Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur man, 63, reportedly flees from police following crash
A Port Arthur man reportedly fleeing from an automobile crash in which he was at fault was indicted for leading police on a chase. Jesus Colin, 63, is accused of running several red lights with two police units following him with their lights activated. Port Arthur police were called Aug....
Port Arthur News
Autopsy: Woman killed at Port Neches RV park was pregnant
PORT NECHES — Preliminary autopsy results of a woman shot and killed by an acquaintance last week show she was pregnant at the time of her death. Laurie Frederick, 29, died from a single gunshot wound to the chest during a disturbance Oct. 5 at Lloyd’s RV Park in Port Neches. The preliminary autopsy findings also show she was shot at close range.
Port Arthur News
Police identify man found dead in burned house, call it a homicide
A Beaumont man has been identified as the deceased person found in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue following a house fire. Jason West, 41, has been positively identified as the man found during the arson investigation Oct. 7 in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue. West’s death has been...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles woman arrested following high-speed chase near Roanoke
Roanoke, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman has been arrested following a high-speed chase along Hwy 1126, according to the Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s Office. Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says deputies attempted to stop a Camaro traveling 115 mph near Keystone Rd. south of Roanoke on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police release name of man fatally shot by Lumberton officer on Sunday
LUMBERTON, Texas — Police have identified a 62-year-old man who was shot and killed Sunday afternoon by a Lumberton Police Officer. Johnny Devin James, 62, of Lumberton, was fatally wounded after he picked up a machete and threatened the officer according to Lumberton Police chief Danny Sullins. Lumberton Police...
Port Arthur News
Department of Public Safety identifies Port Arthur man killed after vehicle struck him, drove off
Authorities have identified the Port Arthur man killed Sunday in an auto-pedestrian collision. The victim is identified as 60-year-old Rafael Antonio Simpson Lacayo of Port Arthur. This investigation remains ongoing, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Anyone with information relating to the vehicle or driver involved is asked...
Person struck by car along College St. Tuesday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are still investigating after a person was injured Tuesday night after being struck by a car late Tuesday night on College St west of Interstate 10. Beaumont Police and EMS responded to the accident in the 4500 block of College St near 23rd ST near the O'Reilly Auto Parts and M&D Supply before 9 p.m. Tuesday night. Eastbound traffic was briefly shutdown.
Port Arthur News
Indictment: Man who stole tip jar arrested after running from police
A 35-year-old transient who reportedly stole a tip jar from a Beaumont business in June was indicted last week for allegedly running from responding officers after the crime. Police were called June 21 to Hartz Chicken on 11th Street in reference to the theft of a tip jar. The caller gave a physical description of the man who was located moments later walking south on 11th Street a few blocks away from Hartz, according to court documents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Port Arthur News
Charge lowered against Port Arthur woman accused in fatal stabbing
A Port Arthur woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with the January killing of her on-again, off-again boyfriend. Phyllis Gipson, 62, is charged with criminally negligent homicide in the Jan. 12 stabbing death of Lawrence Ozane, 53, according to Port Arthur police. Bond is set at $200,000, according to information...
kjas.com
Unoccupied car found burning in Newton County
Firefighters and law enforcement officers are perplexed after a car was found abandoned in the middle of a road and completely burned on Monday night. Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth says the vehicle was discovered by a passing motorist at about 10:00 on County Road 1095 in the Indian Hills Community, about 4 miles north of Wiergate.
Victim identified in fatal fire that may have been arson, 'person of interest' still at large
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have identified the victim of what they think was a fire that was intentionally set. Police say the death of Jason West, 41, of Beaumont is now being ruled a homicide. West's body was found badly burned in the remains of a house fire...
Fire Marshal’s issue Stop Work Order after Wednesday fire at Woodville Pellets reignites
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A firefighter suffered a heat-related illness after a fire at a plant in Port Arthur reignited more than an hour after it was extinguished. The Port Arthur Fire Department responded to the Woodville Pellets Plant shortly before noon, after receiving a call about a fire on the exterior conveyor system. The plant is located near the Port of Port Arthur, according to a Port Arthur Fire Department release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Port Arthur News
Man walking down center of Twin City Highway struck and killed. Police looking for driver.
Police are searching for a vehicle after authorities said the driver drove off late Sunday night after striking a pedestrian. The vehicle is believed to be blue and have damage to its front right. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers said they are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that occurred...
Port Arthur News
Drug charges, arson lowlight recent Jefferson County indictments
Possession of methamphetamines, mushrooms and cocaine and evading arrest were some of the charges that area people were indicted for last week. Adriel Tramaine Adams, 41, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, psilocin, for an incident that occurred April 13. Kayla Marie Bodine, 26, of Beaumont...
Trial begins for Beaumont suspect charged with murder in 2019 death of Port Arthur man
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 24-year-old Beaumont man is now on trial after a 2019 shooting at the Avery Trace Apartments claimed the life of a Port Arthur man. Kylan Deion Bazile is charged with murder in connection with the death of 23-year-old DeShandric Clayton. Clayton was pronounced dead at a hospital after an October 2019 shooting.
Port Arthur News
Police looking for person of interest linked to home arson where victim found deceased inside
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police Department investigators are looking for a person of interest. Detectives need to speak with Channin Keon Ardoin, a 39-year-old Beaumont man. Investigators believe Ardoin has information about a structure fire that occurred Friday. At 9:32 a.m., officers responded to the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue...
Port Arthur News
Person struck multiple times by vehicles on Port Arthur highway had no ID
Authorities are working to identify a man who was struck by multiple vehicles Saturday night, resulting in his death. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. said the male victim had no identification on him, and officials are checking his fingerprints to see if he has been handled by law enforcement in order to make an identification.
Man wielding a machete fatally shot by Lumberton officer Sunday afternoon
LUMBERTON, Texas — A 62-year-old man wielding a machete was shot and killed Sunday afternoon by a Lumberton Police Officer. Lumberton Police got a call to assist EMS Sunday at about 4:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Church Loop according to Lumberton Police chief Danny Sullins. The neighborhood...
Man hit, killed by hit-and-run driver Sunday night along Twin City Highway
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating the hit-and-run death of a man on Twin City Highway late Sunday night. A man was struck by an unknown vehicle around 11 p.m. Sunday night while he was walking down the center of Twin City Highway, also known as Texas Highway 347, near the intersection with Woodlawn St. according to a news release from the Texas DPS.
12NewsNow
Beaumont, TX
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Beaumont local newshttps://www.12newsnow.com/
Comments / 1