Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dumpster diving for marijuana in Denver: Don’t do itDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Cars careening into yards along Aurora’s Havana corridorDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Social media helps lost pets in Denver find their way homeDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver forgot the ‘Jr.’ on Martin Luther King Park sign, tooDavid HeitzDenver, CO
RTD plans disruption to Highlands Ranch, Greenwood Village light rail serviceHeather WillardGreenwood Village, CO
Related
Suspect killed in Broomfield shootout with police had violent background
The suspect killed in a police shootout in Broomfield Sept. 29 had a violent background, a warrant out for his arrest and was a "person of interest" in a Denver homicide case, according to court records. The Adams County Coroner identified the suspect as Anthony Geovany Lainez, 25, of Arvada....
Woman sentenced for high school parking lot robbery
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A woman who robbed a student in a high school parking lot in August of last year has been sentenced to eight years in prison. Fort Collins Police Services said a Poudre High School student reported that Kayla Dreiling approached her in the parking lot at around 2:30 p.m. Aug. 19, 2021 and asked to borrow her phone.
Shelter-in-place still in effect after fatal shooting in Jeffco
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office issued a shelter-in-place in a neighborhood west of South Sheridan Boulevard and south of U.S. 285 after a victim was found shot and killed in a vehicle. Two suspects were last seen running south from the scene of the shooting...
74-year-old man, woman die in murder-suicide
The Denver Police Department is investigating after a 74-year-old man and woman were found dead last week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman arrested in deadly Westminster shooting
Police arrested a woman Saturday afternoon after a deadly shooting Friday morning, the Westminster Police Department said.
Missing Boulder teen found, case under investigation
The teen, who hasn't been heard from by family since September 30, was last seen at a football game at Boulder High School.
Denver police identify teenager's body found along Highline Canal
After Denver Police officers found the body of an 18 year old man along the Highline Canal trail Friday, they're investigating it as a homicide. The victim has been identified as Alex Malone, according to police. Malone's body was discovered near Picadilly Road, just south of Green Ranch Boulevard at...
Boulder parents desperate for answers after 14-year-old disappears after game
The Boulder parents of a 14-year-old girl missing for more than a week say they are worried she may have become a victim of human trafficking.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parents: Missing 14-year-old last seen with ‘sketchy’ men
The family of missing 14-year-old Chloe Campbell is in anguish Saturday night after she's been gone for more than a week.
Denver police: Teen found dead along Highline Canal shot to death
A teenager whose body was found along the Highline Canal in the Green River area died of gunshot wounds, Denver Medical Examiner Steven Castro said. The cause of death for Alex Malone, 18, was homicide. Malone was found dead in the 21500 block of east 44th at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Shots fired near Colfax and Broadway Tuesday
DENVER — Police are searching for the people who exchanged gunfire in the area of Colfax Avenue and Broadway in downtown Denver during rush hour Tuesday evening. Police said the shots were fired just after 5 p.m. They believe two men exchanged gunfire with another man. All three people then left the scene. It's unclear if any of them were injured.
Denver police looking for suspects wanted for questioning in shooting
DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying suspects wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting into an occupied vehicle. The police said the shooting happened Saturday in the eastbound lanes of West Sixth Avenue to the southbound on-ramp of Interstate 25.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Victim dies days after Denver shooting
DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help finding the person or people responsible for a shooting that killed a boy and injured another person Wednesday night. Police said the shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100-block of North Downing Street. The victims...
2 arrested, accused of firing shots into Centennial homes
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Two suspects have been arrested after shots were fired into multiple homes in Centennial last month, narrowly missing a 7-year-old boy. The shots were fired around 8:30 p.m. Sept. 18 in the area of East Progress Circle and South Flanders Court, south of Quincy Reservoir in Centennial.
11-year-old saves brother after alleged abduction
Two brothers are safe at home after one was abducted by a Denver woman in a neighborhood near Colfax Avenue and Irving Street on Sunday.
Boulder County veterinarian accused of fraudulently obtaining fentanyl
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A Boulder County veterinarian is facing federal charges after she allegedly used her Drug Enforcement Administration registration number to fraudulently obtain fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Denver said. Prosecutors said Lindsay Oklesh, 37, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday. She is...
18-year-old’s body found along High Line Canal
Alex Malone was found dead along the canal in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood on Oct. 7.
Halfway house escapee charged with El Paso County murder through jail phone calls, DNA evidence
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man, who had allegedly escaped from a halfway house in Denver in April, has been charged with the 2nd degree-murder of 30-year-old Jermaine Trevion Wilson on May 24, 2022, at the 4600 block of Old Stage Road. After months of investigation, the El Paso County Sheriff's The post Halfway house escapee charged with El Paso County murder through jail phone calls, DNA evidence appeared first on KRDO.
Sheriff's office holds coat drive for inmates recently released from jail
HOT SULPHUR SPRINGS, Colo. — At the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Lt. Kelly Friesen says with winter coming, they’re collecting donated warm coats for people in the department’s Jail Based Behavioral Services who have recently been released from jail. “We’re just trying to supply coats to...
Police investigating homicide at Denver apartment
DENVER — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in his apartment in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Denver Saturday afternoon. Police said they were called to the apartment in the 1200-block of Logan Street around 2:45 p.m. Saturday. They said Sunday morning that they are investigating the man's death as a homicide. His name has not yet been released.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
30K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 2