Lane Kiffin gets brutally honest about getting fired
Lane Kiffin has done a fine job this season as the head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels, leading the team to a perfect 6-0 record so far this year along with an impressive top-10 ranking. But as Kiffin pointed out in his weekly press conference, things haven’t always been this easy for him.
Alabama vs. Tennessee: Prediction, point spread, odds best bet
The Alabama Crimson Tide plays the Tennessee Volunteers on Oct. 15, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Bet MGM Sportsbook.
Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that should scare rest of the NFL
The Dallas Cowboys improved to 4-1 after a 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. The Cowboys did so without a stellar effort from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb or running back Ezekiel Elliott. However, the Cowboys defense was absolutely dominant in the victory. All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons had a big hand in the defense’s performance Sunday. However, at times Parsons looked banged up. After the game, he addressed his injury status.
Cowboys QB Cooper Rush enters NFL lore not even Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers were able to reach
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush just achieved a feat in Week 5 that other QBs like Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers weren’t even able to touch. Heck, even Dak Prescott wasn’t able to do it. As Stat Muse highlighted, Rush is just the 14th quarterback to in NFL...
Nick Saban is breaking out one of his old strategies ahead of matchup with Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols are set to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday in Knoxville in what’s poised to be one of the biggest college football games of the year. Tennessee is ranked No. 6 in the nation while Alabama is ranked No. 3 in the nation. Alabama...
Philadelphia Eagles receive worrisome Jason Kelce news after win
When Jason Kelce left the Philadelphia Eagles’ eventual win over the Arizona Cardinals with 4:38 left to play in the second quarter, it made more than a few fans of Philly’s finest football team hold their breath. Sure, the Eagles have been preparing for this day for some time, as they did draft preseason standout Cam Jurgens to eventually fill his shoes, but after ripping off quick points against the Cardinals, it looked like Philly’s front line may have taken yet another hit.
Top RB Recruit Roderick Robinson II Flips His Commitment
Class of 2023 recruit Brian Robinson II changed his commitment on Monday. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, the four-star running back committed to Georgia. Robinson originally announced his intent to play for UCLA in May. "The tradition and family feel I got at Georgia is what made me...
College Football World Praying For Legendary Coach Tonight
The college football world is praying for a legendary head coach on Sunday night. Legendary Georgia Bulldogs coach Vince Dooley, who led the Athens program for 25 years, has reportedly been hospitalized. The 90-year-old college football legend is reportedly dealing with a mild case of COVID-19. Dooley, who coached at...
Bronny James locks down epic NIL endorsement deal with Nike
Bronny James is already a popular figure in the basketball world because of his father LeBron James, but he’s starting to make his own mark in the sport. Bronny is now officially a Nike athlete as well, signing an endorsement deal with the company on Monday. Huge move for the youngster.
Imminent Matt Rhule firing has Nebraska and every college football team looking for new head coach on notice
Matt Rhule is going to be fired sooner or later, per a new report, so Nebraska, ASU and other college football programs should prepare their pitch. Matt Rhule is the latest in a line of successful college football head coach to fail in the NFL. The Panthers coach is 1-4...
‘I felt horrible’: Davante Adams apologizes to man he shoved after shocking Raiders loss
In the short 17-game NFL season, every game matters. Thus, tempers run high and frustrations boil over when things don’t go your way, as evidenced by Davante Adams’ actions during the Las Vegas Raiders’ 30-29 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders, now 1-4, choked yet...
Joel Klatt names his clear Heisman frontrunner through Week 6
Joel Klatt has one name at the top of his Heisman contenders list, and that name is CJ Stroud. On social media Monday Klatt said that there are several good contenders, but Stroud was in a class by himself. Those good contenders included the likes of Alabama’s Bryce Young, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, and USC’s Caleb Williams.
Payton Was Asked About Panthers Head Coach Job After Rhule Firing
The former Saints coach discussed what he thinks about the recently-vacated Carolina position.
Major NFL Trade Rumors Swirling This Monday Afternoon
Major NFL trade rumors are beginning to swirl this Monday afternoon. The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule today. Now, it's believed the NFC South franchise is going to conduct a major fire sale. "Teams will now be calling the Panthers trying to trade for some of their ...
Seahawks reunite with Super Bowl-winning linebacker amid defensive woes
The Seattle Seahawks have been one of worse defensive teams this 2022, which is why they are starting to make some roster decisions to shore up the defense–even if it’s just a little bit. In their first move to potentially address their defensive woes, the Seahawks are reportedly...
Historic Patrick Mahomes streak is over ahead of heavyweight Chiefs-Bills showdown
Ever since Patrick Mahomes took the reins of the Kansas City Chiefs offense, they’ve become one of the juggernauts of the NFL. But with the rise of Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, competition has emerged among the AFC’s elite. For the first time ever, Mahomes’s Chiefs will...
Tua Tagovailoa set to return to Dolphins, but there’s a catch
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is set to return to the practice field Wednesday, but it’ll be on a limited basis as he continues to work his way through concussion protocol, according to NFL insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapaport. While Tagovailoa could be cleared from concussion protocol before Sunday’s Week 6 game against the […] The post Tua Tagovailoa set to return to Dolphins, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Travis Kelce drops the truth on Chiefs cancelled Germany game vs Buccaneers
Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce recently joined Jason Kelce on their Youtube show, “New Heights.” The duo discussed a number of interesting topics, including the Chiefs vs Tampa Buccaneers game that was originally slated to be played in Germany, per New Heights presented by Wave Sports and Entertainment. “The Bucs decided they wanted […] The post Travis Kelce drops the truth on Chiefs cancelled Germany game vs Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kirk Herbstreit Confirms The Plan For ESPN's College GameDay This Saturday
A rumor has been floating around that ESPN's College GameDay will not make the trip out to Knoxville for the Alabama vs. Tennessee game this Saturday. The official College GameDay Twitter account mysteriously deleted a tweet announcing the Week 7 destination. It leads some to believe ESPN has made ...
Week 7 Odds: West Virginia vs Baylor
Oddsmakers have released the opening numbers for this week's WVU game.
