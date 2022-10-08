ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

Related
KSLTV

Get Gephardt: Cars flooded by Ian may soon be flooding Utah roads

SALT LAKE CITY — Some of the earliest and most powerful images showing the impact of Hurricane Ian showed flooded streets and submerged cars. As flood waters recede, mechanics will tell you that those cars should probably make their way to scrap yards. Not all of them, warns Emilie...
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand County, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Moab, UT
Moab, UT
Crime & Safety
County
Grand County, UT
State
Colorado State
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Arizona State
City
Provo, UT
State
Utah State
Provo, UT
Crime & Safety
buildingsaltlake.com

Intermountain to begin demolishing the Sears Building this week

The Sears Building is coming down. The long-time anchor in a sea of parking is set to be demolished as part of a secretive new development by Intermountain Healthcare, which owns most of the 10-acre block between 700 and 800 South, State and Main streets. Hospital officials confirmed the imminent...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Getting inspired for Halloween with Casey Scott at Pib’s Exchange in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s time to start thinking about this year’s Halloween costumes, and Casey Scott was at Pib’s Exchange in Salt Lake City to get some inspiration. In Utah, the most popular pop-culture costume is Top Gun, following the recent release of “Top Gun: Maverick,” while the most popular traditional costume is a ghost.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
BYU Newsnet

Reshaping Utah: Understanding the plastic surgery epidemic

Driving through Utah, it’s impossible to miss the billboards lining the freeway advertising cosmetic and plastic surgery. It may come as a shock to learn that Salt Lake City has the second-highest number of plastic surgeons per capita in America while being one of the most religious states in the country.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Cold Case#Violent Crime#Grand#Ksl Com
ABC4

BYU, Black Menaces host walkout against ‘Queerphobia’

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – In honor of National Coming Out Day, some students at Brigham Young University (BYU) walked out of class Tuesday. It was in efforts to take a stand against policies regarding LGBTQ students, which some claim have lead to an uncomfortable feelings on campus. “Strike out Queerphobia” being spearheaded locally by the […]
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Utah’s largest school district changes dress code

AMERICAN FORK. Utah (ABC4) – The Alpine School District’s School Board approved a new dress code policy on Tuesday night. Executive Director of External Relations and Communications for the Alpine School District, David Stephenson said the original draft of this policy is over 30 years old and it needed to be brought into the 21st […]
ALPINE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Netherlands
kmyu.tv

Suspects arrested after stolen RV, trailers recovered from remote area in Utah County

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were arrested for their alleged involvement in stealing an RV and multiple trailers that have since been recovered. Deputies said after their initial post about the stolen RV, someone contacted them and said they recognized the woman in the photo from security video. She was later identified as 45-year-old Dana Leigh Conley of Salt Lake City.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Aggressive deer encounters have wildlife officials encouraging caution

SALT LAKE CITY– After two families in Bountiful, Utah and Evanston, Wyoming reported encounters with aggressive deer, wildlife officials are asking people to be extra careful around the animals this fall. “People don’t really think that they can be dangerous because they are not a predator, but that is...
EVANSTON, WY
KSLTV

RSV spikes in Utah kids, could signal bad cold season

SALT LAKE CITY — RSV is already starting to make the rounds in Utah kids this season, with cases and hospitalizations on the rise, according to Primary Children’s Hospital. One doctor said RSV “wants to wreak some havoc on our community.”. The Intermountain Healthcare GermWatch shows RSV...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Man killed in rollover I-15 crash south of Nephi

JUAB COUNTY, Utah — A driver was killed Tuesday morning south of Nephi, Utah, in a single-car crash on Interstate 15. Utah’s Department of Pubic Safety said the man, was killed after rolling the van he was driving while heading north a couple of miles south of the city of Nephi at 6:41 a.m. at the time of the crash.
NEPHI, UT
KSLTV

Two suspects arrested for burglarizing building under construction, connected to stolen vehicles

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A man and a woman are accused of a string of vehicle thefts in Utah County after deputies witnessed them burglarizing a Vasa Fitness Saturday night. Dana Leigh Conley, 45, and Matthey Allan Rushton, 42, of Salt Lake City, were booked into the Utah County Jail on one count of felony burglary, one count of misdemeanor theft and three felony counts of possession of a stolen vehicle.
UTAH COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy