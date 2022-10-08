ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

Talk Media

Coral Springs Resident Receives Fullbright Award for Teachers

A Coral Springs resident received a prestigious award. Saba Moin, a second-grade teacher at Lloyd Estate Elementary in Oakland Park, was awarded the Fullbright Teachers for Global Classrooms award for best practices in international education. In February, Moin and other recipients will travel to Washington, D.C., for a workshop on...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Tamarac, FL
Coral Springs, FL
Florida Health
Coral Springs, FL
Talk Media

J.P. Taravella Student Government Holds Free ‘Trunk or Treat’ Event for Community

J.P. Taravella High School is hosting a free Trunk or Treat event, and parents, kids, and neighbors are welcome to attend. On Friday, October 28, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the JPT student government invites the community to its first-ever Trunk or Treat, where kids are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes while strolling from vehicle to vehicle, collecting candy just as they would door-to-door.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

New Coral Springs Diner Yellow Yolk Cracks Open at the Walk

The Yellow Yolk, a laid-back hangout brunch spot, cracked open its doors at the Walk to omelet, pancake, and breakfast lovers alike. With a modern and clean ambiance, one can find most breakfast staples like eggs and waffles and succulent lunch items like their Chicago Style Hot Roast Beef Sandwich served with house-made au jus or the Mykonos Greek Salad with fresh feta cheese.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
luxurytravelmagazine.com

The Ben West Palm Launches High Tea Seven Days a Week

Starting October 19, The Ben West Palm will be the first and only hotel in West Palm Beach to offer high tea seven days a week. The all-new “Dewey Daily Tea Party” channels the spirit of Byrd Spilman Dewey, one of South Florida’s first inhabitants in 1892, who was a published and celebrated author, including national bestsellers, Bruno. Byrd lived in a nearby estate, which she named, “Ben Trovato,” which was derived from the Italian phrase “Se non è vero, è ben trovato,” loosely translating to “Even if it isn’t true, it’s still a well-invented story.”
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cohaitungchi.com

West Palm Beach Date Night Ideas: Fun Things to Do for Couples

Life can be fascinating. All you need is to ignite your wanderlust and your adventurous spirit. Ask your honey out on a date night of your dreams. Preferably not one!. You are reading: Romantic things to do in west palm beach | West Palm Beach Date Night Ideas: Fun Things to Do for Couples.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
bocamag.com

Boca’s Big Plans for Former Ocean Breeze Golf Course & More

The Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District is thinking big on its plans for the former Ocean Breeze golf course. Very big. The district’s proposed master plan for the roughly 200 acres within the Boca Teeca community in the city’s north end includes a golf complex and an Olympics-level— 50-meter lanes—aquatics center. But as they say on the Home Shopping Network, that’s not all.
BOCA RATON, FL
WESH

Multiple swatting incidents across South Florida schools Tuesday

Multiple swatting incidents took place across South Florida schools Tuesday. Boca Raton and Cardinal Newman High School have been searched after reports that put several schools on lockdown Tuesday. Boca Raton High School was cleared and nothing suspicious was found after police responded to a report of an armed subject...
BOCA RATON, FL
fortlauderdaleconnex.com

Broward Health Medical Center Receives Level 1 Trauma Verification from American College of Surgeons

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – Broward Health Medical Center was recently verified as a Level 1 Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons. The significant achievement highlights the hospital’s dedication to providing optimal care for critically injured patients. “This verification recognizes the incredible dedication of our trauma caregivers...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Bon appétit: FIU Student-run restaurant open with new items on the menu

FIU Bistro, the award-winning student-run restaurant at the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management, is open for lunch and dinner this semester, with plenty of new items on the menu. Polenta, rum raisin ice cream with snickerdoodle cookies made in house, and a new vegetarian option, sweet potato tacos — are just some of the new dishes available.
MIAMI, FL
Talk Media

South Florida’s Craft Show Comes to Coral Springs

South Florida’s Craft Show is coming to Coral Springs with three festive events — just in time for the holidays. The lineup starts with the Halloween Bash on Sunday, October 30, from 12 to 4 p.m., with a costume contest, trick or treating, music, and a spooky array of products from local small businesses.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Larkin Community Hospital Announces Dr. Nicholas D. Torres as Chief Executive Officer

Larkin Health Systems is proud to announce that Dr. Nicholas D. Torres has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of Larkin Community Hospital’s South Miami campus. Dr. Torres rejoins the Larkin family with over 16 years of knowledge and experience in ambulatory, emergency/acute care, medical/surgical, correctional, and...
MIAMI, FL
Talk Media

Talk Media

Coral Springs, FL
News Views and Reviews for Coral Springs Florida.

 https://coralspringstalk.com

