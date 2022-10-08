UFC heavyweight contenders, Tai Tuivasa and Sergei Pavlovich are set to co-headline UFC Orlando on December 3 from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. MMA Junkie's Farah Hannoun was the first to report the news of the matchup being in the works, although the promotion has yet to officially announce anything regarding the booking. Tuivasa is 5-1 in his last six Octagon appearances and is coming off a third-round KO loss to former interim UFC heavyweight champion, Ciryl Gane, at UFC Paris. Pavlovich on the other is currently riding a four-fight winning streak and will look to build off of a 55-second TKO win over former two-time UFC title challenger Derrick Lewis at UFC 277.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO