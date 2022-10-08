Read full article on original website
Seth Rollins Wins United States Championship On 10/10 WWE Raw
A new United States Champion has been crowned. Bobby Lashley's reign as United States Champion has come to end on the October 10 episode of Monday Night Raw. Seth Rollins, who is coming off a loss against Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules, was able to knock off Lashley, but the win came with plenty of controversy.
New Inductees In Japan Wrestling Hall Of Fame, KC Navarro And Kevin Knight Fight In LA | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, October 11, 2022. - Masa Saito, Great Kojika, The Great Kabuki are set to be inducted into Japan Pro Wrestling Hall Of Fame:. - Battle Slam has released apparent footage of a altercation between Kevin Knight and KC Navarro in LA:. -...
Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergei Pavlovich Scheduled For UFC Orlando In December
UFC heavyweight contenders, Tai Tuivasa and Sergei Pavlovich are set to co-headline UFC Orlando on December 3 from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. MMA Junkie's Farah Hannoun was the first to report the news of the matchup being in the works, although the promotion has yet to officially announce anything regarding the booking. Tuivasa is 5-1 in his last six Octagon appearances and is coming off a third-round KO loss to former interim UFC heavyweight champion, Ciryl Gane, at UFC Paris. Pavlovich on the other is currently riding a four-fight winning streak and will look to build off of a 55-second TKO win over former two-time UFC title challenger Derrick Lewis at UFC 277.
Bray Wyatt! | WWE Raw 10/10/22 Full Show Review & Results | Denise Salcedo & Will Washington
Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) and Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) talk WWE Raw for October 10, 2022.
Podcast: AEW Toronto Debut! | AEW Dynamite 10/12/22 Full Show Review & Results
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Jon Alba (@JonAlba) review AEW's debut in Toronto, with SRS sending live notes!
WWE RAW Results (10/10/22): DX's Anniversary, The Bloodline Appears, United States Title Match, More
Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW (10/10/22)!. We will be bringing you the full results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Tonight's episode is the season premiere of WWE's longest-running weekly episodic program. Tonight, D-Generation X will celebrate 25 years of attitudinal behavior. Another faction, The Bloodline will be in Brooklyn as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns will have two words for everyone in attendance: Acknowledge Me.
Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, And Kane To Appear On WWE Table For 3
Three WWE Hall of Famers will appear on the newest episode of WWE Table For 3. WWE has announced that the episode, titled "Table For 3: New Generation Gathering", will feature Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, and Kane. All three WWE legends worked for the company during the New Generation, a crucial era in WWE history in which stars like Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels rose to the top of the card. The New Generation preceded The Attitude Era and set the stage for the latter's revolutionary success.
Mance Warner Bout Announced For MLW Fightland 2022
MLW Fightland (10/30) Last Man Standing MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. EJ Nduka. The return of Davey Boy Smith Jr. Other talent scheduled for the event include The Samoan SWAT Team, Alex Kane and the BOMAYE Fight Club, Microman, and the MLW World Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker.
MLW To Begin Streaming On Pro Wrestling TV In November With Battle Riot IV, Court Bauer Comments
MLW is coming to Pro Wrestling TV with big plans for 2023. Major League Wrestling is getting ready to start airing its new season and they will have a new broadcast partner in the free streaming service, Pro Wrestling TV. Launched in April 2022, PWTV is also the home of promotions like Women's Wrestling Army and Control Your Narrative.
Celtic Warrior Workouts Returning, Adebayo Akinfenwa Set To Appear In PROGRESS | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, October 12, 2022. - Celtic Warrior Workouts are returning this Friday!:. - Former Soccer player Adebayo Akinfenwa is set to accompany Anthony Ogogo to the ring at a PROGRESS event later this month. - Fans can expect Anthony Bowens to be on...
Shawn Spears Returns On 10/12 AEW Dynamite
Shawn Spears is back in All Elite Wrestling. Following a near five month absence from the company, Shawn Spears made his return to AEW on the October 12 edition of AEW Dynamite. Spears made his return by being introduced as FTR's partner in their upcoming six man tag bout against The Embassy (Brian Cage, Kaun & Toa Liona) on Friday's AEW Rampage.
