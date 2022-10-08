ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Dreydog
3d ago

no doubt everybody that was involved is familiar with the area maybe whoever they get the drugs from lives in that area don't be fooled nice neighborhoods have drug

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano Man Describes Being Shot After Helping Neighbor During Domestic Dispute

A North Texas man says he ended up getting shot while trying to protect his neighbor and her young child during a domestic dispute. Plano police are still investigating the confrontation. Steven Bolton’s backyard still bares signs of a confrontation that nearly cost him his life. There’s a bullet hole...
PLANO, TX
Texas State
Fort Worth, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
nypressnews.com

Dallas Police arrest 1 person following fatal shooting

DALLAS — Dallas Police arrested a man Friday afternoon after he reportedly shot and killed another man. Officers responded at about 5:02 p.m. Friday to 5900 Roseville Drive, police say, regarding the shooting. Preliminary investigation determined one man was shot by another, police say. The victim was taken to...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

BREAKING: Judge Jenkins Arrested After ‘Blackface’ Break-Ins

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins allegedly wore blackface as a student at Baylor University while criminally trespassing in women’s bedrooms, according to recently released documents. In copies of the police report obtained by Current Revolt, several women accused Jenkins of breaking into their apartment along with two other men.
WACO, TX
#Shooting#Robbery#Drugs#Police#Guns#Violent Crime#Dodge#The Crime St
fox4news.com

Bedford stabbing leaves 1 dead, 1 in custody

BEDFORD, Texas - The man who police believe fatally stabbed another man in Bedford is now behind bars. Bedford police said they got a call about a disturbance on Shady Lane just after midnight Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found 41-year-old Keith Enos with multiple stab wounds. He was rushed...
BEDFORD, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bedfordtx.gov

Bedford Police Arrest Suspect in Homicide Case

At approximately 12:15 a.m. today, Bedford Police responded to a disturbance call in the 1500 block of Shady Lane. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male subject in a parking lot with extensive stab wounds. Responding officers attempted life-saving measures and the victim was transported to Medical City Hospital in North Richland Hills, where he was later pronounced deceased.
BEDFORD, TX
Larry Lease

Multiple Suspects Arrested for Theft of Thousands of Dollars Worth of Alcohol from Texas Distributer

Four suspects arrested in connection to stealing thousands of dollars' worth of alcohol from Texas distributer.Andreas M/Unsplash. The Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission confirmed the arrest of four individuals connected to the theft of thousands of dollars' worth of alcoholic beverages from a local North Texas distributer. WFAA reports that the four men identified as Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 33, Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 34, Carlos Jaime Munoz, 43, and Michael Angel Medrano, 22, all face charges of organized retail theft.
TEXAS STATE

