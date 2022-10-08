ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KC Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster’s hamstring suddenly an issue before MNF vs. Raiders

By Herbie Teope
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fs7nN_0iRYI7Jy00

The Chiefs are suddenly keeping a close eye on one of their starting wide receivers ahead of Monday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced Saturday that JuJu Smith-Schuster’s hamstring tightened up, which caused Smith-Schuster to be limited in practice.

While the Chiefs officially designated Smith-Schuster as questionable, Reid sounded optimistic that the wideout would be available for the game.

“I think he’ll be fine,” Reid said.

The wide receiver’s hamstring injury is new. The Chiefs previously listed Smith-Schuster on the injury report with a quad injury the past two days, but he was able to practice fully.

If Smith-Schuster can’t play Monday night, the Chiefs still have fellow receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman, Justin Watson and rookie Skyy Moore on their active 53-player roster. They also have Daurice Fountain, Marcus Kemp, Chris Conley and Cornell Powell available on their practice squad.

Smith-Schuster’s 19 catches for 224 yards rank second on the team behind tight end Travis Kelce, who has 26 for 322, with three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, kicker Harrison Butker will miss a fourth straight game after the Chiefs designated him as out.

Butker originally suffered the injury in Week 1 and has practiced just once in the past month, a limited practice last week. The continued missed time is a concern, but Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub said Friday that Butker is still dealing with pain and swelling.

“It was evidently a little bit worse than what you think,” Toub said. “Everybody heals differently, so it’s just going to take time to get him back.”

With Butker out, the Chiefs will turn to Matthew Wright, who made two field goals and converted five extra points in Week 4’s 41-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Wright replaced Matt Ammendola, whose practice squad stint was terminated after he missed a field goal and extra point in the Chiefs’ 20-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3.

In other injury-related news, the Chiefs designated right guard Trey Smith (pectoral) and defensive end Mike Danna (calf) as questionable. Smith suffered his injury in Week 4, while Danna has missed the past two games with the calf injury.

If Smith can’t play Monday night, the Chiefs are likely to go with Nick Allegretti.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Ravens Cheerleader Video

It's not just the players who feel the electricity in the stadium during a night game. The cheerleaders feed off of it, too. Sunday night, the Ravens hosted the Bengals. Baltimore's cheerleaders got to run out onto the field in front of an amped-up crowd. It was a pretty cool...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Starting Quarterback

Jerry Jones said earlier this season that he would love a controversy at the starting quarterback position. Well, the Cowboys have won four straight games with backup Cooper Rush. Is there actually a quarterback controversy brewing in Dallas?. No. Jones announced following Sunday's win over the Rams that the Cowboys...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Watson
Person
Chris Conley
Person
Juju Smith Schuster
Person
Trey Smith
Athlon Sports

Here's Video Of Davante Adams Shoving A Cameraman To The Ground

Another week, another heartbreaking loss for the Las Vegas Raiders.  Despite leading for the entire first half and having an opportunity to tie the game late following a 48 yard touchdown strike, the Raiders elected to go for two and take the lead. They failed, and it left some, including star ...
NFL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Kc Chiefs#American Football#Kc Chiefs Wr#Mnf#The Las Vegas Raiders#Daurice Fountain
atozsports.com

Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes hangs an old friend out to dry

The Kansas City Chiefs are 3-1. Yes, they should be 4-0 right now, after losing to the Indianapolis Colts, purely by shooting themselves in the foot. Of course, there were other reasons they lost too. Chiefs fans and media will say a large part was because of special teams, and it was.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Tony Dungy Believes He Knows Why Tom Brady Penalty Was Called

As a defensive-minded head coach who masterminded the Tampa 2 defense and coached some of the game's greatest players, you can imagine Tony Dungy didn't care for Sunday's questionable roughing the passer call in the Falcons-Bucs game. And you'd be right. Prior to last night's SNF broadcast, Dungy shot off...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Disturbing Chiefs Fan News

Kansas City Chiefs fans were displeased by a controversial roughing the passer penalty that cost the team a takeaway in Monday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. They responded to the questionable call with classless behavior directed at the opposing team. Fans threw beer cans at Raiders players as...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
18K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy