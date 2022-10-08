Read full article on original website
Letter to the Editor: Jody Hoener
I am coming to you this evening with an update on your T–Mobile Home Town Grant. After giving it a lot of thought and consideration, the Healthy Bourbon County Action Team will be stepping away from the lead position of the Farmers’ Market T–Mobile Hometown Grant. The...
Governor Kelly In Fort Scott Oct. 12 For a Transportation Announcement
Governor Laura Kelly will join the Kansas Department of Transportation in Fort Scott on Wednesday to announce funding for multiple transportation projects happening throughout the state. She along with Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz will be at Fort Scott National Historic Site at 11 a.m. on Oct. 12 to make the...
Fort Scott airs out pungent problem; announces November sludge cleanup
For those that live or drive through Fort Scott, Kansas, you may be aware of a sewer-like odor filling the air.
New Life For The Former Scottish Rite Temple
Kathy and Tracy Dancer are working to restore the former Scottish Rite Temple building in historic downtown Fort Scott. “We bought it at the Bourbon County Tax sale in January 2022 for $20,000,” Kathy said. “That’s when we saw the opportunity to purchase it at the sale. We had been trying for years to contact the former owner, who purchased it from the Mason’s.”
Governor Kelly in Fort Scott at KDOT on Oct. 12
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly will join the Kansas Department of Transportation in Fort Scott on Wednesday to announce funding for multiple transportation projects happening throughout the state. Who: Governor Laura Kelly, Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz. What: Transportation Grant Announcement. When: 11:00 a.m.; Wednesday, October 12, 2022.
Bourbon County Rural Water #4 and Fulton Receive Federal Grants
United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Kansas Director for Rural Development Christy Davis today announced that USDA is investing $5,517,200 in loans and grants toward eight community projects across the state. Project details of today’s eight announcements are:. A $900,000 loan will help complete the rehabilitation of the existing...
Gordon Parks Photo Contest Winners Named
FORT SCOTT — Winners of the Gordon Parks Celebration “I Am Driven By” photo contest, sponsored by Merl Humphrey Photography, have been chosen. Fifty entries were received and the winner of First Place was Kenneth E. Washington (Washington, DC) with the photo titled “Mother & Son.” Second Place was Lucas Clark with the photo “Kansas peace.”
Bronson Baptist Church Celebrates 140 Years
Bronson Baptist Church has been in the Bronson community for 140 years. The small congregation in western Bourbon County will celebrate the anniversaryChur this Sunday, Oct. 16 with a special music concert by Lloyd Houk at 9:45 a.m., followed by morning worship at 10:45 a.m. There will be a carry-in lunch following services.
Survey to begin on K-52
The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) plans to start a survey at the Little Sugar Creek drainage culvert on K-52 in Linn County the week of Oct. 17. The culvert is approximately 1 mile west of the K-7/K-52 junction (see map). The survey area of 2,500 feet is based on...
Water Main break, pieces of asphalt lifted by force of water
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 9:30 p.m. Monday night reports of South Connecticut near 29th Street water was flooding the street. Witnesses on the scene tell us the asphalt was lifted up as water was pushing from below ground. On scene we learn from Joplin Police they had notified...
Obituary of Rickie Lynn Admire
Mr. Rickie L. Admire 62, of Fort Scott, Kansas passed away on October 3, 2022. Rickie was born to Jack & Sandra Admire in Eugene, Oregon. Private Disposition.
All things Maple Leaf Festival 2022 in Carthage, Mo.
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Maple Leaf 2022 Celebration has already begun and we want to be sure you have the details on the week’s events! Carnival Poster COVID shook things up the past two years canceling many events and even canceling the parade in 2020. This year marks the return of the Maple Leaf Festival Carnival. You can save money...
Letter to The Editor: Bill Martin
This fall, a proposed amendment to Article 9 of the Kansas Constitution will be on the ballot. Voters will be asked to decide a measure which requires the county sheriff to be elected in all Kansas counties with the exception of Riley County who consolidated law enforcement services. in 1974.
Car overturns in collision near Downtown Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 9:30 a.m. Monday reports of a two vehicle crash near 4th and Moffett, one overturned in the roadway, alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Rescue, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. 600 block of W 4th in the shadow of the Olivia Apt Building. On scene in the 600 block west 4th we learn a...
Go cart struck by SUV, Joplin teen rushed trauma to area hospital
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Monday evening, October 10, 2022 just before 8:45 p.m. reports of an SUV crash with a go cart just west of the Belle Center Curve near Shade Tree Lane alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. CRASH OCCURRED JUST WEST OF THE...
4 arrested for attempted murder, Fort Scott man in critical condition
A man remains in critical condition and two are arrested for attempted murder in Fort Scott.
One person airlifted after vehicle strikes pedestrian
GALENA, Kans. — A vehicle strikes a pedestrian on a residential street in Galena, sending one person to a Joplin hospital. It happened this evening (Tuesday, October 11th) near the intersection of East 22nd Street and South Wood Street. Galena Police Chief, Billy Charles said the pedestrian was then airlifted to Freeman Hospital. The extent […]
Webb City school goes into lockdown as precaution, everyone OK
WEBB CITY, Mo. – A Webb City school goes on lockdown as a precaution of two unidentified people with a suspicious box. According to the School District, Franklin Student Center went into lockdown around 11:00 am. They say the suspicious box had images of an assault rifle. Police responded...
Early Morning Shooting Outside Butler City Limits
On 10/10/2022 at approximately 0545 hrs Bates County Dispatch received a 911 call of a shooting that just occurred at 4075 NE CR 3 Butler Mo. The location is just outside the city limits of Butler. The victim had a gunshot wound to his leg and was transported by EMS...
Fight over sandwich leads to brother stabbing brother
PAOLA (KSNT) – A fight over a sandwich between two brothers ended when one brother stabbed the other in the leg, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office in Paola. On Saturday, Oct. 8, sheriff’s deputies were called to the Miami County Medical Center in Paola for a report of a stabbing. They discovered two […]
