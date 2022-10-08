Read full article on original website
DeSantis awards over $2 million in small business loans to help those impacted by Ian
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – Gov. DeSantis made three major announcements about restoration updates Monday morning alongside other state officials at the Charlotte County Disaster Recovery Center in Port Charlotte. After he activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program following Hurricane Ian’s devastation, DeSantis said $2.5 million in...
Food assistance program approved for Florida residents affected by Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Emergency help for families impacted by Hurricane Ian is on its way. Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — also known as D-SNAP — will provide food assistance to Floridians in select counties, News4JAX sister station WKMG-TV reported Saturday. The program is broken down into...
2 weeks since Hurricane Ian made landfall: What we’ve learned about the storm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Wednesday marks two weeks since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida. The storm was devastating to the area, with far-reaching impacts across the state. While research on Ian and its impacts is just beginning, here’s what we have learned so far about the storm:
St. Johns County commissioner proposes buying out homes in eroding Summer Haven area along ocean
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Officials are still trying to figure out how to deal with coastal damage caused by Ian. One of the areas hit hardest is Summer Haven. It’s an area locals know well where ocean water has pushed underneath some homes and toward the Matanzas River on the other side.
St. Augustine residential recycling collection delayed until next week
The city of St. Augustine’s Solid Waste Division will delay residential recycling collection until Oct. 20 or 21 to focus on Ian debris and household waste collections, city officials said Wednesday. In the meantime, St. Augustine residents may dispose of recyclables by using these free drop-off recycling locations:. 601...
St. Johns County School Board passes resolution to allow class sizes to go past state limit
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – More and more students are flocking to St. Johns County, which is known for its top school district. But that is putting a continued strain on resources. Now the school district is now taking another step to deal with that growth. On Tuesday, the school...
Video: Florida troopers take break from Hurricane Relief to play basketball with local kids
ARCADIA, Fla. – Some members of the Florida Highway Patrol took a moment off from Hurricane Ian relief efforts to play basketball with residents of Arcadia, in west-central Florida. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) posted the footage to Twitter, which shows four highway patrol...
Georgia Vote 2022: What’s on your ballot?
Even if you don’t follow politics, there’s no avoiding knowing something about Brian Kemp, David Perdue, Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. That last name you probably knew long before he decided to run for U.S. Senate. And while you may not have known who was Georgia’s secretary of...
2,560-pound pumpkin wins California contest; sets record
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. – A horticulture teacher from Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota set the new record and won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California. “Minnesota has a...
FHP: Pedestrian struck by car on State Road 207 dies at hospital
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol on Tuesday evening said a pedestrian was struck on State Road 207 in St. Johns County, just east of I-95. According to FHP, the pedestrian was taken to a hospital for treatment, but that person died of their injuries. Troopers...
Man killed in crash on I-95 in St. Johns County
A South Carolina man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 95 near mile marker 315. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 42-year-old driver was headed south when he drifted across the lanes and into the grass. He continued into a wooded area before striking a tree.
