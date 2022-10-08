ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Chilling update in Merced kidnapping as eerie similarities between deadly abduction and suspect’s past crimes revealed

By Debbie White
 4 days ago

EERIE similarities between the deadly Merced family abduction and the suspect's past crimes have been revealed.

Jesus Manuel Salgado, 48, was arrested on murder and kidnapping charges after four members of a California family, including a baby, were found dead in a field.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiXKk_0iRYGgQy00
Suspect Jesus Manuel Salgado has been arrested on murder and kidnapping charges Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MdxUm_0iRYGgQy00
Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke spoke at a news conference about the kidnapping Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uRp3r_0iRYGgQy00
Babaji Karamjit Singh, center, a Sikh priest from the Peach Ave Gurudwara, leads prayers during a candlelight vigil Credit: AP

Salgado is accused of kidnapping and killing Jasleen Kaur, 27, her eight-month-old girl Aroohi Dheri, the baby's dad Jasdeep Singh, 36, and the baby's uncle, Amandeep Singh, 39.

Their bodies were found by a farm worker late Wednesday in an almond orchard in a remote area in the San Joaquin Valley, California, two days after their abduction, authorities said.

The horrific deaths have prompted two women to tell the Los Angeles Times how they were terrorized by Salgado 17 years ago.

It has now emerged that Salgado was previously convicted of first-degree robbery with the use of a firearm in Merced County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vRUs0_0iRYGgQy00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YmDfJ_0iRYGgQy00

He was also found guilty of attempted false imprisonment and an attempt to prevent or dissuade a victim or witness after he held a family he had worked for at gunpoint, and forced them to follow his orders.

Salgado worked for the family’s trucking company, but was fired in 2004 because the family suspected him of stealing money, members told the Times.

On the night of December 19, 2005, he showed up at their home wearing a mask.

Salgado held a gun to the dad’s head and bound his hands with duct tape, recalled the victim's daughter Katrina, who was 16 years old at the time and asked the paper to not use her last name.

Salgado then rounded up the family, as well as a pal of Katrina’s who was visiting at the time.

He took them to the garage, where the family kept a safe with cash and jewelry, she and her mom, Kathy, said.

“I was so scared,” Kathy recalled, adding, “and I expected to hear the shot as soon as it was open.”

After brutally robbing them - even taking Kathy’s wedding ring - Salgado then led the terrified family to the pool in the backyard and made them jump in as he escaped, said the women.

But he was caught just a few days later after the family reported him to the cops.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JlHjA_0iRYGgQy00
Four members of a family, including an eight-month-old baby, have been found dead after they were kidnapped last week, said police
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nYJ2r_0iRYGgQy00
Cops say suspect Jesus Manuel Salgado attempted to take his own life 'prior to law enforcement involvement' Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1schC5_0iRYGgQy00
Chilling footage showed the family being walked out of a business at gunpoint

In 2007, Salgado was sentenced to 11 years in state prison for the robbery.

However, he was released in 2015 and discharged from parole three years later, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

He also has a conviction for possession of a controlled substance, the department said.

Relatives of Salgado contacted authorities and told them he had allegedly admitted to them his involvement in Monday's kidnapping in Merced.

He tried to take his own life before cops arrived at a home in nearby Atwater - where an ATM card belonging to one of the victims was used after the fatal kidnapping.

CANDLELIGHT VIGIL

The victims were Punjabi Sikhs, a community that has a significant presence in the trucking business in central California.

At a vigil on Thursday evening in downtown Merced, hundreds of people held lit candles and formed a circle around enlarged photos of the victims.

Jaspreet Kaur, Amandeep Singh’s widow, wrote on a GoFund Me fundraising page: “This is the story of our shared American dream gone wrong.

“Our loving family was violently taken away from us on October 3rd.”

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said he believed the family was killed shortly after being kidnapped from their business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17aAaP_0iRYGgQy00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iMzrb_0iRYGgQy00

The suspect's younger brother, Alberto Salgado, 41, was arrested on suspicion he helped him destroy evidence, authorities said on Friday.

He has been accused of criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence, sheriffs said.

Comments / 25

Ambiguous Sunday
3d ago

It's sad that the citizens of this state know that nothing will be done about this but an arrest. The general consensus is that people are hoping these two get put in prison, where prison justice will be served. it's pretty sad we put justice in the hands of other criminals. The government of California is failing its people. 🤷‍♂️

Reply
16
Commen Sense
3d ago

How long will he be locked up before California penal system releases him this time? Born and raised in California but it is not the California I was raised in. Take this guy out and make sure he will never be a threat to anyone ever again.

Reply
9
Dragonslayer 777
3d ago

When are the citizens of California going to wake up? You can’t feel sorry for criminals. Someone who can so callously perform acts like this, they can’t be rehabilitated. Just my opinion, but I’m for locking violent criminals up for life and now these two need the death penalty and enforce it like we voted for it back in 2016. Newsom needs to go. Let’s try a different party and see what happens because the democrat politicians have failed us.

Reply
9
kion546.com

Woman dies in Hollister crash and the man behind the wheel is arrested

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) A 30-year-old woman is dead after a Telsa veered off the road, hit a concrete cylinder and overturned along State Road 25 south of Briggs Road. The deadly accident happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to California High Patrol. The woman who was the passenger of the Telsa died at the scene, while the driver was taken to Natividad Medical Center.
HOLLISTER, CA
