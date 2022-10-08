Read full article on original website
Related
Utah woman ‘humiliated’ by ex-husband in boudoir court battle
A Utah woman is calling out a Davis County judge for ordering her to give edited boudoir books to her ex-husband as part of their divorce.
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Cars flooded by Ian may soon be flooding Utah roads
SALT LAKE CITY — Some of the earliest and most powerful images showing the impact of Hurricane Ian showed flooded streets and submerged cars. As flood waters recede, mechanics will tell you that those cars should probably make their way to scrap yards. Not all of them, warns Emilie...
Gephardt Daily
Riverton woman charged with negligent homicide in death of 9-year-old South Jordan boy
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 44-year-old Riverton woman has been charged with negligent homicide in the July 6 death of a 9-year-old South Jordan boy. Shantil Woods Garn was charged Oct. 5 in the death of Brayden Long, who was sharing a ride on...
ksl.com
A Utah man gave a public prayer about 'evil' in schools. State superintendent calls it 'a dagger to my heart'
SALT LAKE CITY — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sydnee Dickson pushed back against remarks in a public prayer offered during a recent meeting of the Orem City Council that said "evil things" are being taught in schools. Allen Young, father of Orem Mayor David Young, offered the invocation...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One dead, two airlifted in Tooele crash including teenager
A man is dead and two women were injured after a crash in Tooele Tuesday nigh
buildingsaltlake.com
Intermountain to begin demolishing the Sears Building this week
The Sears Building is coming down. The long-time anchor in a sea of parking is set to be demolished as part of a secretive new development by Intermountain Healthcare, which owns most of the 10-acre block between 700 and 800 South, State and Main streets. Hospital officials confirmed the imminent...
KSLTV
Getting inspired for Halloween with Casey Scott at Pib’s Exchange in SLC
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s time to start thinking about this year’s Halloween costumes, and Casey Scott was at Pib’s Exchange in Salt Lake City to get some inspiration. In Utah, the most popular pop-culture costume is Top Gun, following the recent release of “Top Gun: Maverick,” while the most popular traditional costume is a ghost.
BYU Newsnet
Reshaping Utah: Understanding the plastic surgery epidemic
Driving through Utah, it’s impossible to miss the billboards lining the freeway advertising cosmetic and plastic surgery. It may come as a shock to learn that Salt Lake City has the second-highest number of plastic surgeons per capita in America while being one of the most religious states in the country.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BYU, Black Menaces host walkout against ‘Queerphobia’
PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – In honor of National Coming Out Day, some students at Brigham Young University (BYU) walked out of class Tuesday. It was in efforts to take a stand against policies regarding LGBTQ students, which some claim have lead to an uncomfortable feelings on campus. “Strike out Queerphobia” being spearheaded locally by the […]
KSLTV
‘A big nut to crack’: Utah commission conflicted on how to react to canyon gondola plan
SALT LAKE CITY — The members of the Central Wasatch Commission’s transportation committee certainly have their thoughts about a proposed plan for a gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon; however, they aren’t ready to formally comment on the plan. The committee’s meeting adjourned Monday afternoon without a final...
Utah’s largest school district changes dress code
AMERICAN FORK. Utah (ABC4) – The Alpine School District’s School Board approved a new dress code policy on Tuesday night. Executive Director of External Relations and Communications for the Alpine School District, David Stephenson said the original draft of this policy is over 30 years old and it needed to be brought into the 21st […]
Utah woman charged with hitting, killing 9-year-old boy riding e-bike in July
The woman who police say ran over two 9-year-old boys in South Jordan three months ago, resulting in the death of one of the boys, has been charged.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kmyu.tv
Suspects arrested after stolen RV, trailers recovered from remote area in Utah County
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were arrested for their alleged involvement in stealing an RV and multiple trailers that have since been recovered. Deputies said after their initial post about the stolen RV, someone contacted them and said they recognized the woman in the photo from security video. She was later identified as 45-year-old Dana Leigh Conley of Salt Lake City.
kslnewsradio.com
Aggressive deer encounters have wildlife officials encouraging caution
SALT LAKE CITY– After two families in Bountiful, Utah and Evanston, Wyoming reported encounters with aggressive deer, wildlife officials are asking people to be extra careful around the animals this fall. “People don’t really think that they can be dangerous because they are not a predator, but that is...
KSLTV
RSV spikes in Utah kids, could signal bad cold season
SALT LAKE CITY — RSV is already starting to make the rounds in Utah kids this season, with cases and hospitalizations on the rise, according to Primary Children’s Hospital. One doctor said RSV “wants to wreak some havoc on our community.”. The Intermountain Healthcare GermWatch shows RSV...
Utah teen figure skater breaks barriers on ice
Kate Pressgrove,14, of Heber City is vying for one of the top spots at the Pacific Coast Sectionals in San Francisco, California.
KSLTV
Man killed in rollover I-15 crash south of Nephi
JUAB COUNTY, Utah — A driver was killed Tuesday morning south of Nephi, Utah, in a single-car crash on Interstate 15. Utah’s Department of Pubic Safety said the man, was killed after rolling the van he was driving while heading north a couple of miles south of the city of Nephi at 6:41 a.m. at the time of the crash.
KSLTV
SLC PD and Mayor Mendenhall release update on ‘Crime Control Plan’
SALT LAKE CITY — Two years ago, crime in Salt Lake City was surging, and the police chief and mayor launched a crime control plan to combat the greatest problems, including violent crime. On Monday, they released new, encouraging crime statistics. While overall crime and violent crime are down,...
KSLTV
Crews begin demolition of old Sears building in downtown Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY — It is the end of an era for an iconic department store in downtown Salt Lake City as crews began demolishing the old Sears building at 754 S. State Street on Tuesday. Intermountain Healthcare purchased the property in 2021. The plans for the property are...
KSLTV
Two suspects arrested for burglarizing building under construction, connected to stolen vehicles
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A man and a woman are accused of a string of vehicle thefts in Utah County after deputies witnessed them burglarizing a Vasa Fitness Saturday night. Dana Leigh Conley, 45, and Matthey Allan Rushton, 42, of Salt Lake City, were booked into the Utah County Jail on one count of felony burglary, one count of misdemeanor theft and three felony counts of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Comments / 0