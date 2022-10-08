Read full article on original website
New York Giants could get back one essential offensive piece in Week 6
The New York Giants continue to win football games despite adversity on both sides of the football. A myriad of injuries have held both the offense and defense back, but phenomenal coaching and execution have managed to keep Big Blue close in games, providing an opportunity to walk away with a win. The team currently sits 4–1 on the season, scoring 27 points against the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday.
New York Giants QB Daniel Jones has flipped the script on one old narrative
Utilizing grit, chemistry, and phenomenal execution, the New York Giants secured their 4th win of the season on Sunday morning against the Green Bay Packers in London. Entering the game, the NFL had the Giants ranked as the 19th-best team in football with the Packers ranked 4th. Overcoming Green Bay...
Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley mounting MVP-caliber campaign
The start of the 2022 regular season has been quite polarizing for a lot of premium-level players. Notably, quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson have had spotty beginnings, but one consistent player since Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans has been New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley. It...
New York Jets: LB Quincy Williams returns, Jermaine Johnson will not practice today
Practice in preparation for Week 6 begins today for the New York Jets. Head coach Robert Saleh met with the media shortly ago, prior to his team starting practice as they get ready for the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. He provided some good news on the injury front.
Giants’ Landon Collins torches Dave Gettleman for previous treatment
The New York Giants have been looking for support at the linebacker position over the past few weeks, signing Jaylon Smith to help the unit and bringing familiar face Landon Collins to work his way up as well. Collins spent the last three seasons with the Washington Commanders after signing...
New York Giants Injury Update: Leonard Williams, Wan’Dale Robinson, more
The New York Giants should be getting a huge boost this week with a couple of key players returning from injuries. Big Blue is off to an impressive 4-1 start despite enduring a slew of injuries throughout the first five weeks of the season. Impact players such as Leonard Williams and Wan’Dale Robinson returned to practice today and could re-enter the Giants’ lineup ahead of their Week Six matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.
New York Giants: One wide receiver rising to the occasion with injuries plaguing unit
The New York Giants entered Sunday morning’s game against the Green Bay Packers with Richie James, David Sills, Marcus Johnson, and Darius Slayton as their primary wide receivers. The expectation was that star running back Saquon Barkley would be the focal point on offense, but the Giants didn’t hesitate...
New York Giants experience massive jump in NFL Power Rankings
The New York Giants may not have the most talent in the world but they certainly have the most grit and a crew of phenomenal coaches. Over five games, the Giants sit 4–1 on the season, led by incredible play calling from offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and an aggressive defensive style curated by Wink Martindale.
New York Jets Week 5 Review
Happy Victory Monday, New York Jets fans. This football team is now 3-2 and took quite a few stepping stones for themselves in yesterday’s win. Robert Saleh now has his first winning streak as the Jets’ head coach, proving he can string wins together and follow up high moments. The Jets won their first division game yesterday after 12 straight losses. The Jets are over .500 for the first time since Week 1 of 2018 and at least 3-2 at this point in the season for the first time since 2017.
Champagne Problems: LaFleur Facing Brother, Best Friend
On Sunday at Lambeau Field, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur will be going against his close friend, Jets coach Robert Saleh, and brother, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.
Who are the top five New York Jets through five games?
We are now more than a quarter of the way through the 2022 New York Jets season. Through five games, some Jet players have stood out and played at a high level. The infused talent across the roster following two strong offseasons makes power ranking the top players on the team a fun challenge.
Should the New York Giants inquire on Panthers WR DJ Moore?
The New York Giants‘ offense is getting by despite the lack of talent and depth on offense. The Giants are down to the bottom of their depth chart in wide receiver talent. Darius Slayton started the season as a healthy scratch, but in Week Five he was Daniel Jones’s primary receiving threat. Across the NFL, there are opportunities to attempt to upgrade the receiving corps. One new name to add to the mix is Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore. The Panthers are reportedly looking to trade some players in an effort to stockpile future draft picks for their rebuild (Jay Glazer). Star wide receiver DJ Moore could be a target for teams looking to bolster their offense, and the Giants could inquire about the talented vertical threat.
