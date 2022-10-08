ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Tisbury, MA

vineyardgazette.com

Oak Bluffs Scallopers Raise Concerns With New Catch Limits

Commercial and recreational shellfishermen took issue with recent changes to the Oak Bluffs scalloping season at a select board meeting Tuesday, saying the stricter bushel limits were unnecessary and would negatively impact livelihoods on the water. The new Oak Bluffs scalloping regulations were recommended to the town select board in...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Vineyard Preservation Trust Gathers Grange Hall Input

The Vineyard Preservation Trust opened the doors of the historic Grange Hall to the public Wednesday evening for what it called a “listening session” to solicit thoughts about future programming and potential improvements at the West Tisbury landmark. The forum was held amid an ongoing dispute over deed...
WEST TISBURY, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Opposite Ends

This could be a column just about the interesting birds — I will not mention chickadees, Carolina wrens, or other really common species — seen in Aquinnah this week. At the western end of the island, Aquinnah offers the last piece of land before the birds have to fly over the water, perhaps to Cuttyhunk, New Bedford, Fall River, Block Island, New York, or New Jersey. But there is more to the Island and birds have been seen elsewhere.
AQUINNAH, MA
capecod.com

Repair Work Announced Along Cape Cod Canal

SANDWICH – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced upcoming repair work and closures along the Cape Cod Canal’s South Service Road. Portions of the South Service Road next to the Sandwich Recreation Area will be closed Wednesday October 12 and Thursday October 13 as well as Tuesday, October 18 and Wednesday, October 19.
SANDWICH, MA
City
Oak Bluffs, MA
West Tisbury, MA
Government
City
Vineyard Haven, MA
Oak Bluffs, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
West Tisbury, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Wampanoag Tribe of Chappaquiddick

As a general contractor based on Chappaquiddick, Richard S. Knight Jr. recognizes that the Vineyard will inevitably reach a point where all the land is accounted for and there is no more room to build. "We're an Island, and there's only a finite amount of land left, so eventually we'll...
EDGARTOWN, MA
capecod.com

Applications Being Accepted by Affordable Housing Lottery

HYANNIS – Applications are currently being accepted for the wait list lottery by the Cape Cod Ready Renters Program. The list is used to select renters for over 40 existing affordable properties in Yarmouth, Barnstable, Orleans, and Falmouth. The income limits vary per address, and units are limited to households earning less than 80 percent of the mean area income. units vary from one to four bedrooms.
FALMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

Last Video From Missing Sailor Taken at Cape Cod Canal

SANDWICH — The most recent YouTube video posted by a 22-year-old sailor who went missing last week shows him anchored off the Cape Cod Canal near Sandwich on Sept. 25. Matthew Dennis was documenting his solo voyage from Massachusetts to Florida when he stopped posting to his social media channels late last month.
SANDWICH, MA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Charming East Falmouth Ranch

Old Cape Cod charm meets contemporary coastal style in this updated single-family home on the Vineyard Sound. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $3,300,000. Size: 1,784 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 2 full. Owning an older home can...
FALMOUTH, MA
vineyardgazette.com

High School Looks to Add Town Representation to Building Committee

The Edgartown select board welcomed Sam Hart, special projects coordinator at the regional high school, to its meeting Tuesday to talk about adding town representation to the regional high school building committee. Since the high school’s acceptance into the Massachusetts School Building Authority’s grant program in February, Mr. Hart along...
EDGARTOWN, MA
ABC6.com

The Hurricanes that Made the Barriers in Sothern New England

NEW BEDFORD, M.A. (WLNE) – Before satellites could see storms from space, we had few clues a monster storm could be heading our way. In 1938, a sun-filled September morning became dark with clouds by afternoon and then the sky opened up with rain and wind. Along the coast, there was utter devastation.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
Boston

Here’s where the funding stands on new Cape Cod bridges

Lawmakers hope that funding will come in the next few weeks, but it's not guaranteed. In 1935, the Bourne and Sagamore bridges opened, getting cars across The Cape Cod Canal. In 2019, the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, 50 years after they were supposed to last, were deemed “functionally obsolete” by the Army Corps of Engineers, according to reporting by The Boston Globe.
BOURNE, MA
WUPE

LOOK: The Most Expensive Airbnb in Massachusetts is Beyond Luxurious

While the summer months might be over and the cooler temperatures are making their way into the New England region, we're all starting to miss our getaway spots during the past summer. Massachusetts happens to have a getaway spot at an Airbnb that looks like the most luxurious place you could ask for. That Airbnb also happens to be the most expensive throughout the entire state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
vineyardgazette.com

John Toteanu, 78

John Toteanu of Inverness, Fla. and West Tisbury died on Sept. 28 after a battle with cancer. He was 78. John was born in New York city in 1944 to Lillian and John Toteanu. He had many jobs over the course of his life. As a young teen, he worked in the diamond district of New York city. Later in life, he was a stock car racer, mechanic, fiberglass technician, fisherman, marine mechanic, fire fighter at the Martha’s Vineyard Airport, a pilot, chef, sommelier, restaurant owner, carpenter, mover of houses, part of a marine salvage crew, a heavy equipment operator, part of an asphalt crew for White Brothers, and a mechanic and foreman at Goodale Construction. He was a member of the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society, the Portuguese American Club and the Barnacle Club.
WEST TISBURY, MA
capecod.com

Pickup vs pole crash closes section of Route 28 in Mashpee

MASHPEE – A pickup truck struck a utility pole in Mashpee shortly before 11 AM Monday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road at Old Barnstable Road. No serious injuries were reported. Route 28 was closed between the rotary and Old Barnstable Road. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash. About 75 Eversource customers lost power due to the crash.
MASHPEE, MA
Live 95.9

Have You Seen Pink Porch Lights in Massachusetts? What Does Pink Mean?

We are now deep into one of my favorite months of the year, October. I love Halloween and have been enjoying driving by some decent Halloween displays throughout the Berkshires. Everything from electric chairs, purple & orange lights, ghouls, ghosts, and even full-blown Ghostbusters displays are just some of the sights I have seen when traveling throughout various towns in Berkshire County.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

