“The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” is still hailed as one of the greatest Hip Hop albums of all time. We may not have received the Fugees reunion tour that we all wished for, but Ms. Lauryn Hill is teasing good news on the horizon. As the saying goes, time flies, but to think that The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill first arrived 25 years ago is still unbelievable. Since it was first shared, Miseducation has been hailed as one of the greatest Hip Hop albums of all time. It marked the official solo debut LP from the Rap star and cemented her as a GOAT in a culture that already touted her talents.

