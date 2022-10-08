Bras Across the Causeway makes survivors a family

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A powerful start for the hundreds of runners and walkers who are jogging their way through Meaher State Park. With bras in the breeze, local cancer survivors say they feel fully supported.

“They’re trying to find a cure for this, to make sure women like me are OK,” said cancer survivor Yolanda Marshall. One of the missions of an event like this is to help people who are dealing with cancer not just survive but thrive.

“Get out there exercise talk to people, share your story, and don’t be afraid to reach out to people to encourage them to get mammograms and smile you know you’ve got to have a good time,” said cancer survivor Susan Hilton. This has been an event that has grown every year–organizers say cancer patients and the people who root for them become a family.

“If you’ve ever had anyone touched by cancer in your family or in your life you know it’s a fight it’s a battle and it takes everyone to come together you need that love and you need people to come together and you find that here in the race,” said Bras Across the Causeway co-founder Matt McCoy. For survivors today is a chance to mark accomplishments and remember the struggle while helping lift others up.

