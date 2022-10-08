Starting October 19, The Ben West Palm will be the first and only hotel in West Palm Beach to offer high tea seven days a week. The all-new “Dewey Daily Tea Party” channels the spirit of Byrd Spilman Dewey, one of South Florida’s first inhabitants in 1892, who was a published and celebrated author, including national bestsellers, Bruno. Byrd lived in a nearby estate, which she named, “Ben Trovato,” which was derived from the Italian phrase “Se non è vero, è ben trovato,” loosely translating to “Even if it isn’t true, it’s still a well-invented story.”

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO