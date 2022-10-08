ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
APD asks for help identifying north Austin stabbing suspect

By Julianna Russ
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Friday, the Austin Police Department asked for help identifying a suspect in regard to a Sept. 22 aggravated assault with a deadly weapon that occurred in the 8500 block of N. Lamar Blvd.

Austin Police said officers responded to a call for a stabbing at approximately 1:08 p.m. and, at the scene, found a victim with multiple stab wounds.

APD said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment for her injuries, but there has been no update on the status of those injuries.

“The preliminary investigation shows that before the stabbing, the victim was on the same bus as the suspect. However, she did not know the suspect, nor did the victim interact with the suspect during the bus ride,” APD said.

Police said the victim and suspect got off the bus separately at the Lamar/Thurmond bus stop, and the suspect later followed the victim before stabbing her multiple times.

APD asked that anyone with information regarding the assault to contact the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at (512) 974-8566, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, or use the new Crime Stoppers App.

“Crime Stoppers offers up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest,” APD said in a release.