'Speedball' Mike Bailey Discusses A Potential MMA Run, Pitches Fight With PewDiePie?!?
Mike Bailey talks about a potential run in MMA. There are few wrestlers in today's world that can say that represent multiple different styles of fighting, but 'Speedball' Mike Bailey is one of them. Bailey, who currently represents IMPACT Wrestling, incorporates a lot of martial arts into his wrestling style.
Halloween Havoc Ladder Match Qualifier | 10/11/2022 Full Show Review & Results | Fightful Sour Graps
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss this week's episode of WWE NXT, including:. -Enofe & Blade vs. Briggs & Jensen vs. The Dyad for top tag title contender. -Alba Fyre vs. Jacy Jane ...and more! 90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of silliness. Let's get sour!
AEW Dynamite (10/12) Preview: AEW Invades Canada As Chris Jericho Defends ROH Gold Against Danielson
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite!. Tonight, AEW Dynamite makes its international debut from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Chris Jericho comes back to Toronto (even though he is from Winnipeg, you idiot) and will headline the card as he defends his Ring of Honor World Championship against Bryan Danielson. Christian Cage, Swerve Strickland, PAC, Toni Storm, and more are all leading the charge as AEW invades Canada for the first time ever.
Trey Miguel Talks IMPACT, Greektown Wrestling, more | 2022 Interview
Trey Miguel Talks IMPACT, Greektown Wrestling, more | 2022 Interview
AEW Dark Stream & Results (10/11): Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Toni Storm, More Compete
AEW Dark - October 11. Penelope Ford, Serena Deeb, and Jamie Hayter def. Jordan Blade, Trish Adora, and Skye Blue. Zack Clayton signs with AEW. Dalton Castle and The Boys def. Joe Keys, Josh Fuller, and BK Klein. Action Andretti promo. Kip Sabian (with Penelope Ford) def. Brandon Cutler. AEW...
Toni Storm, Athena, Brian Cage, More Set For Action On 10/11 AEW Dark
AEW Dark (10/11) Penelope Ford, Serena Deeb, & Jamie Hayter vs. Jordan Blade, Trish Adora, & Brittany Blake. Dalton Castle & The Boys (Brandon & Brent Tate) & vs. Joe Keys, Josh Fuller, & BK Klein. QT Marshall vs. Action Andretti. AEW World Women's Championship Eliminator Match: Toni Storm vs....
Zack Clayton Reveals He's Officially Signed With AEW
Zack Clayton has officially signed with AEW. The Jersey Shore star has regularly been featured on AEW's YouTube programming but perhaps his most high-profile appearance in AEW was a loss to Hook on AEW Rampage in August 2022. Not one to be defined by his setbacks, Zach Clayton is pushing forward in AEW and announced on the October 11 episode of AEW Dark that he has officially signed a contract with the promotion. AEW has tiered contracts and it was not stated what kind of a contract Zack Clayton had signed.
Multiple Main Roster Stars To Compete On 10/18 WWE NXT; Sonya Deville, Pick Your Poison, More
The October 18 episode of NXT will largely be dependent on the WWE main roster. It was already announced that Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade will be participating and Pick Your Poison Matches on October 18. However, on October 11 it was revealed that Roxanne Perez would be picking Cora Jade's opponent from the WWE SmackDown roster, and in turn, Cora is headed to Monday Night Raw, at the invitation of Rhea Ripley, to find an opponent for Roxanne Perez.
Ethan Page Says He Recently Agented A Match, Wants To Have Long AEW Career
Ethan Page does some behind the scenes work with AEW. Page has gotten more screen time on AEW television since he aligned with Stokely Hathaway as part of The Firm, MJF's stable on retainer. Off-screen, Page has helped build his brand through his toy hunt vlogs. He's also chipped in...
