching Chris Jones Penalty

Had the Chiefs lost to the Raiders on Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City might have pointed to one of the worst NFL penalty calls in recent memory. Trailing Las Vegas 17-7 with a little over a minute left in the first half, Chris Jones appeared to entirely swing momentum in the Chiefs’ direction when he strip-sacked Derek Carr on third-and-8 and recovered the football on the Raiders’ 43-yard line. However, the game-changing play was nullified when head referee Carl Cheffers hit Jones with a roughing-the-passer penalty.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

NFL Week 5: Raiders leading Chiefs on MNF

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are playing host to Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football to close out Week 5 of the NFL season. There's no love lost between these longtime rivals. The Chiefs lead all-time series 70-54-2. Here are the top plays...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Yardbarker

Las Vegas Raiders: 3 Knee-Jerk Reactions Post-Week 5

After finally getting a win in Week 4, the Las Vegas Raiders got right back to blowing games in Week 5. Their latest disappointing masterpiece result was a 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. It’s time for some knee-jerk reactions following this crushing loss.
NFL
numberfire.com

Nyheim Hines (concussion) limited for Colts on Wednesday

Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (concussion) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 6's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hines remains in the NFL's concussion protocols but was able to log a limited practice in a non-contact jersey on Wednesday. Jonathan Taylor (ankle) did not practice. If Hines is able to clear protocols, and Taylor remains sidelined, he could see a large number of touches against the Jaguars working alongside Deon Jackson.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NESN

Raiders Star WR Davante Adams to be Suspended?

Davante Adams let his emotions get the best of him Monday night and may now have to suffer the consequences. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Adams could be suspended for shoving a cameraman following the Raiders’ 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The 29-year-old, who finished...
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders Legend Has A Hopeful Message For The Fans

The odds are not in the Las Vegas Raiders‘ favor five games into the 2022 NFL season. They were expected to dominate, especially after trading for All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. His arrival reunited him with college teammate and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Their tandem could have ignited an...
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

FanSided

290K+
Followers
549K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy