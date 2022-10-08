Read full article on original website
myfox28columbus.com
Ryan Day says special teams, cornerback play need to improve during bye week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Midway through the football season, Ohio State coach Ryan Day told reporters Tuesday that this week's by week comes it a good time. (Story continues below the video) Offensive stars Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Miyan Williams, as well as other players, are nursing injuries that the...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State-Iowa game time announced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Iowa will kick off at noon on October 22. The Buckeyes will host the Hawkeyes for Ohio State's seventh game of the season. Ohio State is 6-0 heading into a bye week. The team is coming off a 49-20 win over Michigan State.
myfox28columbus.com
Former Ohio State star Art Schlichter charged with possessing cocaine
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter has been charged with possessing cocaine. While responding to a report of an overdose, police found him unresponsive at the Hampton Inn along Lyman Drive in Hilliard in June, according to court documents. Officers administered Narcan before taking Schlichter...
myfox28columbus.com
Leaning on dads to help lead Columbus youth onto right path
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — One Central Ohio organization is looking for father figures to step in and help lead kids within the community in the right direction. Urban Family Development Center is kick-starting those efforts with its "Pull Up With Dad" campaign in hopes to change lives. "We can...
myfox28columbus.com
Blue Jacket forward fighting homelessness with every goal and assist he scores this season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine has pledged to donate $1,000 for every point, goal or assist, he scores during the 2022-23 season. The donations will be made to the Community Shelter Board (CSB) to provide resources for families facing homelessness in Columbus. “Family homelessness...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio couple opens Florida home to Ohio linemen helping with hurricane damage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A post on Facebook sparked a coincidental connection between people from central Ohio. "I think it’s kind of like a God thing," said Cathy Morgan, who lives in Hebron, Ohio, and owns a home near Fort Myers Beach, Florida. "We are so thrilled to be able to help out."
myfox28columbus.com
Pumpkin Aglow returns to Franklin Park Conservatory
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Pumpkin Aglow is back at the Franklin Park Conservatory!. The Conservatory will be filled with hundreds of hand-carved pumpkins. These family-friendly fall events offer two pumpkin houses, a spooky forest, a foggy creek and a ghostly graveyard. The Pumpkin Aglow experience takes place on the...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio planning $156 million in incentives for Honda, LG EV battery plant in Fayette County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The State of Ohio is planning a $156 million incentive package for Honda and LG as the companies bring a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant to Fayette County. The Ohio Department of Development said the state plans to provide the following incentives for the...
myfox28columbus.com
Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon race preview & support along route
The annual Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon & 1/2 Marathon is coming this Sunday, Oct. 16. Thousands of athletes will take to the streets of Columbus and many of them will be raising much-needed money for Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Race Director Darris Blackford and one of the Marathon Mile Champions who has been treated at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Jenna Stang join Good Day Columbus to share what the support from the community on race day means to each runner.
myfox28columbus.com
Family of Chase Meola sues fraternity, Ohio State chapter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of an Ohio State student killed near campus are suing his fraternity. The lawsuit comes two years to the day after Chase Meola died. Police said Meola was shot and killed trying to break up a fight at a house party. His parents...
myfox28columbus.com
PENN Entertainment planning $100M hotel development at Hollywood Casino Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — PENN Entertainment announced Tuesday its plans for a $100 million, 180-room hotel development at the Hollywood Casino Columbus on the west side. PENN said it intends to relocate its riverboat casinos in Aurora and Joliet, Ill., to new land-based facilities to build the new hotel at Hollywood Columbus and a second tower at the M Resort in Henderson Nevada.
myfox28columbus.com
$3.5B Honda, LG EV battery plant coming to Fayette County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officials announced a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant is coming to Fayette County, pending government approval. The joint venture between Honda and LG Energy Solution is estimated to bring 2,200 jobs to Ohio. Honda also announced it will invest $700 million to transform its Marysville, East Liberty, and Anna plants to manufacture electric vehicles and parts.
myfox28columbus.com
'This could be life changing,' Fayette Co. families react to Honda EV plant announcement
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Residents living in Fayette County said Honda's $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant coming to the area could be life-changing for them. "In small towns like this, we don’t always see big factories like that," Jeffersonville resident Teshia Johnson said. "This is really a positive, especially for people who need work and can’t find it."
myfox28columbus.com
Faith leaders advocating for affordable housing in Columbus area
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some pastors are taking to the streets to advocate for affordable housing in central Ohio. Tuesday members of BREAD—Building Responsibility Equality And Dignity stood outside the St. Stephens Episcopal Church at High and Woodruff Avenue with signs to catch the interest of passersby. Father...
myfox28columbus.com
Gas prices in Columbus rise over 27 cents per gallon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The average price of gas in Columbus has risen over 27 cents per gallon in the past week, according to GasBuddy. Gas in Columbus increased 27.7 cents per gallon, averaging $3.95 per gallon today. According to GasBuddy, prices in Columbus are 46.9 cents per gallon...
myfox28columbus.com
Locations participating in Columbus Hispanic Restaurant Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's Hispanic Restaurant Week in the 614!. Over 20 restaurants in Columbus are participating and offering a three-course menu with their own unique traditional dishes. Food from Mexico, Central America, South America and the Caribbean are all presented. Check out the following list of participating...
myfox28columbus.com
'Squash Carver' creates masterpiece from thousand-pound squash and pumpkins
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gus Smithhisler is an engineer by day and a professional squash carver by night. He started growing giant pumpkins and squash before realizing he had a natural talent for carving. Smithhisler, also known as Squashcarver on Instagram, has nearly 33,000 followers on the social media...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus police looking for Franklin Park killer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police asking for the public’s help to find the person who shot and killed an East High School student Monday afternoon at Franklin Park. “I heard gunshots and they wouldn’t stop,” said Misty, who lives in the neighborhood. “It sounded...
myfox28columbus.com
Best costumes and safety tips for pets ahead of Howl'oween
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Howl'oween is just around the corner. Petrendologist Charlotte Reed joins Good Day Columbus along with her pups Wally, Hammy and Chuch with the popular costumers this Halloween. For more pet buzz click here.
myfox28columbus.com
There's a name for Cheeto dust and it now has a 17-foot statue
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Anyone who has eaten Cheetos knows the orange, cheesy mess left behind on their fingertips. You might wash them off, suck off the dust, or wipe them on whatever surface when no one is looking. Turns out there is a name for the cheesy dust.
