dotesports.com
Retirement, plants, and a legacy: N0tail talks about post-competition life, the new OG, and Dota 2 esports
It’s that time of the year again for Dota 2 fans—a time when the International 2022 ignites the competitive spirit of both active and retired players around the world. But that wasn’t quite the case for two-time TI winner Johan “n0tail” Sundstein as he enjoyed his morning in Lisbon, Portugal.
dotesports.com
Riot plans to add victory and defeat post-game screens to VALORANT soon
With the “future of VALORANT” in mind, the developers at Riot Games are planning to roll out a series of upcoming user experience and user interface changes starting with Patch 5.08, including a huge overhaul to the post-game screens showing victory and defeat. The new victory and defeat...
dotesports.com
Does Overwatch 2 have aim assist?
Overwatch 2 has been struggling since launch, with players have spent hours queuing to get into lobbies, unable to pick the characters they want, and even disconnecting from servers. The one thing Overwatch needed to nail, was the aiming. Players on PCs have the luxury of pinpoint precision aiming, where...
dotesports.com
Everyone’s beating everyone: Is Group A the most competitive group at Worlds 2022?
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Across any sport, a four-team scenario with a three-way tie usually, if not always, implies that...
dotesports.com
It’s Rogue’s time: LEC champs blaze through Top Esports to complete perfect first Worlds round robin
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Rogue have been on an eye-catching hot streak to open their run at the Worlds 2022...
dotesports.com
Messi, Neymar, and Pogba coming to Modern Warfare 2? CoD leaker says yes
Call of Duty leakers have had a field day over the last few years releasing information on unannounced content, and it looks like the trend won’t be coming to an end anytime soon. TheGhostofHope, who has been correct on previously reported leaks in the past, is back again with...
dotesports.com
When does VALORANT Episode 5, Act 2 End?
VALORANT Episode Five, Act Two officially launched on Aug. 23, introducing both another act battle pass as well as the Champions pass to celebrate the second world championship at Champions 2022. The various patches released across Act Two added a ton of welcome features and made a lot of well-regarded...
dotesports.com
These teams have recorded the highest KDA in the Worlds 2022 group stage so far
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The first round robin of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship group stage is over...
dotesports.com
Sodapoppin stuns TwitchCon hosts with brutal comment about San Diego event live on air
Twitch streamer Chance “Sodapoppin” Morris might be a One True King co-owner now, but that hasn’t stopped him from being his usual blunt self, which is something fans love about him. The forthright star took part in the TwitchCon San Diego Ultimate Challenge Gauntlet on Sunday, Oct....
dotesports.com
Does IShowSpeed have a Fortnite skin?
Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royales out right now, frequently adding in new skins from some of the best partnerships by Epic Games. The Icon Series features some of the most prominent content creators from the community, providing them with a skin inside the game. With IShowSpeed gaining recent popularity, many are curious about whether he has a skin in Fortnite.
dotesports.com
‘It’s no wonder why they are bad’: CloudTemplar explains why the LCS is struggling at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Current Riot Games Korea caster and former Azubu Frost jungler CloudTemplar believes the LCS is struggling...
dotesports.com
Bugged no more: Orianna re-enabled at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After being disabled for several days of play at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship...
dotesports.com
When does Harbor release in VALORANT?
VALORANT already has many agents in its roster of playable characters. But Riot Games keeps on adding more and more, and the next agent, Harbor, is soon making his way to the game. Harbor’s design could be considered as one of the most well-articulated in VALORANT. Hailing from India, this...
dotesports.com
Rammus is the big winner among the champions buffed in League Patch 12.20
While the 2022 League of Legends World Championship action continues, Riot Games is working on bringing some exciting changes to the live servers that will be hitting the game in Patch 12.20. The balance team is looking to buff Rammus, as he’s currently stuck at a sub-50 percent win rate...
dotesports.com
‘Character, team spirit, and identity’: YamatoCannon talks Fnatic’s run at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Before the group stage of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, many predicted Fnatic to...
dotesports.com
Counter-Strike legend f0rest to stand in for European CS:GO team
Legendary Swedish CS:GO player Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg will step in for Ex-Finest in place of Rasmus “kreaz” Johansson at Svenska Cupen 2022, a $46,900 LAN tournament taking place in Sweden from Oct. 14 to 16. Kreaz has not been playing with Olek...
dotesports.com
How to play Overwatch 2 without a phone number
Overwatch 2 was expected to take the franchise to the next level, but it also did the opposite in some respects. While the new characters, maps, and content feel like a breath of fresh air for Overwatch fans, a decent number of new players were left on edge due to the new phone number requirement of the title.
dotesports.com
Just catching up on Worlds 2022? Here’s everything that’s happened in groups so far
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The first round robin of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship group stage is in...
dotesports.com
Grubby refuses to enter Dota 2 MMR hell
Warcraft III sensation and professional player Manuel Schenkhuizen, better known as Grubby, made the decision to start playing Dota 2 a few months ago. After mainly playing other RTS games like the Age of Empires series and Starcraft, he decided to take on the new challenge of playing one of the most complicated MOBAs. And now, he calls it one of the best decisions he’s ever made, going so far as to say that he regrets not starting the game earlier in life.
dotesports.com
The magical cat infiltrates the Worlds 2022 group stage again as Aatrox continues to run wild
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The end of the first group stage round-robin is upon us, and with that, the Worlds...
