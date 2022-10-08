Read full article on original website
vineyardgazette.com
Oak Bluffs Scallopers Raise Concerns With New Catch Limits
Commercial and recreational shellfishermen took issue with recent changes to the Oak Bluffs scalloping season at a select board meeting Tuesday, saying the stricter bushel limits were unnecessary and would negatively impact livelihoods on the water. The new Oak Bluffs scalloping regulations were recommended to the town select board in...
vineyardgazette.com
Vineyard Preservation Trust Gathers Grange Hall Input
The Vineyard Preservation Trust opened the doors of the historic Grange Hall to the public Wednesday evening for what it called a “listening session” to solicit thoughts about future programming and potential improvements at the West Tisbury landmark. The forum was held amid an ongoing dispute over deed...
vineyardgazette.com
Opposite Ends
This could be a column just about the interesting birds — I will not mention chickadees, Carolina wrens, or other really common species — seen in Aquinnah this week. At the western end of the island, Aquinnah offers the last piece of land before the birds have to fly over the water, perhaps to Cuttyhunk, New Bedford, Fall River, Block Island, New York, or New Jersey. But there is more to the Island and birds have been seen elsewhere.
capecod.com
Repair Work Announced Along Cape Cod Canal
SANDWICH – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced upcoming repair work and closures along the Cape Cod Canal’s South Service Road. Portions of the South Service Road next to the Sandwich Recreation Area will be closed Wednesday October 12 and Thursday October 13 as well as Tuesday, October 18 and Wednesday, October 19.
vineyardgazette.com
Wampanoag Tribe of Chappaquiddick
As a general contractor based on Chappaquiddick, Richard S. Knight Jr. recognizes that the Vineyard will inevitably reach a point where all the land is accounted for and there is no more room to build. "We're an Island, and there's only a finite amount of land left, so eventually we'll...
capecod.com
Applications Being Accepted by Affordable Housing Lottery
HYANNIS – Applications are currently being accepted for the wait list lottery by the Cape Cod Ready Renters Program. The list is used to select renters for over 40 existing affordable properties in Yarmouth, Barnstable, Orleans, and Falmouth. The income limits vary per address, and units are limited to households earning less than 80 percent of the mean area income. units vary from one to four bedrooms.
Last Video From Missing Sailor Taken at Cape Cod Canal
SANDWICH — The most recent YouTube video posted by a 22-year-old sailor who went missing last week shows him anchored off the Cape Cod Canal near Sandwich on Sept. 25. Matthew Dennis was documenting his solo voyage from Massachusetts to Florida when he stopped posting to his social media channels late last month.
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Charming East Falmouth Ranch
Old Cape Cod charm meets contemporary coastal style in this updated single-family home on the Vineyard Sound. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $3,300,000. Size: 1,784 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 2 full. Owning an older home can...
vineyardgazette.com
High School Looks to Add Town Representation to Building Committee
The Edgartown select board welcomed Sam Hart, special projects coordinator at the regional high school, to its meeting Tuesday to talk about adding town representation to the regional high school building committee. Since the high school’s acceptance into the Massachusetts School Building Authority’s grant program in February, Mr. Hart along...
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod from Oct. 2-8
A condo in Orleans that sold for $145,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Barnstable County between Oct. 2 and Oct. 8. In total, 115 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $732,964. The average price per square foot ended up at $457.
ABC6.com
The Hurricanes that Made the Barriers in Sothern New England
NEW BEDFORD, M.A. (WLNE) – Before satellites could see storms from space, we had few clues a monster storm could be heading our way. In 1938, a sun-filled September morning became dark with clouds by afternoon and then the sky opened up with rain and wind. Along the coast, there was utter devastation.
Here’s where the funding stands on new Cape Cod bridges
Lawmakers hope that funding will come in the next few weeks, but it's not guaranteed. In 1935, the Bourne and Sagamore bridges opened, getting cars across The Cape Cod Canal. In 2019, the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, 50 years after they were supposed to last, were deemed “functionally obsolete” by the Army Corps of Engineers, according to reporting by The Boston Globe.
vineyardgazette.com
John Toteanu, 78
John Toteanu of Inverness, Fla. and West Tisbury died on Sept. 28 after a battle with cancer. He was 78. John was born in New York city in 1944 to Lillian and John Toteanu. He had many jobs over the course of his life. As a young teen, he worked in the diamond district of New York city. Later in life, he was a stock car racer, mechanic, fiberglass technician, fisherman, marine mechanic, fire fighter at the Martha’s Vineyard Airport, a pilot, chef, sommelier, restaurant owner, carpenter, mover of houses, part of a marine salvage crew, a heavy equipment operator, part of an asphalt crew for White Brothers, and a mechanic and foreman at Goodale Construction. He was a member of the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society, the Portuguese American Club and the Barnacle Club.
capecod.com
Pickup vs pole crash closes section of Route 28 in Mashpee
MASHPEE – A pickup truck struck a utility pole in Mashpee shortly before 11 AM Monday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road at Old Barnstable Road. No serious injuries were reported. Route 28 was closed between the rotary and Old Barnstable Road. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash. About 75 Eversource customers lost power due to the crash.
Many Massachusetts restaurants named among Yelp’s top 100 places to eat in New England
BOSTON — Massachusetts is home to many of the top 100 places to eat in New England, according to a new ranking released Tuesday by Yelp. From Italian cuisine to Ethiopian, Japanese and Mediterranean, Yelp’s first-ever guide to restaurants in the region showcases a bounty of great dishes for every taste and budget.
