Lianne Sanderson 'sick of the hurt' and 'systematic abuse' from FA as ex-England star blasts governing body for not inviting her to Lionesses' friendly win over USA - and says they spelt her 'name wrong in the programme' and 'forgot about her 50th cap'

By Lewis Browning For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Former England star Lianne Sanderson has reinstated she is 'sick of the hurt systematic abuse has caused' her following England vs USA at Wembley on Friday.

The 34-year-old, who now works full time in the media, launched an astonishing attack on the FA after the game, revealing she was left out of the group of former Lionesses invited to the game and that her name was spelt wrong in the programme.

The FA in a statement apologised but said they had sent an invitation which had not been received by Sanderson.

In an emotional post shared on her Twitter account, Sanderson said she has been 'ostracised for telling the truth' about 'a sport I loved so much [that] wasn't showing me much love back'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mBkW5_0iRYGj5900
Former England star Lianne Sanderson has spoken out on alleged 'systematic abuse' at the FA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cVaSL_0iRYGj5900
Sanderson said online that she is 'sick of the hurt' caused by a sport that 'didn't love her back'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h7dw9_0iRYGj5900

'At this point I can't say I'm surprised,' the post began. 'All I can say is I'm sick of the hurt the systematic abuse has caused me throughout the years. They forgot about me before and many times before that and last night was just another example.

'All former Lionesses were invited to Wembley last night, got many souvenirs of their time playing for England, of which I'm happy for them about. Especially after raising the issue at the Houses of Parliament four years ago.

'When asked what the FA can do? My response, don't make former players fell they are forgotten about and I wasn't talking about myself. A lot of former players feel that way that played for England.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rd04i_0iRYGj5900
Several England legends were invited the Wembley for the Lionesses' game against USA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hnajD_0iRYGj5900
The stars made their ways around the pitch and were greeted and acknowledged by fans

'Now look, everyone is invited except me. That makes sense. I retired because a sport I loved so much wasn't showing much love back.'

Sanderson, who played for England between 2006 and 2015, went onto list some specific errors from the FA last night, including the issue in the programme as well as her name being spelt wrong on the big screen and the organisation 'forgetting' about her 50th cap.

'These are some of the reasons,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ceXIw_0iRYGj5900
England beat USA 2-1 in their first game since winning the Women's European Championship

'To spell my name wrong in the programme and on the big screen, they forgot about my 50th cap. At least allow me some moments to be proud of.

'I've created a career in media myself, no hand outs or help from anyone after being ostracised for telling the truth and I will continue to do so.

'I'm happy all my former team-mates enjoyed their evening, that makes me happy. But this has left me so upset yet again. Thank you to those that continue to support me. My circle is tight.'

The FA in a statement regarding the matter said: 'We are sorry. We invited Lianne, along with more than 200 former players, to last night’s celebrations but she didn’t receive it. We have been in touch with her representatives to explain.

'We also apologise for her name being misspelt in the programme. With 50 caps, Lianne is an England great and deserves full recognition for the service she gave to the national team.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=236UR8_0iRYGj5900
Sanderson has regularly spoken on her experiences in football, particularly with England

Sanderson spoke out in August about the abuse she received at the start of the Premier League season on social media.

She wrote on Twitter: 'I spoke too soon. I said the abuse had calmed down. But the football season must be back because it only took a day to be called a token gesture, for people to bring up race and speaking about my culture.'

Sanderson quit the England team in 2010 after a clash with manager Hope Powell, but rejoined the setup under Mark Sampson and scored the winning goal as England won the 2015 Cyprus Cup.

She has also previously criticised the FA for being expected to 'conform' and for not getting enough publicity about receiving her 50th cap.

IN THIS ARTICLE
