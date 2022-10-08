ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riot plans to add victory and defeat post-game screens to VALORANT soon

With the “future of VALORANT” in mind, the developers at Riot Games are planning to roll out a series of upcoming user experience and user interface changes starting with Patch 5.08, including a huge overhaul to the post-game screens showing victory and defeat. The new victory and defeat...
Does Overwatch 2 have aim assist?

Overwatch 2 has been struggling since launch, with players have spent hours queuing to get into lobbies, unable to pick the characters they want, and even disconnecting from servers. The one thing Overwatch needed to nail, was the aiming. Players on PCs have the luxury of pinpoint precision aiming, where...
When does VALORANT Episode 5, Act 2 End?

VALORANT Episode Five, Act Two officially launched on Aug. 23, introducing both another act battle pass as well as the Champions pass to celebrate the second world championship at Champions 2022. The various patches released across Act Two added a ton of welcome features and made a lot of well-regarded...
Does IShowSpeed have a Fortnite skin?

Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royales out right now, frequently adding in new skins from some of the best partnerships by Epic Games. The Icon Series features some of the most prominent content creators from the community, providing them with a skin inside the game. With IShowSpeed gaining recent popularity, many are curious about whether he has a skin in Fortnite.
Bugged no more: Orianna re-enabled at Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After being disabled for several days of play at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship...
When does Harbor release in VALORANT?

VALORANT already has many agents in its roster of playable characters. But Riot Games keeps on adding more and more, and the next agent, Harbor, is soon making his way to the game. Harbor’s design could be considered as one of the most well-articulated in VALORANT. Hailing from India, this...
Counter-Strike legend f0rest to stand in for European CS:GO team

Legendary Swedish CS:GO player Patrik “⁠f0rest⁠” Lindberg will step in for Ex-Finest in place of Rasmus “⁠kreaz⁠” Johansson at Svenska Cupen 2022, a $46,900 LAN tournament taking place in Sweden from Oct. 14 to 16. Kreaz has not been playing with Olek...
How to play Overwatch 2 without a phone number

Overwatch 2 was expected to take the franchise to the next level, but it also did the opposite in some respects. While the new characters, maps, and content feel like a breath of fresh air for Overwatch fans, a decent number of new players were left on edge due to the new phone number requirement of the title.
Grubby refuses to enter Dota 2 MMR hell

Warcraft III sensation and professional player Manuel Schenkhuizen, better known as Grubby, made the decision to start playing Dota 2 a few months ago. After mainly playing other RTS games like the Age of Empires series and Starcraft, he decided to take on the new challenge of playing one of the most complicated MOBAs. And now, he calls it one of the best decisions he’s ever made, going so far as to say that he regrets not starting the game earlier in life.
