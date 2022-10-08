The New York Giants‘ offense is getting by despite the lack of talent and depth on offense. The Giants are down to the bottom of their depth chart in wide receiver talent. Darius Slayton started the season as a healthy scratch, but in Week Five he was Daniel Jones’s primary receiving threat. Across the NFL, there are opportunities to attempt to upgrade the receiving corps. One new name to add to the mix is Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore. The Panthers are reportedly looking to trade some players in an effort to stockpile future draft picks for their rebuild (Jay Glazer). Star wide receiver DJ Moore could be a target for teams looking to bolster their offense, and the Giants could inquire about the talented vertical threat.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO