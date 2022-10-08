Read full article on original website
Annual Coral Springs Coconut Creek Chamber Poker Night Gala Oct. 20
After three years of virtual pandemic zoom parties, Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber’s 2022 annual gala recognizing outstanding local leaders will resume in person. Held on October 20, 2022, at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs at 5:30 p.m., this year’s theme is poker night, where attendees can...
Coral Springs Resident Receives Fullbright Award for Teachers
A Coral Springs resident received a prestigious award. Saba Moin, a second-grade teacher at Lloyd Estate Elementary in Oakland Park, was awarded the Fullbright Teachers for Global Classrooms award for best practices in international education. In February, Moin and other recipients will travel to Washington, D.C., for a workshop on...
Coral Springs Mom Hosts First ‘Motherhood Village Summit’ Oct. 22
When Nicole Cumberbatch gave birth to her son in 2017, she struggled with finding a balance between her corporate career identity, postpartum anxiety, and a life with a newborn. While looking for answers, she created a podcast called Mamas Know Best, We Got Something to Say, which later became The...
Coral Springs Museum of Arts Invites Local Artists and Vendors To Join Holiday Market and Exhibit
Local artists and unique makers have an opportunity to be featured at the Coral Springs Museum of Arts. This year, the museum is hosting a month-long juried visual and literary arts exhibition with a “Pine and Palm” theme that reflects the diversity of Florida’s population, the North and the South coming together.
J.P. Taravella Student Government Holds Free ‘Trunk or Treat’ Event for Community
J.P. Taravella High School is hosting a free Trunk or Treat event, and parents, kids, and neighbors are welcome to attend. On Friday, October 28, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the JPT student government invites the community to its first-ever Trunk or Treat, where kids are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes while strolling from vehicle to vehicle, collecting candy just as they would door-to-door.
New Coral Springs Diner Yellow Yolk Cracks Open at the Walk
The Yellow Yolk, a laid-back hangout brunch spot, cracked open its doors at the Walk to omelet, pancake, and breakfast lovers alike. With a modern and clean ambiance, one can find most breakfast staples like eggs and waffles and succulent lunch items like their Chicago Style Hot Roast Beef Sandwich served with house-made au jus or the Mykonos Greek Salad with fresh feta cheese.
Oktoberfest Celebration in Coral Springs ‘Taps’ into Bavarian Culture
The Swinging Bavarians Return to the 2022 Oktoberfest in Coral Springs. This year’s celebration of Oktoberfest combines German culture, entertainment — and dachshund races. Held Saturday, October 15, the event features the first-ever Oktoberfest Wiener Dog Race in Coral Springs for dachshund owners. Registration is available online. The...
luxurytravelmagazine.com
The Ben West Palm Launches High Tea Seven Days a Week
Starting October 19, The Ben West Palm will be the first and only hotel in West Palm Beach to offer high tea seven days a week. The all-new “Dewey Daily Tea Party” channels the spirit of Byrd Spilman Dewey, one of South Florida’s first inhabitants in 1892, who was a published and celebrated author, including national bestsellers, Bruno. Byrd lived in a nearby estate, which she named, “Ben Trovato,” which was derived from the Italian phrase “Se non è vero, è ben trovato,” loosely translating to “Even if it isn’t true, it’s still a well-invented story.”
cohaitungchi.com
West Palm Beach Date Night Ideas: Fun Things to Do for Couples
Life can be fascinating. All you need is to ignite your wanderlust and your adventurous spirit. Ask your honey out on a date night of your dreams. Preferably not one!. You are reading: Romantic things to do in west palm beach | West Palm Beach Date Night Ideas: Fun Things to Do for Couples.
Palm Beach County classroom doors must be locked, under new policy
A new mandate in Palm Beach County public schools will require all classroom doors to be locked when school is in session.
bocamag.com
Boca’s Big Plans for Former Ocean Breeze Golf Course & More
The Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District is thinking big on its plans for the former Ocean Breeze golf course. Very big. The district’s proposed master plan for the roughly 200 acres within the Boca Teeca community in the city’s north end includes a golf complex and an Olympics-level— 50-meter lanes—aquatics center. But as they say on the Home Shopping Network, that’s not all.
WESH
Multiple swatting incidents across South Florida schools Tuesday
Multiple swatting incidents took place across South Florida schools Tuesday. Boca Raton and Cardinal Newman High School have been searched after reports that put several schools on lockdown Tuesday. Boca Raton High School was cleared and nothing suspicious was found after police responded to a report of an armed subject...
fortlauderdaleconnex.com
Broward Health Medical Center Receives Level 1 Trauma Verification from American College of Surgeons
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – Broward Health Medical Center was recently verified as a Level 1 Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons. The significant achievement highlights the hospital’s dedication to providing optimal care for critically injured patients. “This verification recognizes the incredible dedication of our trauma caregivers...
communitynewspapers.com
Bon appétit: FIU Student-run restaurant open with new items on the menu
FIU Bistro, the award-winning student-run restaurant at the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management, is open for lunch and dinner this semester, with plenty of new items on the menu. Polenta, rum raisin ice cream with snickerdoodle cookies made in house, and a new vegetarian option, sweet potato tacos — are just some of the new dishes available.
West Palm opens new park for street chess, overflow crowd attends
WEST PALM BEACH — Street chess is alive and well. More than 20 players of varying abilites and ages attended the opening Saturday of Palm Beach County's first chess park at Fern Street and South Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach. The day could not have been more appropriate: it was National Chess Day.
South Florida’s Craft Show Comes to Coral Springs
South Florida’s Craft Show is coming to Coral Springs with three festive events — just in time for the holidays. The lineup starts with the Halloween Bash on Sunday, October 30, from 12 to 4 p.m., with a costume contest, trick or treating, music, and a spooky array of products from local small businesses.
Miami Carnival Festival 2022 Kicks Off Today
The 3-day event is expected to bring 40-thousand spectators to Miami-Dade and Broward.
An immersive dining experience is coming to Miami
The owners of Atmos Immersive Dining are actively searching for locations.
Enter to Win 2 Free Tickets To See Comedian Leanne Morgan at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts
Building her comedy on family stories and Southern charm, comedian Leanne Morgan temporarily leaves her cave in Appalachia to perform at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts on October 15, 2022, at 7 p.m. One of the few energetic grandma comedians touring across the states, Leanne Morgan has humble...
communitynewspapers.com
Larkin Community Hospital Announces Dr. Nicholas D. Torres as Chief Executive Officer
Larkin Health Systems is proud to announce that Dr. Nicholas D. Torres has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of Larkin Community Hospital’s South Miami campus. Dr. Torres rejoins the Larkin family with over 16 years of knowledge and experience in ambulatory, emergency/acute care, medical/surgical, correctional, and...
