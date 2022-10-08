ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelton, CT

Related
New Haven Independent

2011 Murder Appeal Hinges On Informants

Should a Church Street South murder conviction be thrown out because a trial judge didn’t explicitly tell jurors that two key witnesses were ​“jailhouse informants?”. That question looms over a decade-old New Haven homicide case that will be heard by the state Supreme Court this Thursday. The...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Suspect who shot New Haven officer faces judge, gets charge added

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man accused of shooting an officer who responded to a crash in New Haven faced a judge on Tuesday. Jose Claudio, 36, shot Officer Chad Curry on Friday, according to the New Haven Police Department. Claudio faces a number of charges, including assault of...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: Man arrested for assaulting management at gay bar in Norwalk

NORWALK, CT (WFSB) – A man is accused of assaulting management at a gay bar in Norwalk last month, police said. Authorities said the incident happened at Troupe429 on September 23. Everett Parisi was taken into police custody on Wednesday. Parisi is charged with two counts of assault third-degree.
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Hartford man gets 10 years for trafficking guns that were used in homicides

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man who trafficked guns from South Carolina to Connecticut will spend a decade in prison for his crimes, according to an announcement Tuesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Alberto Vazquez, 39, will serve 10 years in prison, which will be followed by three years of supervised release. […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Man stabs himself while fleeing attempted burglary in Manchester: police

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester police detained a man following an attempted burglary and a self-inflicted stabbing incident on Tuesday. Police stated that a burglary attempt occurred around 9:30 p.m. at a home on Delmont Street. Officers responded to the scene when a woman inside the home called 911, saying that she saw a man […]
MANCHESTER, CT
Register Citizen

Police ID Bridgeport man, 29, killed in triple shooting

BRIDGEPORT — Police identified the local man who was killed in a triple shooting early Saturday as Dominique Jones. The other two victims, a 27-year-old Bridgeport man and a 24-year-old Derby man, were both treated for their injuries and released from the hospital, Bridgeport Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran said Tuesday.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NewsBreak
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk LGBTQ bar owners allege NPD ‘mishandled’ assault

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Police are investigating a disturbance at Troupe429, a Wall Street LGBTQ bar and performance space, a spokesperson said. The statement came after bar co-owners went public with an allegation that the “hate crime” was not being seriously pursued. Co-owners Casey Fitzpatrick and Nicholas...
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport police arrest 9 in massive firearms bust

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police have arrested nine people in a months-long drug operation for the illegal sale of narcotics and alcohol at a popular Bridgeport lounge. The investigation began in May 2022, when the Bridgeport Police Department Narcotics and Vice Division began an investigation into illegal activity at the Off Da Hookah lounge […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Journal Inquirer

Police: man stabs himself during attempted robbery

MANCHESTER — Police say a man attempting to rob a home Tuesday night stabbed himself during a chase. The man, Michael Cunningham, 48, of East Hartford was in serious condition in Hartford Hospital early this morning following the incident. Police say a Delmont Street resident called police around 9:30...
EAST HARTFORD, CT

