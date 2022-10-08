Read full article on original website
Raiders Wideout Davante Adams Banned From Amusement Park
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Devante Adams has endured disciplinary action for shoving a photographer following Monday’s Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. However, it wasn’t the NFL or the Raiders who penalized the five-time Pro Bowler. On Tuesday, the well-known Kansas City amusement park, Worlds...
Legendary NFL Coach Tony Dungy Calls Out The Chiefs' Coaching Staff
Tony Dungy, a legendary NFL coach, is not happy with the Kansas City Chiefs' coaching staff this Monday night. The Raiders have a 17-0 lead over the AFC West-leading Chiefs early in the second quarter. Derek Carr is carving up the Kansas City secondary. Dungy thinks it's "not smart" ...
Andy Reid comments on blown Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid commented on the controversial Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty on Monday night. Even if you missed Monday night’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, chances are you still heard about what happened. We’re not talking about the...
Philadelphia Eagles receive worrisome Jason Kelce news after win
When Jason Kelce left the Philadelphia Eagles’ eventual win over the Arizona Cardinals with 4:38 left to play in the second quarter, it made more than a few fans of Philly’s finest football team hold their breath. Sure, the Eagles have been preparing for this day for some time, as they did draft preseason standout Cam Jurgens to eventually fill his shoes, but after ripping off quick points against the Cardinals, it looked like Philly’s front line may have taken yet another hit.
Look: Baseball World Reacts To The Bob Costas News
For the first time in 22 years, Bob Costas will return to the broadcast booth for a full MLB playoff series. Per Jimmy Traina, "TBS announced that [Costas] and Ron Darling will call the Yankees-Guardians [ALDS] series." The baseball world reacted to the news on Monday. "Bob Costas will be...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
3 Cardinals who won’t be back and where they will go
The St. Louis Cardinals are sure to have a different look in 2023. With some legends retiring, other players may be leaving to reshape the team. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have played in their final games with the St. Louis Cardinals. With the departure of these two legends, plus Adam Wainwright expected to decide his future with the club soon, the Cardinals could have a completely new look.
Major NFL Trade Rumors Swirling This Monday Afternoon
Major NFL trade rumors are beginning to swirl this Monday afternoon. The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule today. Now, it's believed the NFC South franchise is going to conduct a major fire sale. "Teams will now be calling the Panthers trying to trade for some of their ...
Cardinals: The Nolan Arenado hate is getting out of control
Nolan Arenado did not come through for the St. Louis Cardinals in the playoffs, but that does not change the fact that he is one of the club’s most important players. For a player as passionate and driven as Nolan Arenado is, I would have though St. Louis Cardinals fans would have responded differently to the superstar.
Former Buffalo Bills DB’s revenge game ends short after concussion
Levi Wallace returned to Buffalo in a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform after playing his first four years with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The Steelers were run out of Buffalo in a blowout victory for the Bills, 38-3. Wallace arrived back in Buffalo on Sunday, and on the first drive, was...
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Live Game Updates
Join us for live game updates between the 1-3 Las Vegas Raiders at the 3-1 Kansas City Chiefs
Jacob deGrom gives Mets fans another gut-punch after playoff loss
It does not sound like Jacob deGrom will be opting back into his deal with the New York Mets. While the New York Mets had an amazing regular season, Jacob deGrom and the boys came up painfully short in October. On the precipice of losing the NL East to the...
Raiders-Chiefs Ref Defends Head-Scratching Chris Jones Penalty
Had the Chiefs lost to the Raiders on Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City might have pointed to one of the worst NFL penalty calls in recent memory. Trailing Las Vegas 17-7 with a little over a minute left in the first half, Chris Jones appeared to entirely swing momentum in the Chiefs’ direction when he strip-sacked Derek Carr on third-and-8 and recovered the football on the Raiders’ 43-yard line. However, the game-changing play was nullified when head referee Carl Cheffers hit Jones with a roughing-the-passer penalty.
It would be a disaster if the Lakers sign this newly-waived player
The Los Angeles Lakers are over halfway through the preseason and there are still some aspects of the roster that need to be figured out. Most notably, the Lakers have one free roster spot to hand out for the 2022-23 season with some potential candidates. Before the preseason began, there...
NFL Week 5: Raiders leading Chiefs on MNF
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are playing host to Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football to close out Week 5 of the NFL season. There's no love lost between these longtime rivals. The Chiefs lead all-time series 70-54-2. Here are the top plays...
QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Revisiting the wild finish between Raiders & Chiefs on MNF
Each week, Trent Dilfer joins Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world.
Las Vegas Raiders: 3 Knee-Jerk Reactions Post-Week 5
After finally getting a win in Week 4, the Las Vegas Raiders got right back to blowing games in Week 5. Their latest disappointing masterpiece result was a 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. It’s time for some knee-jerk reactions following this crushing loss.
Nyheim Hines (concussion) limited for Colts on Wednesday
Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (concussion) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 6's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hines remains in the NFL's concussion protocols but was able to log a limited practice in a non-contact jersey on Wednesday. Jonathan Taylor (ankle) did not practice. If Hines is able to clear protocols, and Taylor remains sidelined, he could see a large number of touches against the Jaguars working alongside Deon Jackson.
Raiders Star WR Davante Adams to be Suspended?
Davante Adams let his emotions get the best of him Monday night and may now have to suffer the consequences. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Adams could be suspended for shoving a cameraman following the Raiders’ 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The 29-year-old, who finished...
Raiders Legend Has A Hopeful Message For The Fans
The odds are not in the Las Vegas Raiders‘ favor five games into the 2022 NFL season. They were expected to dominate, especially after trading for All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. His arrival reunited him with college teammate and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Their tandem could have ignited an...
