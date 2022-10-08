Read full article on original website
Man accused of shooting New Haven officer in court
The man accused of shooting a New Haven police officer twice last week appeared in Court on Tuesday.
2011 Murder Appeal Hinges On Informants
Should a Church Street South murder conviction be thrown out because a trial judge didn’t explicitly tell jurors that two key witnesses were “jailhouse informants?”. That question looms over a decade-old New Haven homicide case that will be heard by the state Supreme Court this Thursday. The...
Eyewitness News
Suspect who shot New Haven officer faces judge, gets charge added
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man accused of shooting an officer who responded to a crash in New Haven faced a judge on Tuesday. Jose Claudio, 36, shot Officer Chad Curry on Friday, according to the New Haven Police Department. Claudio faces a number of charges, including assault of...
Eyewitness News
Police: Man arrested for assaulting management at gay bar in Norwalk
NORWALK, CT (WFSB) – A man is accused of assaulting management at a gay bar in Norwalk last month, police said. Authorities said the incident happened at Troupe429 on September 23. Everett Parisi was taken into police custody on Wednesday. Parisi is charged with two counts of assault third-degree.
New Britain Herald
New Britain woman who previously avoided jail for defrauding elderly woman now exposed to 10 years behind bars
NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain woman who previously avoided jail time after pleading guilty to defrauding an elderly woman is now exposed to a decade behind bars after admitting a probation violation. Amber Foster, 31, admitted the violation during a proceeding in New Britain Superior Court last week.
Hartford man gets 10 years for trafficking guns that were used in homicides
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man who trafficked guns from South Carolina to Connecticut will spend a decade in prison for his crimes, according to an announcement Tuesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Alberto Vazquez, 39, will serve 10 years in prison, which will be followed by three years of supervised release. […]
Bristol Press
Terryville man among nine people arrested after Bridgeport police find unlicensed, armed security guards at hookah lounge
A Terryville man was among several people arrested in Bridgeport after police there say they found that a lounge had employed illegal security guards armed with guns. Mario Jesus Cruz, 34, of Terryville, and eight others were charged following a raid on Sunday at the Off Da Hookah Lounge on Knowlton Street, in Bridgeport.
Man stabs himself while fleeing attempted burglary in Manchester: police
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester police detained a man following an attempted burglary and a self-inflicted stabbing incident on Tuesday. Police stated that a burglary attempt occurred around 9:30 p.m. at a home on Delmont Street. Officers responded to the scene when a woman inside the home called 911, saying that she saw a man […]
Register Citizen
Police ID Bridgeport man, 29, killed in triple shooting
BRIDGEPORT — Police identified the local man who was killed in a triple shooting early Saturday as Dominique Jones. The other two victims, a 27-year-old Bridgeport man and a 24-year-old Derby man, were both treated for their injuries and released from the hospital, Bridgeport Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran said Tuesday.
fox61.com
Hartford man sentenced 10 years for gun trafficking from South Carolina to Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man from South Carolina was sentenced to 10 years of prison along with three years of supervised release after illegally trafficking firearms from Connecticut to South Carolina. Alberto Vazquez, 39, of Hartford, was sentenced Tuesday. According to court documents and statements made in court,...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Hartford police release names of suspects arrested for deadly beating
Sandy Hook families reacted to the jury's verdict in Alex Jones' defamation trial. The verdict in Alex Jones' defamation trial was read Wednesday. A deadly stabbing victim in New Haven was identified as a student at Southern Connecticut State University.
Juveniles charged with robbery, assault
Wethersfield Police said they worked with the Middletown Police Department to develop identities about the suspects. Both suspects are 16 years old. One was apprehended on Sunday and the other on Monday.
Norwalk LGBTQ bar owners allege NPD ‘mishandled’ assault
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Police are investigating a disturbance at Troupe429, a Wall Street LGBTQ bar and performance space, a spokesperson said. The statement came after bar co-owners went public with an allegation that the “hate crime” was not being seriously pursued. Co-owners Casey Fitzpatrick and Nicholas...
Multiple People Busted During Bridgeport Hookah Lounge Raid, Police Say
Nine people were busted after police in Fairfield County raided a popular hookah lounge that has been plagued with an influx of violent crime including murder, assault, armed robbery, and multiple shots fired incidents. The raid took place in Bridgeport at the Off Da Hookah lounge around 3 a.m., Sunday,...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Deadly stabbing under investigation in New Haven
Legal analyst Ryan McGuigan talks about today's Verdict in the Alex Jones trial. There's an easier way to get an absentee ballot this year.
State seeks to remove attorney for Michelle Troconis
State prosecutors say Jon Schoenhorn should be removed as attorney for Michelle Troconis because he may now need to be called as a witness.
22-year-old man pleads guilty to fatal shooting of 12-year-old
Tajay Chambers, 22, pleaded guilty to fatally shooting Clinton Howell, according to officials.
Bridgeport police arrest 9 in massive firearms bust
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police have arrested nine people in a months-long drug operation for the illegal sale of narcotics and alcohol at a popular Bridgeport lounge. The investigation began in May 2022, when the Bridgeport Police Department Narcotics and Vice Division began an investigation into illegal activity at the Off Da Hookah lounge […]
Police: man stabs himself during attempted robbery
MANCHESTER — Police say a man attempting to rob a home Tuesday night stabbed himself during a chase. The man, Michael Cunningham, 48, of East Hartford was in serious condition in Hartford Hospital early this morning following the incident. Police say a Delmont Street resident called police around 9:30...
