CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - A hiker who got trapped under a refrigerator-sized boulder in a remote area near Leavenworth is recovering after Monday’s dramatic rescue mission. According to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), someone called 911 at around 9:30 a.m. saying that their friend, 28-year-old Ben Delahunty from Montana, was trapped under a massive rock in the Lake Viviane area. He told dispatch that both of Delahunty’s legs and his wrist were pinned by the boulder, and it was too heavy to move.

LEAVENWORTH, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO