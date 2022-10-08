Read full article on original website
Ronda Rousey On Smackdown Women’s Title Win: ‘Cry About It, Neckbeards’
Ronda Rousey is the Smackdown Women’s Champion following Extreme Rules, and she had a message for those who aren’t happy about it. Rousey defeated Liv Morgan at Saturday’s PPV to win the title, and she posted to Instagram on Sunday morning with a picture of herself choking Morgan in the ropes with a pointed message.
Mia Yim Departs Impact Wrestling After End of Contract
Fightful Select reports that Mia Yim has officially ended her run with Impact Wrestling now that her contract has expired. Yim chose not to extend the deal and is now a free agent. She made her return to Impact in the spring, singing a short-term deal that ran through Bound...
Brock Lesnar Returns On WWE Raw, Costs Bobby Lashley US Title
Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE TV on tonight’s Raw, attacking Bobby Lashley and costing him the United States Championship. The Beast came out on tonight’s episode of Raw while Lashley was awaiting his title defense against Seth Rollins and attacked the champion, hitting him with an F5 before hitting suplexes and locking in a Kimura Lock. Rollins came out after the commercial break and defeated Lashley to win the title.
The Good Brothers Make WWE Return on Raw, Reunite With AJ Styles
The Good Brothers are back on WWE TV, making their return on Raw to reunite with AJ Styles. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returned on tonight’s show after AJ Styles came out to tease joining The Judgment Day. Styles said that he needed family and hugged Finn Balor, but then revealed that he was actually talking about Gallows and Anderson who came out and attacked the heel group.
WWE News: Candice LeRae Beats Bayley on Raw, Johnny Gargano Defeats Austin Theory
– Candice LeRae picked up a huge win on WWE Raw, defeating Bayley on the season premiere. LeRae faced the Damage CTRL leader on tonight’s show and countered a Rose Plant into an inside cradle for the win. Damage CTRL attacked LeRae after and then assaulted Bianca Belair when she came out for the save.
Nate Diaz Posts Photo With WWE’s Triple H & Stephanie McMahon
– In a post on his Instagram account, UFC fighter Nate Diaz shared a photo of him together with WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon and her husband, WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H. In the caption, he wrote, “We’ll see what’s bout to happen next,” possibly teasing some future involvement with WWE. You can see his Instagram post below.
Various News: Dax Harwood Lists Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley as Dream Opponents, Dog in Wrestling Match Goes Viral
– When asked by a fan on Twitter on who his dream opponents that he hasn’t wrestled yet were, FTR’s Dax Harwood listed AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson:. – In a clip that’s gone viral on social media, an actual dog beat wrestler Psycho Mike at an indie wrestling event. you can watch a clip of the match and Psycho Mike’s comments below:
WWE News: Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts Return This Week, Dakota Kai on Out of Character, Kofi Kingston and Matt Riddle Play Street Fighter 6
– WWE Superstar Sheamus is finally reviving his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel with new episodes starting Friday, October 14. This week’s episode will feature Bobby Lashley:. – WWE Superstar Dakota Kai joined Ryan Satin on Out of Character this week:. – Matt Riddle and Kofi Kingston played the...
GCW The Settlement Series Part 4 Results 10.11.22: Jordan Oliver In Action, More
GCW held the latest of their Settlement Series on Tuesday, with Jordan Oliver and more competing. You can see the full results from the IWTV-airing event below, per Cagematch.net:. * Hunter Drake def. Kristian Robinson. * Mane Event def. Petty in Pink. * Austin Luke def. Gabriel Skye. * Deklan...
Ric Flair on Andrade El Idolo & Sammy Guevara Altercation, Explains That Andrade Is a Genuine ‘Tough Guy’
– On the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast for AdFreeShows, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair commented on the backstage altercation between his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, and Sammy Guevara in AEW. Flair stated the following (via Fightful):. “I’m family in that deal. I’ve only met...
NJPW News: NJPW Introduces New World TV Title, Oleg Boltin Joins Company, Titan Joins Los Ingobernables de Japon
– During their Declaration of Power event this morning, NJPW announced the creation of the World TV title. All matches for the title will have a fifteen minute time limit. The tournament for the first champion will begin this weekend and ends at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, 2023.
Betting Odds For WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
The betting odds are online for this month’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc. BetOnline has released the following odds for the PPV, which takes place on October 22nd:. Bron Breakker: -400 (1/4) Ilja Dragunov: +275 (11/4) JD McDonagh: +700 (7/1) NXT North American Championship Ladder Match. Wes Lee: +125 (5/4)
IRS Reacts To The Return of Bray Wyatt
In a post on Twitter, IRS (Mike Rotunda) reacted to the recent WWE return of Bray Wyatt at the Extreme Rules PPV. He wrote: “Great to see my son back in WWE, but nobody is safe come April,” Rotunda wrote. “Better have those taxes in order Bray! #PayUp.”
Backstage Rumor of More Wrestlers Returning To WWE Soon
PWInsider reports that two wrestlers released from WWE are set to make their return soon, according to several different sources in the company. It was noted that Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson are believed to be on their way back after being released in 2020. They will likely be hitting the RAW brand as soon as this month for a reunion of the OC with AJ Styles.
Josh Alexander To Kick Off This Week’s Impact Wrestling
Josh Alexander will appear in the opening segment of this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact announced on Tuesday that the Impact World Champion will kick off this week’s show, as you can see below. Also announced was a match between Matt Cardona and Bhupinder Gujjar. Impact airs...
Tony Khan On Whether AEW Rampage Will Go Live Weekly, Talks His Own TV Appearances
During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Tony Khan recently weighed in his occasional appearances on AEW TV and whether Rampage will ever end going live weekly. Khan has made a handful of appearances on TV and he talked about his strategy of when he decides to do so, while also noting that Rampage will be live more often at least through Full Gear. You can check out some highlights below:
WWE News: More Crossovers Expected Between Brands, R-Truth & Shelton Benjamin Note
– It looks as if we could be seeing more crossover between the brands in WWE, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that more crossover between WWE’s brands are expected to occur going forward. In addition, more NXT stars are expected to “get looks” by appearing on WWE Main Event tapings.
Gangrel On How Backstage Issues Were Handled In Attitude Era, Training Paige VanZant
Gangrel was a part of the Attitude Era in WWE, and he recently weighed in on how backstage issues were handled in that period and more. The WWE alumnus did a virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest and takes about how heat between talent was handled at the time. He also discussed his training of Paige VanZant prior to her AEW in-ring debut. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 10.10.22 – Seth Rollins Celebrates His US Title Win and More!
-Well, that was an eventful RAW. Let’s get to it!. -We start with the DX hype video that played leading up to tonight’s RAW with the DX reunion that closed the show tied in. They have two words for us!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and...
The Rock Tweets Ahead Of Black Adam Premiere, Teases ‘Surprise’ For Tonight Show
The Rock was busy with press today before the premiere screening of Black Adam, and he teased a “huge surprise” for his Tonight Show appearance. The movie star’s DC Extended Universe film arrives in theaters on October 21st and has its New York City premiere tonight. Rock posted to his Twitter account to share pics from his promotional appearance on Good Morning America, as well as video of his walk out on The Tonight Show which airs tonight. For the latter, he wrote:
