John Toteanu of Inverness, Fla. and West Tisbury died on Sept. 28 after a battle with cancer. He was 78. John was born in New York city in 1944 to Lillian and John Toteanu. He had many jobs over the course of his life. As a young teen, he worked in the diamond district of New York city. Later in life, he was a stock car racer, mechanic, fiberglass technician, fisherman, marine mechanic, fire fighter at the Martha’s Vineyard Airport, a pilot, chef, sommelier, restaurant owner, carpenter, mover of houses, part of a marine salvage crew, a heavy equipment operator, part of an asphalt crew for White Brothers, and a mechanic and foreman at Goodale Construction. He was a member of the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society, the Portuguese American Club and the Barnacle Club.

WEST TISBURY, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO