FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Photos: Adorable dogs in search of loving homes in OKC
Officials at the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they are seeking loving homes for dozens of adoptable dogs and cats.
Dog who was abandoned in OKC becomes Internet sensation
An Oklahoma City dog who was left abandoned is now winning hearts across the nation.
KFOR
Sign swaying in the wind causes concern for Edmond residents
A massive sign swaying heavily in the wind made a dangerous situation for Edmond residents.
‘Nearly an irreplaceable commodity,’ 100 hay bales set on fire, arson suspected
An arson investigation is underway in Garfield County after more than 100 hay bales were set up in flames.
KOCO
5-year-old at center of Norman Amber Alert found safe in Oklahoma City
NORMAN, Okla. — A Norman child at the center of an Amber Alert that was issued Tuesday night was found safe. Norman police issued an Amber Alert after they believed a 5-year-old was the victim of parental kidnapping. The child was later found safe in Oklahoma City. KOCO 5...
Harrah community mourning loss of father, daughter in crash
An Oklahoma community is mourning the loss of two family members following a weekend car accident.
KOCO
Oklahoma restaurant temporarily closed while child is in ER with rare infection
OKLAHOMA CITY — A local Asian restaurant has been closed for the past few weeks, but not for lack of business. A TikTok video and the story of a child in the emergency room have drawn the hearts of millions. Grayson Pham is 3 years old and loves dinosaurs.
Pumpkin the mini horse is celebrating her 1st birthday as owners ask for help
Pumpkin the mini horse is not only celebrating her first birthday, her owners are also asking for help.
Man flees police three times; arrested in Edmond for attempting to rob three different businesses within the same hour
A man is in jail for attempted robbery. He threatened several employees at three different businesses in Edmond Tuesday evening.
Vintage Market Days celebrates 10th anniversary with fun event
More than 100 vendors will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of a beloved market in the metro.
Injured Edmond Police officer still critical but stable
An Edmond Police officer is still in critical condition but has stabilized following a wreck following a pursuit.
Red Earth Fallfest to feature parade, dancers, drums, art
The second annual Red Earth Fallfest will kick off in Oklahoma City on Saturday, Oct. 15th with a parade, youth pow wow, dance contests and more.
1600kush.com
Stillwater man accused of attacking his brother with glass shard
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 27-year-old Stillwater man has been jailed on $5,000 bail pending a Nov. 7 court appearance on a felony charge of using a glass shard to slash at his brother, who had wounds on his arms and body. The defendant, Kevin Adrian Garcia could receive as...
KOCO
Heroic church members respond to deadly car crash in Harrah
HARRAH, Okla. — Some heroic church members responded to a deadly car crash in Harrah. KOCO 5 learned more about the heroes who responded to the deadly car crash in Harrah that killed a loving father and his 7-year-old daughter. The pastor of the church called his members "heroes" for running to their aid.
ocolly.com
Tailgate scene: Rustic truck runs in family
Tailgating in Stillwater is electric. Today The O'Colly was able to speak too Berry Keeler, owner of a classic dodge truck with a brand-new Cummins diesel engine. Berry said that his truck is "passed down by generation". After asking him how this idea sprung to his mind, Berry responded, "Why not rebuild a truck and take it tailgating every game day".
U.S. Postal Service stops delivering mail to Yukon complex due to damaged mailboxes
People living in one metro area apartment complex said they have not had any mail delivered for weeks, thanks to unsecure and damaged mailboxes.
Man arrested after allegedly attempting to rob several stores in Edmond
Authorities say a man was taken into custody after he allegedly tried to rob several stores in Edmond.
KOCO
Edmond city council faced with decision to eliminate bus route
EDMOND, Okla. — There was uncertainty in Edmond when the city council was faced with a decision to eliminate the bus route. Lots of workers in Edmond said it’s their only way to get to their jobs every day. The question was if the route down to Oklahoma City would survive and after public comments, the council decided to keep it but cut down on routes.
Norman police take barricaded suspect into custody
Police have confirmed an armed barricaded subject in Norman Tuesday night.
News On 6
OKC Street Takeover Ordinance Goes Into Effect this Week
Some new ordinances will go into effect in Oklahoma City later this week, including one to stop dangerous street takeovers. This move hopes to end the dangerous practice of taking over roadways to perform street races, donuts and burnouts. The new ordinance takes effect on Thursday, and allows for vehicles...
