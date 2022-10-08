ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAS11

LMPD: Body recovered from Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officers said a body was recovered from the Ohio River Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department’s (LMPD) Homicide Unit is awaiting the results of an autopsy after a body was pulled from the Ohio River. Just after 11:30 a.m. a caller to MetroSafe indicated that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man struck by car, killed on Preston Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was hit by a car around 1 a.m. Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian in the 3300 block of Preston Highway. Fifth Division officers said their preliminary reports indicate that a man was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD officer involved in crash on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro police officer was involved in a crash early Friday morning. Around 7:10 a.m., an officer was rear-ended at a stop light at Dixie Highway and Watson Lane, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said. EMS was called to the scene, and both the officer and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Russell, KY
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Louisville, KY
Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
Wave 3

Man found dead with gunshot wound in Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jeffersontown Police Department has started an investigation after finding a man dead with a gunshot wound. Officers were called to the scene of a reported shooting late Thursday night on Tree Lane, just about a quarter of a mile from Jeffersontown High School. Officers got...
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
k105.com

Fiery semi crash on Bluegrass Parkway leaves cab of truck dangling over bridge railing

A fiery semi truck crash on a bridge on the Bluegrass Parkway shut down the major thoroughfare for hours Tuesday morning and afternoon. The accident, which happened at the 29-mile marker in the eastbound lanes at approximately 6:30 a.m., occurred on a bridge that spans the Kentucky River between the Lawrenceburg and Versailles exits, near the Anderson-Woodford County line, according to the Versailles Police Department.
VERSAILLES, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Total Loss#Accident#Lfd Arson Investigators#Android#Amazon Fire Tv
WHAS11

Frankfort Avenue early morning fire causes damage to warehouse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Fire Department (LFD) crews were dispatched to a commercial structure fire on Sunday. Officials said fire crews arrived to the 2100 block of Frankfort Avenue around 4 a.m. to find a 3,000 square ft. commercial warehouse fully involved. LFD representatives said nearly 40 firefighters were...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Training course featuring impaired driving, texting simulator stops at Indiana high school

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — 'Arrive Alive' was the message the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KYTC) delivered to Jeffersontown High School students on Friday, Oct. 14. The training featured an SUV and a virtual reality impaired driving and texting simulator designed to give students a chance to feel what driving impaired or distracted feels like, and the potential consequences.
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
WHAS11

How throwing pumpkins into the Ohio River may just 'save lives'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Research shows that in 2022 alone, there will be nearly 300,000 new invasive breast cancer cases for women and 3,000 for men. In an effort to help in the fight against metastatic breast cancer, Captain's Quarters created Chunkin Pumpkins and will be throwing their seventh annual event on Sunday, Oct.16.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
WHAS11

Meade County's steel industry 'home run' for locals

BRANDENBURG, Ky. — A rural Kentucky community is cashing in on a gamble it made more than 15 years ago, after purchasing a massive plot of land along the Ohio River hoping to attract businesses and boost its workforce. But David Pace never dreamed Meade County would hit it this big.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Kentucky Kingdom gives 'pumpkin experience' during fall season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Kingdom has announced their expanded fall season and for the first, time they are bringing you pumpkins. Every weekend through the month of October, the theme park will create an experience for park-goers by having towering pumpkin sculptures, 1,000 illuminated pumpkins and other displays. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman arrested months after Jeffersontown police chase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman has been arrested months after police say she smashed into two vehicles — including a police cruiser — during a pursuit in Jeffersontown. According to Mike Lauder, a detective with the Jeffersontown Police Department, the incident took place on Sunday, June 12, in the parking lot of the Thorntons on Blankenbaker Parkway, near Bluegrass Parkway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy