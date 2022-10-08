ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

thecomeback.com

Lane Kiffin gets brutally honest about getting fired

Lane Kiffin has done a fine job this season as the head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels, leading the team to a perfect 6-0 record so far this year along with an impressive top-10 ranking. But as Kiffin pointed out in his weekly press conference, things haven’t always been this easy for him.
OXFORD, MS
ClutchPoints

Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that should scare rest of the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys improved to 4-1 after a 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. The Cowboys did so without a stellar effort from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb or running back Ezekiel Elliott. However, the Cowboys defense was absolutely dominant in the victory. All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons had a big hand in the defense’s performance Sunday. However, at times Parsons looked banged up. After the game, he addressed his injury status.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Philadelphia Eagles receive worrisome Jason Kelce news after win

When Jason Kelce left the Philadelphia Eagles’ eventual win over the Arizona Cardinals with 4:38 left to play in the second quarter, it made more than a few fans of Philly’s finest football team hold their breath. Sure, the Eagles have been preparing for this day for some time, as they did draft preseason standout Cam Jurgens to eventually fill his shoes, but after ripping off quick points against the Cardinals, it looked like Philly’s front line may have taken yet another hit.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Top RB Recruit Roderick Robinson II Flips His Commitment

Class of 2023 recruit Brian Robinson II changed his commitment on Monday. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, the four-star running back committed to Georgia. Robinson originally announced his intent to play for UCLA in May. "The tradition and family feel I got at Georgia is what made me...
The Spun

College Football World Praying For Legendary Coach Tonight

The college football world is praying for a legendary head coach on Sunday night. Legendary Georgia Bulldogs coach Vince Dooley, who led the Athens program for 25 years, has reportedly been hospitalized. The 90-year-old college football legend is reportedly dealing with a mild case of COVID-19. Dooley, who coached at...
ATHENS, GA
ClutchPoints

Bronny James locks down epic NIL endorsement deal with Nike

Bronny James is already a popular figure in the basketball world because of his father LeBron James, but he’s starting to make his own mark in the sport. Bronny is now officially a Nike athlete as well, signing an endorsement deal with the company on Monday. Huge move for the youngster.
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt names his clear Heisman frontrunner through Week 6

Joel Klatt has one name at the top of his Heisman contenders list, and that name is CJ Stroud. On social media Monday Klatt said that there are several good contenders, but Stroud was in a class by himself. Those good contenders included the likes of Alabama’s Bryce Young, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, and USC’s Caleb Williams.
ClutchPoints

Tua Tagovailoa set to return to Dolphins, but there’s a catch

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is set to return to the practice field Wednesday, but it’ll be on a limited basis as he continues to work his way through concussion protocol, according to NFL insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapaport. While Tagovailoa could be cleared from concussion protocol before Sunday’s Week 6 game against the […] The post Tua Tagovailoa set to return to Dolphins, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Travis Kelce drops the truth on Chiefs cancelled Germany game vs Buccaneers

Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce recently joined Jason Kelce on their Youtube show, “New Heights.” The duo discussed a number of interesting topics, including the Chiefs vs Tampa Buccaneers game that was originally slated to be played in Germany, per New Heights presented by Wave Sports and Entertainment. “The Bucs decided they wanted […] The post Travis Kelce drops the truth on Chiefs cancelled Germany game vs Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
