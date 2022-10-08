ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL STORM KARL FORMS SOUTHWEST OF FLORIDA

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tropical Storm Karl just formed (5 p.m. ET Tuesday) Southwest of Florida. The system poses no threat to the United States mainland at this time. This is the Tuesday afternoon update from the National Hurricane Center: Tropical Storm Karl […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
Martin Edic

Opinion: The Florida dream is over

Skyline of Florida city with palmsDenys Kostuchenko/Unsplash. I don’t want to write this. I have many friends who have realized a dream of spending winters in a warm place near the ocean. Two of them saw their homes down there destroyed this week. Fortunately they weren’t there, but that also means they could not try to protect their property either.
FLORIDA STATE
City
Boca Raton, FL
State
Florida State
CBS Miami

Two Florida insurers give assurances after Ian

TALLAHASSEE - Two Florida property-insurance companies this week offered assurances about their financial health as they deal with thousands of claims from Hurricane Ian. The parent companies of Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Co. and Homeowners Choice Property and Casualty Insurance Co. issued written and video statements as Florida's troubled insurance industry faces widespread questions about its ability to pay claims after the Category 4 storm. The chief executives of Universal Holdings, Inc., and HCI Group, Inc., the parent companies of Universal and Homeowners Choice, respectively, pointed to reinsurance - essentially backup coverage - that they had purchased earlier in...
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

'We get it last.' Florida Black leaders helping, say Hurricane Ian victims of color not getting an assist

Black leaders in Palm Beach County this week are taking relief supplies and assistance to Black communities in Fort Myers that were smashed by Hurricane Ian. The assistance and the supplies are necessary, local Black leaders say, because state-led relief efforts so far appear to be focused on wealthier, white communities and not on Black communities that were just as devastated by Ian, which crashed ashore Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
L. Cane

What are the Happiest Cities in Florida?

Legionarius at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many factors contribute to one's happiness. Good health, supportive family and friends, a life's purpose, and time for leisure and rest are some examples of factors that increase happiness levels.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Survey Reveals America’s 182 Safest Cities – And None of the Top 20 Safest Cities Are in Florida?

Survey looked at crime, health, finance and other factors. On October 10, the personal-finance website WalletHub published its annual list of America's safest cities. It ranked 182 cities based on a number of factors that it believes make a city safe in the minds of those who live there, including economic prosperity, threat of natural disaster, presence of law enforcement and the likelihood of residents falling victim to violent crime.
FLORIDA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August

Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
LEE COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

10 Easy-to-Grow Vegetables That Thrive in Florida

Hurricane Ian left many Sarasotans with damaged yards and gardens. One thing we can do after the storm is accelerate the healing process of both the soil and our spirits is planting vegetables in our backyard or box gardens. And as temperatures cool, it's the perfect time to get your hands dirty.
SARASOTA, FL
click orlando

Central Florida congressman on Hurricane Ian federal response

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation in Florida, and as the scope of the destruction becomes clearer, officials are estimating that it’ll likely go down as one of the costliest and deadliest storms in U.S. history. U.S. Rep....
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Rodent dropping in mason jar, roaches in dining room: 3 South Florida restaurants shut last week

Cockroaches crawling around a dining room and a host stand, and rodents leaving feces on the floor and inside a mason jar were among the issues cited at three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Community Policy