Kansas City, MO

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates following Saturday practice

By Charles Goldman
 4 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid updated reporters on injuries following the final practice of the week on Saturday.

Harrison Butker (ankle) remains absent from practice and Trey Smith (pectoral) remains limited, but two new players were also limited on Saturday per coach Reid.

“As far as the injuries go, (Harrison) Butker didn’t practice today,” Reid said. “Trey he was limited. JuJu (Smith-Schuster), his hamstring tightened up, he was limited. Then (Mike) Danna, he was limited. Anyways, everybody else, they practiced.”

Danna is still dealing with a calf injury and was dialed back after two full practices to start the week. Expect him to be a game-time decision.

As for Smith-Schuster, he suffered his hamstring injury during the course of practice. Reid had this to add about his status for Monday night.

“I think he’ll be fine,” Reid said. “Yeah.”

Reid wasn’t ready to rule Butker out yet, but you can expect that news will come soon. Dave Toub didn’t sound too confident in his ability to play this week, but he seems quite comfortable with kicking Matthew Wright for another week.

IN THIS ARTICLE
