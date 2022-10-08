ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Shaquille O’Neal Never Forgot How Patrick Ewing ‘Punked’ Him During Their First Meeting

By Joe Kozlowski
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 4 days ago

While traditional, back-to-the-basket big men have largely become a thing of the past, we saw some epic battles in the paint during the 1990s. When Shaquille O’Neal and Patrick Ewing met, for example, it was a heavyweight clash under the basket. Those encounters weren’t just exciting for fans to watch; they also made quite an impression on at least one party.

In his 2011 book, Shaq Uncut , O’Neal recalls his first encounter with Ewing and how the Knicks center “punked” him. The Deisel never forgot that experience, and, in a related scenario, how he was snubbed during the All-Star Game.

Let’s take a walk down memory lane and venture under the boards.

An angry Patrick Ewing had no time for a young Shaquille O’Neal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yRC1v_0iRYPMMr00
Shaquille O’Neal (L) backs down Patrick Ewing. | Vince Bucci/AFP via Getty Images

In 1992, Shaquille O’Neal sent shockwaves through the NBA by bursting onto the professional scene. He even earned a starting spot in the 1993 All-Star Game, making him the first rookie to accomplish the feat since Michael Jordan. Patrick Ewing, however, wasn’t impressed.

“I was a rookie with the Orlando Magic the first time I ever met Patrick,” O’Neal recalled in his 2011 book . “We were playing at Madison Square Garden, and my plan was to shake his hand and say, ‘Hello, Mr. Ewing,” but before I got the chance he punked me. I went to shake his hand, and he wouldn’t. So I went to put my fist out and he hit me real hard on the knuckles. Then he said, ‘I’m gonna bust your ass, rookie.'”

That wasn’t the only disrespect that Shaq suffered, though. Pat Riley, who was Ewing’s coach at the time, also managed to needle the young center.

“Ewing was mad because everyone was talking like I was the Next Big Thing (which I was),” the Diesel recalled. “I led the All-Star Game in votes in my first year in the NBA, and after that Ewing told some guys no rookies should be allowed to start in the game. Pat Riley was the coach of the East that year, but he was Patrick’s coach with the Knicks, and he told everyone that it was ‘ridiculous’ that I was the starter. So when it got to the All-Star Game Riley started me because he had to, but he played me and Patrick the same amount of minutes.”

As you might expect, O’Neal didn’t appreciate that one-two punch.

“I didn’t like that,” Shaq continued. “I never really forgot it. I was voted in as the starter. Not Ewing. The fans wanted to see me. So give the fans what they want, right?”

Shaq certainly seemed to learn a lesson from both of those experiences

When push comes to shove, both Shaquille O’Neal and Patrick Ewing posted similar starts during the 1992-93 season. While that might minimize Ewing and Riley’s actions — it’s not like Shaq was far and away the better player — it doesn’t change the lessons the young center likely learned.

Elsewhere in his book, O’Neal explained that he had watched clips of the Knicks’ star as a teenager and “decided to kidnap Patrick Ewing’s mean streak.” After experiencing those sentiments firsthand, the Diesel probably learned a clear lesson.

Throughout his NBA career, the LSU product was never shy to throw his weight around, both physically and metaphorically . He could bully opponents under the basket and wasn’t shy about trash-talking. Even if he didn’t directly get those practices from Ewing, it probably didn’t hurt to see how the big Jamaican greeted a competitor.

Then, moving onto Riley, we have the idea of putting on a show and giving the fans what they want to see. While it’s impossible to know the motivation for every one of Shaq’s choices, that could be (one of) the origin points for the fun-loving big man we all came to know. O’Neal certainly took basketball seriously, but he also cracked jokes, appeared in movies , and had no problem being both a personality and a basketball player.

So, no matter how you slice it, Shaquille O’Neal got the last laugh. Not only did he start in that All-Star Game, but he went on to appear in many more, won championships, and largely laughed his way to the bank. Punk him at your own risk.

Like Sportscasting on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter @sportscasting19 and subscribe to our YouTube channel .

