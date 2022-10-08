ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Rafael Nadal Secures New Title: He’s a Father

By Alec Karam
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uUoHP_0iRYJzZE00
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal has reportedly become a father after his wife gave birth to their first child Saturday morning. Nadal’s wife, Mery Perello, reportedly gave birth in a private clinic in Majorca, where she had stayed for the last few weeks of her pregnancy so doctors could monitor her. This is Nadal’s first child and comes on the heels of the athlete suffering an abdominal injury earlier this summer which caused him to pull out of Wimbledon. Two weeks ago, he withdrew from the Laver Cup for “personal reasons.” The 36-year-old tennis pro has won 22 Grand Slam men’s singles titles, an all-time record. Now, he has a new title to add to his long list of accomplishments: father.

Read it at The Sun

Comments / 15

No Name
3d ago

Way to go Mery! hoping you are well and happy with your sweet baby boy..many many blessings for a happy and peaceful life to all!! congrats poppa!!

Reply
2
Who cares
4d ago

I am so glad that both baby and mom are healthy 💕❤

Reply
12
Related
HollywoodLife

Shakira & Gerard Pique Have Awkward Run-In At Son’s Baseball Game After Split: Photos

Shakira and Gerard Pique, who announced their separation in June, had a seemingly uncomfortable run-in with each at their 9-year-old son, Milan‘s, baseball game in Barcelona over the weekend. The pair sat on opposite sides of the field during the Saturday, Sept. 24 game and did not even look each other’s way until after the game when they went to interact with both of their sons. They also share 7-year-old Sasha, who left the game with Gerard. Shakira, 45, was accompanied by her mom, Nidia Ripoll, and some of her friends, while the La Liga club player, 35, sat with his own mother, Montserrat Bernabeu.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Emma Raducanu turns to Andy Murray's fitness guru Jez Green to make her a machine... but splits with ANOTHER coach after Russian Dmitry Tursunov decided to walk away

Emma Raducanu has turned to the fitness trainer who helped transform Andy Murray from slender teenager into uber athlete. In what may prove to be a significant hire, the former US Open champion has begun work with Jez Green on her off-season training block with a view to establishing a permanent partnership.
TENNIS
People

Rafael Nadal and Wife Mery 'Xisca' Perelló Welcome Their First Baby in Mallorca

Rafael Nadal first shared the couple's pregnancy news during a press conference in June in Palma de Mallorca Rafael Nadal has a new challenge: fatherhood! The tennis pro and wife Mery 'Xisca' Perelló have welcomed their first baby, per AP and Spanish media reports. The couple welcomed a baby boy on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Mallorca, where they live, according to the reports. Representatives for Nadal declined to comment on the tennis star's personal affairs. The exciting baby news comes just two weeks after Nadal's emotional final match with friend...
TENNIS
AOL Corp

Tennis Australia won't support Novak Djokovic if he tries to reenter country to play in 2023 Australian Open

Tennis Australia has said that they will not lobby in support of Novak Djokovic if he tries to reenter Australia to compete in the 2023 Australian Open. “It is not a matter we can lobby on. It is a matter that definitely stays between the two of them,” Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said Wednesday via the Associated Press, referring to Djokovic and the Australian government.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laver Cup#Majorca#Wimbledon
Yardbarker

Former junior Wimbledon champion Noah Rubin gives up on tennis to play pickleball

Noah Rubin is a former Wimbledon junior champion who has now abandoned the sport of tennis and will be playing pickleball instead. The American had a bright future, but his junior success was never turned into a solid career in tennis. He only competed in 29 matches at the top ATP tennis level, finishing with an 8-21 record. The highest ranking of his career was 125th, four years ago, and since then, things have mainly been difficult.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Emma Raducanu to work with former Andy Murray fitness coach Jez Green

Emma Raducanu has teamed up with Andy Murray’s former fitness coach Jez Green after splitting with coach Dmitry Tursunov. Former world No. 20 Tursunov only joined Raducanu’s coaching team in July after the player parted ways with previous coach Torben Beltz in April. The Russian was always only...
TENNIS
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
81K+
Followers
32K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy