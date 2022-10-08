Read full article on original website
LMPD: Body recovered from Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officers said a body was recovered from the Ohio River Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department’s (LMPD) Homicide Unit is awaiting the results of an autopsy after a body was pulled from the Ohio River. Just after 11:30 a.m. a caller to MetroSafe indicated that...
LMPD: Man struck by car, killed on Preston Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was hit by a car around 1 a.m. Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian in the 3300 block of Preston Highway. Fifth Division officers said their preliminary reports indicate that a man was...
Things you can do to prevent fires during dry season in Kentuckiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With the increased risk of fire, burn bans are already in effect for several Kentucky counties. WHAS11 News spoke with firefighters from Bullitt County who said when it is extremely dry like it has been, people need to be extra cautious around fires. Areas outside of...
LMPD officer involved in crash on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro police officer was involved in a crash early Friday morning. Around 7:10 a.m., an officer was rear-ended at a stop light at Dixie Highway and Watson Lane, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said. EMS was called to the scene, and both the officer and...
Southern Indiana events being held for families affected by infant, pregnancy loss
BORDEN, Ind. — A touching event will be held on Friday and Saturday for families affected by infant and pregnancy loss. The Remembrance Walk will take place on Friday, Oct. 14 at Borden Community Park to help honor the children that have lost their lives. The next day, on...
Man dead after shooting in Jeffersontown, police investigating
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — A 26-year-old man that was shot and killed in Jeffersontown has been identified. Jeffersontown Chief Richard Sanders said police were called to the scene of a reported shooting around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13. Sanders said officers arrived at the 3000 block of Tree Lane...
Man found dead with gunshot wound in Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jeffersontown Police Department has started an investigation after finding a man dead with a gunshot wound. Officers were called to the scene of a reported shooting late Thursday night on Tree Lane, just about a quarter of a mile from Jeffersontown High School. Officers got...
Fiery semi crash on Bluegrass Parkway leaves cab of truck dangling over bridge railing
A fiery semi truck crash on a bridge on the Bluegrass Parkway shut down the major thoroughfare for hours Tuesday morning and afternoon. The accident, which happened at the 29-mile marker in the eastbound lanes at approximately 6:30 a.m., occurred on a bridge that spans the Kentucky River between the Lawrenceburg and Versailles exits, near the Anderson-Woodford County line, according to the Versailles Police Department.
Recent incident in Russell neighborhood points to uptick in house fires this time of year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Saturday fire in the Russell neighborhood is spurring new conversations about a problem Louisville Fire Department (LFD) says arises every year around this time. LFD was dispatched to a structure fire in the Russell neighborhood. Officials said five crews arrived on scene at the 400...
Frankfort Avenue early morning fire causes damage to warehouse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Fire Department (LFD) crews were dispatched to a commercial structure fire on Sunday. Officials said fire crews arrived to the 2100 block of Frankfort Avenue around 4 a.m. to find a 3,000 square ft. commercial warehouse fully involved. LFD representatives said nearly 40 firefighters were...
Training course featuring impaired driving, texting simulator stops at Indiana high school
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — 'Arrive Alive' was the message the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KYTC) delivered to Jeffersontown High School students on Friday, Oct. 14. The training featured an SUV and a virtual reality impaired driving and texting simulator designed to give students a chance to feel what driving impaired or distracted feels like, and the potential consequences.
How throwing pumpkins into the Ohio River may just 'save lives'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Research shows that in 2022 alone, there will be nearly 300,000 new invasive breast cancer cases for women and 3,000 for men. In an effort to help in the fight against metastatic breast cancer, Captain's Quarters created Chunkin Pumpkins and will be throwing their seventh annual event on Sunday, Oct.16.
'Come in and unpack that load': Louisville group provides counseling for men of color
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One local group is making sure men of color have a safe place to express themselves. The Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods (OSHN) is providing free counseling during the entire month of October -- specifically for young Black, Hispanic and Indigenous men. "Suicide rates for...
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Kentucky
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kentucky is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Meade County's steel industry 'home run' for locals
BRANDENBURG, Ky. — A rural Kentucky community is cashing in on a gamble it made more than 15 years ago, after purchasing a massive plot of land along the Ohio River hoping to attract businesses and boost its workforce. But David Pace never dreamed Meade County would hit it this big.
'She loved everybody and everybody loved her': Officers find burned remains of New Albany mother
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A beloved nurse and mother from New Albany was found dead after days of searching, a thousand miles away from her hometown. Police scoured Katie Baunach's ex-husbands property for four days before they found what was left of her body. Carolyn McKinney, Katie Baunach's mother, says...
Louisville brewery to open 'special new gathering place' in the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Raise your glass to celebrate a Louisville-born craft brewery opening it's third taproom in the heart of the Highlands. This local brewery opened its flagship location in the Butchertown neighborhood in 2020 and its second location in the Anchorage community in 2021. TEN20 will start serving...
Kentucky Kingdom gives 'pumpkin experience' during fall season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Kingdom has announced their expanded fall season and for the first, time they are bringing you pumpkins. Every weekend through the month of October, the theme park will create an experience for park-goers by having towering pumpkin sculptures, 1,000 illuminated pumpkins and other displays. The...
Man dies in hospital after being shot by Clarksville police inside Walmart
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Corydon man is dead this morning after being shot by Clarksville police inside the Walmart right off Interstate 65. Police said the store was closed, but a man was inside and had lacerations to his neck. He was allegedly asked to leave by employees and...
Woman arrested months after Jeffersontown police chase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman has been arrested months after police say she smashed into two vehicles — including a police cruiser — during a pursuit in Jeffersontown. According to Mike Lauder, a detective with the Jeffersontown Police Department, the incident took place on Sunday, June 12, in the parking lot of the Thorntons on Blankenbaker Parkway, near Bluegrass Parkway.