RELATED: Shaquille O’Neal Details Phil Jackson’s Coaching Techniques, Including Sage, Hour-Long Walkthroughs, and Happy Places

The post Shaquille O’Neal Never Forgot How Patrick Ewing ‘Punked’ Him During Their First Meeting appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair Partner Was Revealed To Be The Wife Of A Valued Boston Celtics' Consultant And Had Personal Ties With Danny Ainge

The Boston Celtics were flying high after last season, having made it to the NBA Finals with first-year Head Coach Ime Udoka in charge. However, they were rocked by a scandal recently, with Udoka being suspended for a season following what was reported as a consensual workplace relationship. However, as more details came out, it became apparent that the situation was more complicated than initially anticipated, and the understanding is that Udoka likely won't return after a year.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Former NBA Star Arrested For Allegedly Hitting His Son

Former NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested on Monday for allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son at LaGuardia Airport, according to a report from the New York Post. Gordon was waiting for his flight to Chicago when the police arrested him. His son, meanwhile, was taken to Long Island Jewish Children's Hospital for an evaluation.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Phil Jackson
Person
Pat Riley
Person
Patrick Ewing
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRON4 News

‘That wasn’t a Sucker punch’: Draymond’s mom defends Poole punch

(KRON) — Draymond Green’s mom has taken to Twitter to defend her son after video emerged showing the Golden State Warriors star punching teammate, Jordan Poole. The video, and Green’s seemingly aggressive behavior, has drawn widespread condemnation, with some accusing Green of sucker-punching Poole. But Draymond’s mom, Mary Babers, isn’t having it. “That wasn’t a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knicks#Getty Images#The Orlando Magic
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr’s strong Jordan Poole message amid Draymond Green controversy

It’s safe to say that Steve Kerr wanted Jordan Poole to be a long-term fixture for the Golden State Warriors before he was punched by Draymond Green. The fourth-year guard’s ever-impressive response to the ongoing controversy, though, no doubt makes Poole even more valuable to the Warriors’ present and future as his representatives continue negotiating a possible contract extension with team management.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: Baseball World Reacts To The Bob Costas News

For the first time in 22 years, Bob Costas will return to the broadcast booth for a full MLB playoff series. Per Jimmy Traina, "TBS announced that [Costas] and Ron Darling will call the Yankees-Guardians [ALDS] series." The baseball world reacted to the news on Monday. "Bob Costas will be...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Former NBA Player Iman Shumpert Believes Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Can Easily Coexist Together: "Patrick Beverley And Russ Could Probably Box And Continue To Practice."

The Los Angeles Lakers weren't at their best. If anything, it was one of the worst seasons that the franchise has had despite having LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook on the roster. Keeping that in mind, it's no surprise that the Lakers have made a lot of changes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside The Celtics

Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick

As the Celtics gear up for opening night next Tuesday, Oct. 18, against the Sixers, they must trim the roster down to a maximum of 15 players by Monday at 5 pm EST. While Boston has one more preseason game left, a Friday night matchup against the Raptors in Montreal, the cutdown process has begun. ...
BOSTON, MA
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Keeping Marcus Jordan Romance ‘Private’ Due To Scottie Pippen & Michael Jordan Beef

Larsa Pippen has decided to keep her romance with Marcus Jordan, 31, under wraps. Despite things heating up between the two, the Real Housewives Of Miami star, 48, wants to maintain a low profile in terms of her relationship with the son of Michael Jordan due to the beef he and Larsa’s ex, Scottie Pippen have following the fallout of The Last Dance documentary.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Larsa Pippen Snuggles Up with 'Friend' Marcus Jordan at Rolling Loud

Larsa Pippen looks like she's super into the son of her ex-husband's famous teammate -- the 'Real Housewives' star and Marcus Jordan were all over each other at a music festival. Larsa and Marcus were spotted together again Sunday ... this time at Rolling Loud in NYC, and video shows...
QUEENS, NY
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

211K+
Followers
32K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy