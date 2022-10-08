ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Wiggle Under the Cap, ZAR Gets Contract

Hockey seemingly breaks all of its news in one day. Dozens of players hit waivers on Sunday, and few interesting names were on the list. The Pittsburgh Penguins squeezed under the NHL salary cap with a surprise twist ending. Former Penguins defenseman Ian Cole is under fire after an anonymous Twitter account accused him of sexual assault with a female minor. Also in the Daily, NHL trade market predictions and more dominos fall at Hockey Canada.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfb#Mlb Playoffs#Caesars Rewards#Caesars Promo Code Goes
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins vs. NHL, Carl Hagelin’s Career Possibly Over

The North American leg of the 2022-23 NHL season began Tuesday with the 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. How does the new Pittsburgh Penguins roster stack up against the rest of the NHL? Hockey Canada finally cleaned house as the entire board resigned. And the Marcus Pettersson-to-Vancouver NHL trade rumors are ice-cold.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Notebook: The Need for Speed is Real

Superior skating was a key element in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Stanley Cup runs in 2016 and 2017. And while some opponents eventually caught up with — or even passed — them in that regard, team speed remains the cornerstone of the Penguins’ style. That means it...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

McDermott at ease with '13 Seconds' as Bills prep for Chiefs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — For an outcome which ranks among the most frustrating in his 24 NFL seasons, Bills coach Sean McDermott appeared at ease on Wednesday when asked to relive the nightmare of Buffalo’s most recent trip to Kansas City. McDermott managed to even crack a few smiles as if to welcome questions of Buffalo squandering a three-point lead in the final 13 seconds of regulation of a 42-36 overtime loss to the Chiefs in an AFC divisional playoff game in January. “Well, I mean that did happen. That’s part of our past,” he said. “You learn from things like that and you move forward and you’re not afraid to learn from things and correct things and adjust and evolve,” McDermott added. “I’m just comfortable with this football team, comfortable going out there today and practicing and trying to get us better.”
BUFFALO, NY
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins, Capitals Officially the NHL’s Oldest Teams

Age has been tossed about and cited as a reason the 2022-23 Pittsburgh Penguins won’t attain acceptable levels of success. The age question is a legitimate one, but the Penguins not only ignored it, they steered into it. Evgeni Malkin begins a four-year contract. Kris Letang begins (presumably) his...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins’ Old Issue, Update on Ian Cole Investigation

The Pittsburgh Penguins set their 23-man roster with 22 players on Monday. You already knew who the final spots belonged to, as the team kept P.O Joseph and sent Ty Smith to the AHL on Sunday. Dave Molinari wrote one of the season’s best columns (and funniest) about the Penguins dealing with an “age” old issue. Also in the Daily, the Ian Cole investigation is moving forward, Matt Murray will get the Opening Night start for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vegas signed the Haguer bomb, and Wayne Simmonds roasted Toronto columnist Steve Simmons for his comments about the Hockey Diversity Alliance.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Pgh Hockey Now

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
218K+
Views
ABOUT

Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.

 http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy