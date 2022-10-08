ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Tweets Message To Lil Baby About His Upcoming Album

The incarcerated star is also featured on Lil Baby’s latest project. Young Thug may be behind bars, but that hasn’t stopped him from getting his messages across. After Lil Baby revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album It’s Only Me, the incarcerated YSL rapper took to Twitter with a message for the 4PF star.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Zonnique Goes Off On The Internet For Criticizing Brother King Harris

Zonnique says it would be boring if one of her siblings weren’t the wild card. T.I. & Tiny’s son, King Harris, has gotten in a heap of trouble this year alone. Thousands of people watched him grow up on the family reality television show, but they were utterly shocked by his behavior in recent months.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice Spice Twerks & Teases New Music In TikTok Video

The Bronx star danced to unreleased music in her latest video. Ice Spice’s stardom is certainly on the rise. After having one of the biggest hits of the summer with her song “Munch,” the Bronx rapper took her talents to the stage, by performing at Hot 97’s Summer Jam and Rolling Loud New York 2022.
BRONX, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz Says Social Media Ruined Marriage: “It Made Us Hoes”

“Drink Champs” has teased Boosie’s upcoming episode with a hilarious hot take that some people are identifying with. One thing is for sure and two things are for certain: any interview with Boosie Badazz is going to be an attention-grabber. The Louisiana icon regularly sits down with Hip Hop-centered platforms and gives his unfiltered takes on just about anything. While his opinions aren’t always welcomed with open arms, his comments are known to become viral standouts on social media.
RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

American Idol Runner-Up Willie Spence Reportedly Passes Away At 23

The Season 19 star suffered injuries from a car accident. American Idol fans are grieving the loss of one their most beloved stars. According to reports, season 19 runner-up Willie Spence reportedly passed away on Tuesday (October 11) due to injuries from a car accident. He was 23. Fans and...
Dreezy
Dreezy
hotnewhiphop.com

Tia Mowry & Cory Hardrict Exchange Sweet Words Amid Split

Tia Mowry has been receiving lots of love from fans since announcing her divorce from husband of 14-years Cory Hardrict. The Sister,Sister star recently took to social media to thank her followers for their support during her public split. “Every book starts with a dedication page, and this one’s dedicated...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Adult Film Star Adriana Chechik Breaks Her Back In TwitchCon Foam Pit

There were plenty of shenanigans that went down at this weekend’s TwitchCon. TwitchCon 2022 went down in San Diego this past weekend, and it was one for the books with a twerking session from Megan Thee Stallion herself alongside Halo‘s Master Chief, as well as a broken back from a foam pit dive gone wrong for adult film star Adriana Chechik.
SAN DIEGO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Rapaport Responds To Kanye West’s Antisemitic Remarks In Heated Video

Michael Rapaport had some choice words for Ye. The list of people Kanye West has angered with his recent bigoted rants is long, and seems to be growing by the minute. Meek Mill called Ye’s actions “crazy and lame,” Justin Bieber has distanced himself from the rapper, and Yung Miami labeled him a “lunatic.” Disavowals continue to pour in.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lauryn Hill Teases 25th Anniversary “Miseducation” Surprise

“The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” is still hailed as one of the greatest Hip Hop albums of all time. We may not have received the Fugees reunion tour that we all wished for, but Ms. Lauryn Hill is teasing good news on the horizon. As the saying goes, time flies, but to think that The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill first arrived 25 years ago is still unbelievable. Since it was first shared, Miseducation has been hailed as one of the greatest Hip Hop albums of all time. It marked the official solo debut LP from the Rap star and cemented her as a GOAT in a culture that already touted her talents.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Steps Out With Mystery Woman Amid What Sources Call A “Mental Break”

Insiders revealed to Page Six that the 45-year-old recording artist is “barely sleeping.”. After watching him be banned from platforms like Instagram and Twitter for sharing content that violates both platform’s policies, friends of Kanye West have begun speaking out about their concern for the rapper, most recently turning to Page Six to dish on their thoughts on the father of four’s most recent antics.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Joc Shares His Thoughts On Lil Kim

Joc says Lil Kim doesn’t have men in her corner anymore. A recent clip from VladTC is gaining traction, and it’s all thanks to Yung Joc. VladTV is known for its celebrity interviews and reporting on urban news. The media outlet is always trending due to their thought-provoking questions followed by hilarious or dramatic commentary.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Spider Loc Speaks On Quando Rondo’s L.A. Trip That Left Lul Pab Dead

As the 23-year-old rapper prepares to head out on tour, Loc dishes on alleged background info following Lul Pab’s tragic death. Curtis Williams, better known by his stage name Spider Loc, recently went on Cam Capone News to share his knowledge on Quando Rondo’s trip to California that resulted in a fatal shooting. The Compton legend revealed that in the months before the Georgia rapper’s associate Lul Pab was tragically killed, he received a phone call from a friend asking if he would be the 23-year-old’s “tour guide” through the city of L.A.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Philly Fans Say City Girls Walked Off Stage Mid-Performance

Neither JT not Yung Miami have said why they left so abruptly. The City Girls, consisting of JT and Yung Miami, have become one of the most prevalent female rap groups of all time. Their popularity may have started in 2018, but they’ve made tremendous progress since then, working with top artists and climbing charts with every release.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Meech Inserts Himself In Marquise Jackson’s Beef With 50 Cent

Fif has yet to respond to any of his son’s comments. The relationship between 50 Cent and his son, Marquise Jackson, has not been the best. From Fif not attending Marquise’s high school graduation to Marquise saying late rapper Pop Smoke was a better musician than his father, the two have not seen eye to eye in years.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Amber Rose’s Perfect “Athiest” Man Sparks Controversy

The model’s request for “an atheist” caused a stir on social media. Amber Rose is no stranger to sparking controversy. The mom of two has had her fair share of tumultuous relationships, marriages, makeups, and breakups throughout her years in the spotlight. Although the model has kept a lower profile in recent years, she still manages to cause a stir every few months or so with her social media posts.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA YoungBoy Wants To Do Joint Project With Baton Rouge Artists Only

The 22-year old star plans to work with artists solely from his hometown. NBA YoungBoy is currently riding the wave of the release of his new project 3800 Degreez. After dropping his highly anticipated release last week, many fans (both loyal and new) gave the 22-year old star his props on his fifth album of the year.
