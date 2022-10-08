LIVE BLOG: #2 SDSU hosts USD in 115th meeting

4:59 p.m. – SDSU 28, USD 3 – FINAL

SDSU wins the 115th meeting of the two teams. State leads the all-time series 56-52-7.

4:55 p.m. – SDSU 28, USD 3 – 1:34 4Q

4:32 p.m. – SDSU 28, USD 3 – 13:00 4Q

Another strong defensive series for the SDSU defense. They have six sacks on the afternoon.

4:26 p.m. – SDSU 28, USD 3 – 14:21 4Q

4:22 p.m. – SDSU 28, USD 3 – 14:21 4Q

SDSU converts a fourth and goal from the one. Isaiah Davis via the run scores for his third touchdown of the game.

That SDSU drive went 15 plays and 80 yards while taking eight minutes and 13 seconds.

That’s the longest offensive drive of the season for both plays and time.

4:18 p.m. – SDSU 21, USD 3 – End of 3

SDSU is on a drive that has gone 13 plays, 77 yards and taken more than seven and a half minutes off the clock.

They face third and goal to start the fourth.

4:05 p.m. – SDSU 21, USD 3 – 7:34 3Q

USD gets a first down, but two sacks from Adam Bock stops that drive. USD forced to punt and it’s a touchback.

SDSU with the ball, looking to add onto a 21-3 lead.

3:57 p.m. – SDSU 21, USD 3 – 10:26 3Q

A more than four minute drive marches SDSU right down the field. They got a couple penalties from USD, but scored with another Isaiah Davis touchdown run.

The drive went seven plays and 70 yards.

Davis now has 12 carries and 100 yards rushing. His tenth of his career.

3:50 p.m. – SDSU 14, USD 3 – 15:00 3Q

A look at some first half stats.

The second half is underway, SDSU with the ball.

3:28 p.m. – SDSU 14, USD 3 – HALFTIME

SDSU punts and USD kneels to end the first half.

State outgaining USD 202-81 at halftime.

3:23 p.m. – SDSU 14, USD 3 – 0:40 2Q

The field goal is blocked by SDSU’s Dalys Beanum. It was returned 23 yards by Colby Huerter. SDSU starting near midfield again.

3:18 p.m. – SDSU 14, USD 3 – 2:38 2Q

Wesley Eliodor with a 69 yard return and that’s just what USD needed. The Coyotes will start at the SDSU 26 yard line after he nearly took it to the house.

3:14 p.m. – SDSU 14, USD 3 – 2:43 2Q

Isaiah Davis with his longest run of the season and it’s a 47 yard touchdown. Jacks up 14-3.

3:09 p.m. – SDSU 7, USD 3 – 5:49 2Q

SDSU can’t take advantage of the great field position. They’ve started at or near midfield three times and have no points from those drives.

USD takes over at their own nine.

3:03 p.m. – SDSU 7, USD 3 – 7:40 2Q

USD forced to go three and out in their next possession.

The punt goes just 31 yards and SDSU will start right at midfield. Yet another drive that SDSU has great field position.

2:53 p.m. – SDSU 7, USD 3 – 9:29 2Q

Mark Gronowski with a pass to a wide open Jaxon Janke, who makes a sweet juke and then runs in for the 28 yard touchdown.

That’s a nine play, 80 yard drive that took 4:31 off the clock.

2:46 p.m. – USD 3, SDSU 0 – 13:58 2Q

2:43 p.m. – USD 3, SDSU 0 – 14:51 2Q

USD punts on the opening play of the quarter and it’s muffed by Jadon Janke. Matt Walsh recovers for the Coyotes.

The Yotes will start at the SDSU nine yard line.

2:40 p.m. – USD 3, SDSU 0 – End of 1

USD holds a three point lead after the first quarter. The Coyotes have outgained the Jacks 67-45.

2:34 p.m. – USD 3, SDSU 0 – 2:02 1Q

SDSU gets one first down, but an unsportsmanlike penalty on Amar Johnson made it difficult to overcome.

Hunter Dustman was no good on the 53 yard field goal attempt. USD tipped the kick attempt. Coyotes take over.

2:28 p.m. – USD 3, SDSU 0 – 5:46 1Q

USD unable to do anything with the rough field position. SDSU forces the three and out.

Jackrabbits will start at their own 45. Back-to-back drives with really good field position.

2:23 p.m. – USD 3, SDSU 0 – 7:57 1Q

SDSU goes three and out again. Dustman with a 47 yard punt that was downed at the two yard line by Beanum.

Coyotes defense looking sharp early. USD offense will start in the shadow of their own endzone.

2:21 p.m. – USD 3, SDSU 0 – 9:40 1Q

Carson Camp with a deep shot of their own, but it’s underthrown and intercepted by Dalys Beanum.

The Jacks now have an interception in all six of the games this season

2:17 p.m. – USD 3, SDSU 0 – 9:43 1Q

SDSU took a deep shot, but it falls incomplete. There was contact, but the ball was overthrown.

Jacks go three and out to open the game and punt on fourth and one.

Coyotes will start at their own 20.

2:11 p.m. – USD 3, SDSU 0 – 11:18 1Q

Carson Camp is forced to scramble, but he’s sacked by Cale Reeder.

An eight play, 50 yard drive puts the Yotes on the board first with a 37 yard field goal by Eddie Ogamba.

2:08 p.m. – USD 0, SDSU 0 – 13:00 1Q

USD has a solid drive going as they are into the SDSU redzone.

Carson Camp audibles at the line on third and three and Travis Theis takes it 29 yards for a first down.

2:05 p.m. – USD 0, SDSU 0 – 15:00 1Q

The kick-off sails into the endzone for a touchdown. SDSU called for off side on the kick. Coyotes start at the 30 and we’re underway in Brookings.

2:04 p.m. – USD 0, SDSU 0 – 15:00 1Q

SDSU won the toss and they elected to defer their choice to the second half.

USD will receive the ball in the north endzone.

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — SDSU and USD will renew their rivalry today as the two teams meet for the 115th time.

The Jackrabbits lead the all-time series 55-52-7. Kick-off today is set for 2 p.m.

This story will update throughout the contest with scores and information.

