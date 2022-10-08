ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridge City, TX

Port Arthur News

Port Arthur man, 63, reportedly flees from police following crash

A Port Arthur man reportedly fleeing from an automobile crash in which he was at fault was indicted for leading police on a chase. Jesus Colin, 63, is accused of running several red lights with two police units following him with their lights activated. Port Arthur police were called Aug....
Port Arthur News

Autopsy: Woman killed at Port Neches RV park was pregnant

PORT NECHES — Preliminary autopsy results of a woman shot and killed by an acquaintance last week show she was pregnant at the time of her death. Laurie Frederick, 29, died from a single gunshot wound to the chest during a disturbance Oct. 5 at Lloyd’s RV Park in Port Neches. The preliminary autopsy findings also show she was shot at close range.
PORT NECHES, TX
Port Arthur News

Police identify man found dead in burned house, call it a homicide

A Beaumont man has been identified as the deceased person found in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue following a house fire. Jason West, 41, has been positively identified as the man found during the arson investigation Oct. 7 in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue. West’s death has been...
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

Lake Charles woman arrested following high-speed chase near Roanoke

Roanoke, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman has been arrested following a high-speed chase along Hwy 1126, according to the Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s Office. Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says deputies attempted to stop a Camaro traveling 115 mph near Keystone Rd. south of Roanoke on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
12NewsNow

Person struck by car along College St. Tuesday night

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are still investigating after a person was injured Tuesday night after being struck by a car late Tuesday night on College St west of Interstate 10. Beaumont Police and EMS responded to the accident in the 4500 block of College St near 23rd ST near the O'Reilly Auto Parts and M&D Supply before 9 p.m. Tuesday night. Eastbound traffic was briefly shutdown.
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Indictment: Man who stole tip jar arrested after running from police

A 35-year-old transient who reportedly stole a tip jar from a Beaumont business in June was indicted last week for allegedly running from responding officers after the crime. Police were called June 21 to Hartz Chicken on 11th Street in reference to the theft of a tip jar. The caller gave a physical description of the man who was located moments later walking south on 11th Street a few blocks away from Hartz, according to court documents.
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Charge lowered against Port Arthur woman accused in fatal stabbing

A Port Arthur woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with the January killing of her on-again, off-again boyfriend. Phyllis Gipson, 62, is charged with criminally negligent homicide in the Jan. 12 stabbing death of Lawrence Ozane, 53, according to Port Arthur police. Bond is set at $200,000, according to information...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kjas.com

Unoccupied car found burning in Newton County

Firefighters and law enforcement officers are perplexed after a car was found abandoned in the middle of a road and completely burned on Monday night. Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth says the vehicle was discovered by a passing motorist at about 10:00 on County Road 1095 in the Indian Hills Community, about 4 miles north of Wiergate.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Fire Marshal’s issue Stop Work Order after Wednesday fire at Woodville Pellets reignites

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A firefighter suffered a heat-related illness after a fire at a plant in Port Arthur reignited more than an hour after it was extinguished. The Port Arthur Fire Department responded to the Woodville Pellets Plant shortly before noon, after receiving a call about a fire on the exterior conveyor system. The plant is located near the Port of Port Arthur, according to a Port Arthur Fire Department release.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Drug charges, arson lowlight recent Jefferson County indictments

Possession of methamphetamines, mushrooms and cocaine and evading arrest were some of the charges that area people were indicted for last week. Adriel Tramaine Adams, 41, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, psilocin, for an incident that occurred April 13. Kayla Marie Bodine, 26, of Beaumont...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

Person struck multiple times by vehicles on Port Arthur highway had no ID

Authorities are working to identify a man who was struck by multiple vehicles Saturday night, resulting in his death. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. said the male victim had no identification on him, and officials are checking his fingerprints to see if he has been handled by law enforcement in order to make an identification.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

Man hit, killed by hit-and-run driver Sunday night along Twin City Highway

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating the hit-and-run death of a man on Twin City Highway late Sunday night. A man was struck by an unknown vehicle around 11 p.m. Sunday night while he was walking down the center of Twin City Highway, also known as Texas Highway 347, near the intersection with Woodlawn St. according to a news release from the Texas DPS.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
