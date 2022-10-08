ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoqualmie, WA

TruthInGodsWord
3d ago

My sincerest heartfelt condolences go out to ALL who are grieving/ affected by the VERY tragic death of this young woman. 💔 😢 🙏. I pray they seek Jesus for His supernatural comfort at this time & for their futures w/o her.

4
Maxi Bitch
3d ago

...a young adult may or may not be dead from a fall and two grown men are calling her privileged because she was up early hiking? how sad. how pathetic.

3
TruthInGodsWord
3d ago

As we witness daily, death OFTEN comes suddenly/unexpectedly by way of accidents & freak accidents, natural disasters & natural causes, fires, sickness such as Covid, violent crimes & domestic violence, overdoses, etc..Our ONLY hope is our Salvation through Jesus Christ Crucified on the ✝️ as our ONLY way of redemption/ forgiveness of our sins unto Salvation to enter heaven when we die.NO unsaved/ unbelievers/ unrepentant sinners will EVER enter heaven .PLEASE people, seek Jesus for your Salvation now before it's too late. NO ONE is nice/ good enough to save our own soul from hell when we die. NO ONE is guaranteed our next breath. There is NO RIP for ANYONE who dies w/o accepting Jesus as our personal Lord & Savior unto Salvation in THIS lifetime.(except children to the age of accountability who automatically go to heaven. ) 🙏🕊📖✝️

3
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man fatally struck by boat while wakeboarding

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 42-year-old wakeboarder has died after being struck by a boat at Hunts Point near Bellevue on Tuesday. At 4:35 p.m., police and fire crews were called to the 4300 block at Hunts Point Road for a report of a person who had been injured in the water about 100 yards from shore.
BELLEVUE, WA
q13fox.com

Hiker pinned by ‘refrigerator-sized’ boulder saved in dramatic rescue near Leavenworth

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - A hiker who got trapped under a refrigerator-sized boulder in a remote area near Leavenworth is recovering after Monday’s dramatic rescue mission. According to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), someone called 911 at around 9:30 a.m. saying that their friend, 28-year-old Ben Delahunty from Montana, was trapped under a massive rock in the Lake Viviane area. He told dispatch that both of Delahunty’s legs and his wrist were pinned by the boulder, and it was too heavy to move.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
q13fox.com

Officials: Man dies at Point Defiance trying to escape tide coming in

TACOMA, Wash. - A 42-year-old man was killed after trying to escape the tide coming in at Point Defiance Park on Sunday. According to police, a woman and her husband were walking on the beach under the Dalco Passage viewpoint around 4:11 p.m. when the tide started coming in. The pair became separated.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Police: Man shot, found in pickup truck that crashed in Tacoma yard

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating after a man was shot and found in a pickup truck that crashed in yard Wednesday morning. Before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired and a car that crashed in a yard at South 76th and Tacoma Avenue. When officers...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Marysville Police looking for missing man with dementia

MARYSVILLE, Wash. - Marysville Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man, who may be at risk because he has dementia. 68-year-old Michael Cox was last seen walking in the area of the 1200 block of Cedar Ave., near 72nd St. SE on Oct. 12. He...
MARYSVILLE, WA
q13fox.com

Pedestrian hit by car on I-5 near U-District

SEATTLE - A pedestrian struck by car on I-5 near the University District late Monday night. The collision happened before 10:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-5, just south of Lake City Way. The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was taken to Harborview Medical Center. As of Tuesday...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Australian family flies to King County to search for missing uncle

According to the RPD, 68-year-old Stanley Haviland started experiencing symptoms of severe confusion while staying at a hotel in the SeaTac area. An ambulance took him to Valley Medical Center on Wednesday for treatment, and he was discharged from the hospital later that evening. He disappeared shortly after.
SEATAC, WA
q13fox.com

No injuries reported after shootout between suspect, Renton officers

RENTON, Wash. - Renton police took a suspect into custody after shots were fired between the suspect and officers Wednesday morning. After 4:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of a prowler breaking into a car in the 2000 block of Lake Washington Boulevard. Investigators said when officers arrived, the...
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle Police locate Missing Indigenous Person, cancel alert

SEATTLE - The Seattle Police Department say have located an Indigenous man who went missing earlier this month. On Tuesday, police canceled their Missing Indigenous Person alert for 23-year-old Steven Maupin. When the alert was first issued, authorities said he was last seen at the Shell gas station near 6th Ave. and Dearborn Street in the SODO neighborhood around 5 p.m. on Oct. 4. He has severe burns on his head, right hand and left leg, which are bandaged.
SEATTLE, WA
firefighternation.com

A Sheep Wanders Into WA Fire Station. Now She has a Home and a Job Tending Grass

Angelica Relente – Puyallup Herald (Puyallup, Wash.) Oct. 9—Graham Fire & Rescue’s new lawn mower has a distinct feature: horns. Pat, a female sheep (ewe) with horns, has moved to Station 96 at 12827 224th St. E. She shares about two acres of land with her new fire goat roommates, Drip and Torch. Their mission is to take care of the fire station’s yard.
PUYALLUP, WA
MyNorthwest

Kirkland car dealership explosion injures employee

An explosion at a Kirkland car dealership sent one person to the hospital Monday evening. Kirkland Fire Battalion Chief Seth Buchanan says an employee of Volkswagen of Kirkland was vaping in the designated smoking area behind the business when the explosion happened. The smoking area had some empty 55-gallon drums...
KIRKLAND, WA
q13fox.com

Man follows, attacks woman in her 70s outside Renton home

RENTON, Wash. - Surveillance cameras captured video of a man following, and then attacking a woman, in her 70s, right outside her Renton home. FOX 13 News spoke to the victim’s daughter. We are not naming her, or the victim, or showing the daughter’s face. The attack happened...
RENTON, WA
KIMA TV

Police investigating after series of attempted ATM thefts in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Puyallup police are investigating a series of attempted robberies at three businesses Monday afternoon into early Tuesday morning where the suspects appear to have been trying to steal ATMs. The attempted break-ins occurred at U.S. Bank in the 200 block of 39th Ave. SW, Wells Fargo...
PUYALLUP, WA
q13fox.com

Pasado's Safe Haven rescues over 40 English labs from 'overrun' breeding situation

PEND OREILLE, Wash. - Pasado's Safe Haven has rescued paver 40 English labs from an "overrun breeding situation" in eastern Washington. The rescue is still ongoing, but the organization said they were made aware of the situation by the Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office. The Pasado's veterinary team is standing...

