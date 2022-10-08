Kathy and Tracy Dancer are working to restore the former Scottish Rite Temple building in historic downtown Fort Scott. “We bought it at the Bourbon County Tax sale in January 2022 for $20,000,” Kathy said. “That’s when we saw the opportunity to purchase it at the sale. We had been trying for years to contact the former owner, who purchased it from the Mason’s.”

FORT SCOTT, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO