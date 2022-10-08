Read full article on original website
Showers, storms return to Florida complicating ongoing Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
Showers and thunderstorms have returned to Florida and are in the forecast for most of the week, which may hamper ongoing recovery efforts.
TROPICAL STORM KARL FORMS SOUTHWEST OF FLORIDA
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tropical Storm Karl just formed (5 p.m. ET Tuesday) Southwest of Florida. The system poses no threat to the United States mainland at this time. This is the Tuesday afternoon update from the National Hurricane Center: Tropical Storm Karl […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Opinion: The Florida dream is over
Skyline of Florida city with palmsDenys Kostuchenko/Unsplash. I don’t want to write this. I have many friends who have realized a dream of spending winters in a warm place near the ocean. Two of them saw their homes down there destroyed this week. Fortunately they weren’t there, but that also means they could not try to protect their property either.
‘Massive convoy’ of Florida linemen, first responders use Sanibel Causeway damaged in Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A “massive convoy” of linemen and first responders used the temporarily repaired Sanibel Causeway that was destroyed during Hurricane Ian, according to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis said 200 bucket trucks, 150 line and pickup trucks and other first responder vehicles were making...
Two Florida insurers give assurances after Ian
TALLAHASSEE - Two Florida property-insurance companies this week offered assurances about their financial health as they deal with thousands of claims from Hurricane Ian. The parent companies of Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Co. and Homeowners Choice Property and Casualty Insurance Co. issued written and video statements as Florida's troubled insurance industry faces widespread questions about its ability to pay claims after the Category 4 storm. The chief executives of Universal Holdings, Inc., and HCI Group, Inc., the parent companies of Universal and Homeowners Choice, respectively, pointed to reinsurance - essentially backup coverage - that they had purchased earlier in...
Florida Angler Breaks 12-Year Record With 101-Pound Wahoo
On Friday (October 7), Derrick Dover, his brother, Andrew, and his dad, Tony, loaded up their beloved boat, the Muscle Memories, and set off for the 7th and final day of the 74th annual Destin Fishing Rodeo. It had been a thrilling week, with their fellow anglers reeling in a...
'We get it last.' Florida Black leaders helping, say Hurricane Ian victims of color not getting an assist
Black leaders in Palm Beach County this week are taking relief supplies and assistance to Black communities in Fort Myers that were smashed by Hurricane Ian. The assistance and the supplies are necessary, local Black leaders say, because state-led relief efforts so far appear to be focused on wealthier, white communities and not on Black communities that were just as devastated by Ian, which crashed ashore Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. ...
Records spark new questions about Florida law and $12 million pool of money set aside to move ‘unauthorized aliens’
Planning the flights that transported 48 Venezuelan migrants to Martha's Vineyard began months before two chartered jets landed in Massachusetts in September.
Ian's damage likely to send snowbirds to Florida's east coast
The damage left by Hurricane Ian on Florida's west coast is likely to lead to more snowbirds heading to South Florida, according to some real estate professionals.
What are the Happiest Cities in Florida?
Legionarius at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many factors contribute to one's happiness. Good health, supportive family and friends, a life's purpose, and time for leisure and rest are some examples of factors that increase happiness levels.
Florida Destination Makes List of Lesser-Known American Islands
U.S. National Park Service, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. There are many well-known islands in the United States. Examples are Hawaii, Catalina Island, Nantucket, and San Juan. There are even well-known islands in Florida, such as Key Largo, Anna Maria Island, and Siesta Key.
DeSantis didn’t want migrants in Florida. Now they’re helping rebuild the state
Hurricane Ian wasn’t just Florida’s deadliest hurricane since 1935, but also the U.S.’s second costliest disaster, after Katrina, with at least $60 billion in damages—much of which will take years to fully repair. Rebuilding communities after natural disasters has largely become the role of migrant workers....
Survey Reveals America’s 182 Safest Cities – And None of the Top 20 Safest Cities Are in Florida?
Survey looked at crime, health, finance and other factors. On October 10, the personal-finance website WalletHub published its annual list of America's safest cities. It ranked 182 cities based on a number of factors that it believes make a city safe in the minds of those who live there, including economic prosperity, threat of natural disaster, presence of law enforcement and the likelihood of residents falling victim to violent crime.
A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August
Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
10 Easy-to-Grow Vegetables That Thrive in Florida
Hurricane Ian left many Sarasotans with damaged yards and gardens. One thing we can do after the storm is accelerate the healing process of both the soil and our spirits is planting vegetables in our backyard or box gardens. And as temperatures cool, it's the perfect time to get your hands dirty.
Central Florida congressman on Hurricane Ian federal response
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation in Florida, and as the scope of the destruction becomes clearer, officials are estimating that it’ll likely go down as one of the costliest and deadliest storms in U.S. history. U.S. Rep....
Rodent dropping in mason jar, roaches in dining room: 3 South Florida restaurants shut last week
Cockroaches crawling around a dining room and a host stand, and rodents leaving feces on the floor and inside a mason jar were among the issues cited at three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
How long until we change the clocks in Florida?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Florida surgeon general blocked from sharing COVID vaccine study on Twitter: 'An enormous deal'
Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo recommends that males under 40 years old should not get the COVID vaccine due to cardiac-related deaths on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
