Edmond, OK

KOCO

Heroic church members respond to deadly car crash in Harrah

HARRAH, Okla. — Some heroic church members responded to a deadly car crash in Harrah. KOCO 5 learned more about the heroes who responded to the deadly car crash in Harrah that killed a loving father and his 7-year-old daughter. The pastor of the church called his members "heroes" for running to their aid.
HARRAH, OK
ocolly.com

Tailgate scene: Rustic truck runs in family

Tailgating in Stillwater is electric. Today The O'Colly was able to speak too Berry Keeler, owner of a classic dodge truck with a brand-new Cummins diesel engine. Berry said that his truck is "passed down by generation". After asking him how this idea sprung to his mind, Berry responded, "Why not rebuild a truck and take it tailgating every game day".
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Edmond city council faced with decision to eliminate bus route

EDMOND, Okla. — There was uncertainty in Edmond when the city council was faced with a decision to eliminate the bus route. Lots of workers in Edmond said it’s their only way to get to their jobs every day. The question was if the route down to Oklahoma City would survive and after public comments, the council decided to keep it but cut down on routes.
EDMOND, OK
News On 6

OKC Street Takeover Ordinance Goes Into Effect this Week

Some new ordinances will go into effect in Oklahoma City later this week, including one to stop dangerous street takeovers. This move hopes to end the dangerous practice of taking over roadways to perform street races, donuts and burnouts. The new ordinance takes effect on Thursday, and allows for vehicles...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

