Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Kenny Smith Says Reaction To Draymond Green Punch Is Overblown, Happens 'A Lot'
Kenny Smith says Draymond Green violently socking Jordan Poole in a practice last week is a huge nothing burger ... telling TMZ Sports similar incidents will happen "at least twice a year on each team." We spoke with "The Jet" out at LAX last week shortly after we posted the...
NBA・
TMZ.com
Bronny James Signs NIL Deal With Nike
Bronny James is following in his father's footsteps and joining the Nike family -- the high school hoops star just inked an NIL deal with the shoe giant. Nike made the announcement just minutes ago ... saying the 18-year-old Sierra Canyon baller is one of five high school prospects who recently signed Name, Image and Likeness endorsements with the Swoosh.
NBA・
TMZ.com
Child Tackled By Security After Running On Field During Buccaneers Game
A little boy who ran onto the field during an NFL game Sunday was grabbed by a security guard and slammed to the turf ... all while Tom Brady looked on from just feet away. The incident happened early in the Buccaneers' game against the Falcons in Tampa Bay ... when a 10-year-old hopped the stadium railing and sprinted onto the playing surface.
TMZ.com
Davante Adams Apologizes For Shoving Man To Ground, McDaniels Shows Support
1:39 PM PT -- Raiders coach Josh McDaniels spoke with reporters about the incident on Tuesday ... saying he's still trying to get more information, but one thing he knows is Davante Adams has his full support. "I know that was an unfortunate situation," McDaniels said. "We obviously don't want...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TMZ.com
50 Cent Shouts Out Commanders' Brian Robinson, Played 6 Wks After Shooting
If anyone knows about surviving a shooting, it's 50 Cent ... that's why the rap legend shouted out Commanders RB Brian Robinson on social media, celebrating the 3rd round draft pick for playing just six weeks after he was shot twice. "That s**t ain’t stop nothing, 👀when God has bigger...
NFL・
TMZ.com
Tom Brady Buys Major League Pickleball Team With Ex-Tennis Star Kim Clijsters
Never thought we'd say this, but pickleball might be the hottest sport right now ... because Tom Brady just joined superstars like LeBron James and Drew Brees in becoming a professional team owner!!. Major League Pickleball announced the 7-time Super Bowl champion's newest business venture on Wednesday ... saying TB12...
NFL・
TMZ.com
Tua Tagovailoa Throws At Dolphins Practice Weeks After Concussion
Tua Tagovailoa is back slingin' the ball at Miami Dolphins' practice after suffering a concussion 13 days ago ... and while it's a step in the right direction, the quarterback is still in protocol. The 24-year-old was spotted in Dolphins gear on Wednesday at the Baptist Health Training Complex ......
Who won AFL trade period and who lost - ranking the club performances after a breathless 10 days of deals
A Brownlow Medalist, a newly-minted best-and-fairest winner and last year's No.1 draft pick all changed clubs in a frantic AFL trade period. Last season's top pick Jason Horne-Francis moved back home to South Australia, star rucks Luke Jackson and Brodie Grundy also found new clubs, while recently dominant teams Geelong and Richmond only got stronger.
RELATED PEOPLE
TMZ.com
'MNF' Field Invader Suffered Concussion From Bobby Wagner Tackle, Cops Say
The man who was leveled by Bobby Wagner after running on to the field during "Monday Night Football" last week suffered a concussion from the tackle ... this according to a police report obtained by TMZ Sports. The Santa Clara Police Dept. says Alexander Taylor came to cops at around...
TMZ.com
Former NFL Tight End Tyrone Davis Dead At 50
Tyrone Davis, former tight end for the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets, has died, according to an obituary made public by a funeral home in Virginia. He was 50. The cause of death is not clear. Earl Dotson, former Packers offensive tackle who played alongside Davis for eight...
Comments / 1