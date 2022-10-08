ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fightful

Seth Rollins Wins United States Championship On 10/10 WWE Raw

A new United States Champion has been crowned. Bobby Lashley's reign as United States Champion has come to end on the October 10 episode of Monday Night Raw. Seth Rollins, who is coming off a loss against Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules, was able to knock off Lashley, but the win came with plenty of controversy.
WWE
Fightful

Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergei Pavlovich Scheduled For UFC Orlando In December

UFC heavyweight contenders, Tai Tuivasa and Sergei Pavlovich are set to co-headline UFC Orlando on December 3 from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. MMA Junkie's Farah Hannoun was the first to report the news of the matchup being in the works, although the promotion has yet to officially announce anything regarding the booking. Tuivasa is 5-1 in his last six Octagon appearances and is coming off a third-round KO loss to former interim UFC heavyweight champion, Ciryl Gane, at UFC Paris. Pavlovich on the other is currently riding a four-fight winning streak and will look to build off of a 55-second TKO win over former two-time UFC title challenger Derrick Lewis at UFC 277.
ORLANDO, FL
Fightful

Podcast: AEW Toronto Debut! | AEW Dynamite 10/12/22 Full Show Review & Results

Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Jon Alba (@JonAlba) review AEW's debut in Toronto, with SRS sending live notes!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all your vitamins, minerals and greens in one easy, healthy drink with Athletic...
WWE
Fightful

WWE RAW Results (10/10/22): DX's Anniversary, The Bloodline Appears, United States Title Match, More

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW (10/10/22)!. We will be bringing you the full results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Tonight's episode is the season premiere of WWE's longest-running weekly episodic program. Tonight, D-Generation X will celebrate 25 years of attitudinal behavior. Another faction, The Bloodline will be in Brooklyn as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns will have two words for everyone in attendance: Acknowledge Me.
WWE
Fightful

Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, And Kane To Appear On WWE Table For 3

Three WWE Hall of Famers will appear on the newest episode of WWE Table For 3. WWE has announced that the episode, titled "Table For 3: New Generation Gathering", will feature Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, and Kane. All three WWE legends worked for the company during the New Generation, a crucial era in WWE history in which stars like Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels rose to the top of the card. The New Generation preceded The Attitude Era and set the stage for the latter's revolutionary success.
WWE
Fightful

Mance Warner Bout Announced For MLW Fightland 2022

MLW Fightland (10/30) Last Man Standing MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. EJ Nduka. The return of Davey Boy Smith Jr. Other talent scheduled for the event include The Samoan SWAT Team, Alex Kane and the BOMAYE Fight Club, Microman, and the MLW World Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker.
COMBAT SPORTS
Fightful

Shawn Spears Returns On 10/12 AEW Dynamite

Shawn Spears is back in All Elite Wrestling. Following a near five month absence from the company, Shawn Spears made his return to AEW on the October 12 edition of AEW Dynamite. Spears made his return by being introduced as FTR's partner in their upcoming six man tag bout against The Embassy (Brian Cage, Kaun & Toa Liona) on Friday's AEW Rampage.
WWE
Fightful

AEW Dynamite (10/12) Preview: AEW Invades Canada As Chris Jericho Defends ROH Gold Against Danielson

It's Wednesday, and you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite!. Tonight, AEW Dynamite makes its international debut from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Chris Jericho comes back to Toronto (even though he is from Winnipeg, you idiot) and will headline the card as he defends his Ring of Honor World Championship against Bryan Danielson. Christian Cage, Swerve Strickland, PAC, Toni Storm, and more are all leading the charge as AEW invades Canada for the first time ever.
WWE
Fightful

Toni Storm, Athena, Brian Cage, More Set For Action On 10/11 AEW Dark

AEW Dark (10/11) Penelope Ford, Serena Deeb, & Jamie Hayter vs. Jordan Blade, Trish Adora, & Brittany Blake. Dalton Castle & The Boys (Brandon & Brent Tate) & vs. Joe Keys, Josh Fuller, & BK Klein. QT Marshall vs. Action Andretti. AEW World Women's Championship Eliminator Match: Toni Storm vs....
WWE
Fightful

Zack Clayton Reveals He's Officially Signed With AEW

Zack Clayton has officially signed with AEW. The Jersey Shore star has regularly been featured on AEW's YouTube programming but perhaps his most high-profile appearance in AEW was a loss to Hook on AEW Rampage in August 2022. Not one to be defined by his setbacks, Zach Clayton is pushing forward in AEW and announced on the October 11 episode of AEW Dark that he has officially signed a contract with the promotion. AEW has tiered contracts and it was not stated what kind of a contract Zack Clayton had signed.
WWE
Fightful

Multiple Main Roster Stars To Compete On 10/18 WWE NXT; Sonya Deville, Pick Your Poison, More

The October 18 episode of NXT will largely be dependent on the WWE main roster. It was already announced that Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade will be participating and Pick Your Poison Matches on October 18. However, on October 11 it was revealed that Roxanne Perez would be picking Cora Jade's opponent from the WWE SmackDown roster, and in turn, Cora is headed to Monday Night Raw, at the invitation of Rhea Ripley, to find an opponent for Roxanne Perez.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

