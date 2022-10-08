A fiery semi truck crash on a bridge on the Bluegrass Parkway shut down the major thoroughfare for hours Tuesday morning and afternoon. The accident, which happened at the 29-mile marker in the eastbound lanes at approximately 6:30 a.m., occurred on a bridge that spans the Kentucky River between the Lawrenceburg and Versailles exits, near the Anderson-Woodford County line, according to the Versailles Police Department.

VERSAILLES, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO