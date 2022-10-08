Read full article on original website
Dreydog
3d ago
no doubt everybody that was involved is familiar with the area maybe whoever they get the drugs from lives in that area don't be fooled nice neighborhoods have drug
AT&T Offering DFW Technicians $5,000 Signing BonusLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Work in Coppell Virtual Job Fair Set for Oct 25 - Sign Up TodayCity ObserverCoppell, TX
Weatherford ISD School Bus Altercation Leaves 2 Women ArrestedLarry LeaseParker County, TX
Homeless Man Breached Fort Worth ISD SchoolLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Man wounded by gunfire in west Fort Worth
A man is in the hospital after getting shot in Fort Worth Tuesday. Police found spent shell casings on the ground – but no signs of the suspect.
Man killed in Fort Worth drug shooting was charged with shooting into a crowd in May
New information is emerging about the weekend shooting deaths of four people in Fort Worth. It turns out one of the victims was arrested in a Fort Worth shooting in May.
Dallas police officer killed in wrong-way crash with suspected drunken driver
DALLAS - A Dallas police officer on the way to work was killed in a crash with a wrong-way driver late Tuesday night. The crash happened just before midnight Tuesday on Spur 408 at Kiest Boulevard in south Dallas. Investigators believe a wrong-way driver hit the front left portion of...
Plano Man Describes Being Shot After Helping Neighbor During Domestic Dispute
A North Texas man says he ended up getting shot while trying to protect his neighbor and her young child during a domestic dispute. Plano police are still investigating the confrontation. Steven Bolton’s backyard still bares signs of a confrontation that nearly cost him his life. There’s a bullet hole...
Female gas station employee stabbed during robbery in Dallas, police say
DALLAS — Dallas police are looking for anyone connected to a robbery that resulted in an employee getting stabbed on the job. The attack happened Tuesday evening on the 1100 block of West Kiest Boulevard. That's the 7-Eleven gas station on Kiest and South Polk Street. Police said the...
Dallas Police arrest 1 person following fatal shooting
DALLAS — Dallas Police arrested a man Friday afternoon after he reportedly shot and killed another man. Officers responded at about 5:02 p.m. Friday to 5900 Roseville Drive, police say, regarding the shooting. Preliminary investigation determined one man was shot by another, police say. The victim was taken to...
Hooters manager violently beaten in viral video speaks, wants suspects found and charged
PLANO, Texas — The manager of a Hooters in Plano wants those who brutally attacked him last week at his restaurant charged and brought to justice. Video of the attack and the overall incident has gone viral -- catching like wildfire over the weekend after hitting social media. The...
BREAKING: Judge Jenkins Arrested After ‘Blackface’ Break-Ins
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins allegedly wore blackface as a student at Baylor University while criminally trespassing in women’s bedrooms, according to recently released documents. In copies of the police report obtained by Current Revolt, several women accused Jenkins of breaking into their apartment along with two other men.
Son of North Texas filmmaker considered person of interest in the murder of his parents
JOSHUA, Texas - The son of a North Texas filmmaker has been arrested and is considered a person of interest in the murder of both of his parents. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says actor and writer Mike Scarlett, 66, and his wife Kay Scarlett, were shot and killed in their Joshua home on Oct. 5.
'They're not coming back' | Family of two cousins killed in Fort Worth quadruple murder speaks out
FORT WORTH, Texas — As the sun went down Tuesday evening, a large, grieving family sat in the front yard of a small Fort Worth home. Cars from visitors lined the street and faces of sorrow surrounded the family home. The family is mourning the loss of two young...
Man stabbed to death at Bedford apartment complex; accused attacker is under arrest
A man is dead from a Bedford stabbing and the man accused of stabbing him is behind bars. It happened at an apartment complex on Shady Lane near Forest Ridge and Bedford Road.
Bedford stabbing leaves 1 dead, 1 in custody
BEDFORD, Texas - The man who police believe fatally stabbed another man in Bedford is now behind bars. Bedford police said they got a call about a disturbance on Shady Lane just after midnight Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found 41-year-old Keith Enos with multiple stab wounds. He was rushed...
Suspect wanted after chase near LBJ Freeway, police say
Mesquite police said they were called to help Dallas police stop suspects driving a stolen vehicle. The passenger's in custody, but the driver's on the run.
Bedford Police Arrest Suspect in Homicide Case
At approximately 12:15 a.m. today, Bedford Police responded to a disturbance call in the 1500 block of Shady Lane. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male subject in a parking lot with extensive stab wounds. Responding officers attempted life-saving measures and the victim was transported to Medical City Hospital in North Richland Hills, where he was later pronounced deceased.
Fort Worth police seize 28,000 fentanyl pills, $100K in cash during drug bust
FORT WORTH, Texas - Narcotics officers helped take more than 28,000 fentanyl pills, 29 pounds of marijuana and 10 guns off the streets of Fort Worth. Melvin Kellough Jr. and Atomic Greene were arrested this past Thursday as part of an ongoing drug investigation. According to court documents, investigators worked...
Fort Worth officer indicted over running someone's information without 'law enforcement reason'
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth police officer has been indicted on accusations that he ran a person's information on police software without having a "law enforcement reason to do so," officials announced. Officer Darrell Coker was indicted Monday on a charge of breach of computer security, according...
Fort Worth man gets 28 years for 2019 stabbing murder
A man has been sentenced in a 2019 stabbing murder at a Fort Worth grocery store. Prosecutors said Sammy Sparks was picking on the victim, who was just trying to buy some meat.
Dallas police officers, civilian injured after crash during police chase
DALLAS - A Dallas police officer was injured after crashing his car during a police chase on Tuesday. Police say around 10:45 a.m. officers were chasing a stolen vehicle involved in a robbery. Two officers were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle after a robbery when the officers crashed into...
Four killed in Fort Worth shooting
The killer is still in hiding following a mass murder in Fort Worth over the weekend. Four people died Friday night after being shot inside an SUV parked in front of a house.
Multiple Suspects Arrested for Theft of Thousands of Dollars Worth of Alcohol from Texas Distributer
Four suspects arrested in connection to stealing thousands of dollars' worth of alcohol from Texas distributer.Andreas M/Unsplash. The Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission confirmed the arrest of four individuals connected to the theft of thousands of dollars' worth of alcoholic beverages from a local North Texas distributer. WFAA reports that the four men identified as Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 33, Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 34, Carlos Jaime Munoz, 43, and Michael Angel Medrano, 22, all face charges of organized retail theft.
