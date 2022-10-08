Read full article on original website
WHSV
300 block of East Elizabeth Street in Harrisonburg closed for several hours Tuesday following fire and water main break
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Fire crews were called to the 300 block of East Elizabeth Street on Tuesday morning for a house fire. Captain Morgan McComas with the Harrisonburg Fire Department says crews were dispatched at 10:35 a.m. and saw smoke showing from the roof and attic area of the home at 321 E Elizabeth St.
WSLS
20-year-old woman dead after crash in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A 20-year-old woman lost her life in a Roanoke County crash early Monday morning, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say it happened at about 1:16 a.m. in the 2600 block of E Ruritan Rd. We’re told a 2007 Toyota Camry was going eastbound when...
WDBJ7.com
Goodview woman killed in Roanoke County crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 20-year-old Goodview woman was killed in a crash early Monday in Roanoke County. Joanie Scott has been identified as the victim of the single-vehicle crash. County police were called about 1:16 a.m. October 10, to the 2600 block of East Ruritan Road, where they...
Augusta Free Press
Bedford County: Bedford woman dies from injuries in single-vehicle crash on Route 122
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash resulting in a fatality in Bedford County on Sunday. A 2013 Toyota Rav4 was traveling south on Route 122 around 2 a.m. when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned; ejecting the driver. Laura...
WHSV
Crash caused delays on I-81 N
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle crash caused delays on I-81 at MM 248.6 in Harrisonburg. Traffic backups were up to 6 miles at one point. The crash was cleared as of 5:50 p.m.
wfxrtv.com
Driver ejected from vehicle in fatal crash in Highland Co.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash in which the driver hit an embankment and was ejected from his truck. The crash happened on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 2:34 a.m. on Route 250, four-tenths of a mile east of Route 614 in Highland County.
WSET
One woman dead on Botetourt Road, Deputies investigate: Deputies
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Botetourt County Emergency Communications Center received a call from 911 from a citizen reporting an unresponsive female lying on the ground, deputies said. This incident happened at the 22,000 block of Botetourt Road. Deputies said they arrived on the scene to find an...
wfxrtv.com
Man shot in the head, woman arrested in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened in the 11000 block of Lee Jackson Highway. The call came in at 2:44 p.m., on Monday. According to Sheriff Mike Miller, a man was shot in the head. He was flown...
wfirnews.com
Woman found dead on Botetourt County road
FINCASTLE, VA – On October 8, 2022, at 7:02 a.m. the Botetourt County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from a citizen reporting an unresponsive female lying on the ground in the 22,000 block of Botetourt Road. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived on the scene to find...
Pedestrian hit by train in Waynesboro
According to the Waynesboro Police Department, officers responded to the 200 block of North Commerce Avenue at around 6 pm. on Thursday, Oct. 6, for a report of a pedestrian struck by a train.
WSLS
Man arrested after stabbing multiple people in Bedford County Friday, authorities say
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Bedford County last week, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. Last Friday (Oct. 7), deputies went to Vistarama Lane for the report of a possible stabbing, Sheriff Miller said. When they arrived,...
Augusta Free Press
Update: Two Albemarle County runaway teens safely located, according to police
Two runaway teens from the Crozet area have been safely located, according to a report from Albemarle County Police on Monday. Abigail Garfield, 15, had been reported missing on Oct. 3, and Landon Peery, 16, had been reported missing on Oct. 7. The original reports had detailed suspicions that the...
WDBJ7.com
Woman charged after man shot in Bedford County
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has been charged for shooting a man in Bedford County’s Big Island Monday. Danelle Brown, 38 of Monroe, is charged with “Aggravated Malicious wound and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.” She is being held without bond in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.
cbs19news
Nighttime lane closures coming up on 250 Bypass
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the rest of the month, drivers will see overnight lane closures on the Route 250 Bypass. According to a release, these closures will take place over Rugby Avenue, the Norfolk Southern Railroad, and Emmet Street. For Rugby Avenue, the lane closures will take place...
cbs19news
Police identify victim in Nelson County crash
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police say a Scottsville resident was killed in a Nelson County crash on Thursday. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 10:15 a.m. on Rockfish Valley Highway at River Road. A 1998 Kenworth tractor trailer was heading north on Rockfish Valley...
cbs19news
Waynesboro Police Department asking for assistance identifying shooting suspect
WAYNESBORO, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Waynesboro Police Department is asking the public for help with information regarding a shooting incident. On Oct. 11, at around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to shots fired near the 1000 block of 10th Street. Waynesboro Police Department's preliminary investigation found an unidentified individual fired...
Nelson : Fatal Accident Closes Route 151 & 6 (River Road)
BRL has learned that a morning traffic accident at Route 151 & 6 (River Road) has resulted in one fatality. According to witnesses and people on the scene the loaded semi truck was headed northbound on Route 151 when a passenger car turned in front of the oncoming semi. The semi rolled over and came to rest near the electric substation near the intersection.
WSLS
Changes! Tracking a pair of cold fronts within the next few days
ROANOKE, Va. – ‘Tis the season for cold fronts, and we’ll be sent a pair of them within a span of 4-5 days. Wednesday is the pre-front day, when clouds increase. Temperatures rise from the 40s in the morning to the 60s and 70s by the afternoon.
WHSV
Waynesboro PD seeks information about shooting
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for help with information regarding an early morning shooting. On October 11, 2022, at around 1:37 am, Waynesboro officers responded to a report of shots fired near the 1000 block of 10th Street. The Waynesboro PD’s preliminary investigation revealed that...
Augusta Free Press
Update: Augusta County authorities locate missing Stuarts Draft woman
Update: Sunday, 12:54 p.m. Liz Lauck has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen on Sept. 28, but was just reported missing on Saturday by a family member.
