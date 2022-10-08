ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

News4Jax.com

DeSantis awards over $2 million in small business loans to help those impacted by Ian

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – Gov. DeSantis made three major announcements about restoration updates Monday morning alongside other state officials at the Charlotte County Disaster Recovery Center in Port Charlotte. After he activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program following Hurricane Ian’s devastation, DeSantis said $2.5 million in...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
News4Jax.com

St. Augustine residential recycling collection delayed until next week

The city of St. Augustine’s Solid Waste Division will delay residential recycling collection until Oct. 20 or 21 to focus on Ian debris and household waste collections, city officials said Wednesday. In the meantime, St. Augustine residents may dispose of recyclables by using these free drop-off recycling locations:. 601...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
News4Jax.com

Georgia Vote 2022: What’s on your ballot?

Even if you don’t follow politics, there’s no avoiding knowing something about Brian Kemp, David Perdue, Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. That last name you probably knew long before he decided to run for U.S. Senate. And while you may not have known who was Georgia’s secretary of...
GEORGIA STATE
News4Jax.com

2,560-pound pumpkin wins California contest; sets record

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. – A horticulture teacher from Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota set the new record and won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California. “Minnesota has a...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
News4Jax.com

Man killed in crash on I-95 in St. Johns County

A South Carolina man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 95 near mile marker 315. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 42-year-old driver was headed south when he drifted across the lanes and into the grass. He continued into a wooded area before striking a tree.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL

