River Hill HS receives another threat, police trace call to outside of U.S.
According to Howard County Police, the threat received originated from the same number that called in last week.
WTOP
Small earthquake rumbles parts of Central Maryland
A small earthquake shook parts of Central Maryland late Tuesday evening. The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 2.0 earthquake occurred in Sykesville, Maryland, at around 11:49 p.m. with a depth of 3.1 miles. The agency reported 75 reports of the quake through its Did You Feel It site with...
realtormarney.com
Cockeysville Fall Festival 2022
The Cockeysville Fall Festival 2022 is Saturday, October 15 from 11am-4pm. This is the 14th year of the Cockeysville Fall Festival, and it continues to benefit the Cool Kids Campaign. What is there to do at the Cockeysville Fall Festival?. There will be live music, food, a beer garden, a...
Maryland Weather: Prepare for pleasant days with frost on the horizon
BALTIMORE -- There will be nice weather across the region on Tuesday and Thursday. Temperature highs will remain in the 70s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The number of clouds in the sky will increase late Wednesday as a cold front approaches.The chances for showers and storms will increase across the area Thursday as a cold front moves through the region. While there is no official severe weather risk area for the Baltimore area, it's likely that the city will be placed under a marginal risk for severe storms on Thursday associated with the cold front. These storms will be capable...
FOX43.com
Maryland city named safest in America
COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
mymcmedia.org
County Drops Plans for Bus Depot at Rockville’s Seven Locks Road Development
Public officials backtracked last week on plans to house a new county bus depot along Seven Locks Road in Rockville during a community forum on the proposed development. Montgomery County Chief Administrative Officer Rich Madaleno opened Thursday’s forum with a welcome announcement for more than 100 in-person and virtual attendees: the county government would not support any plans for a bus depot along the Seven Locks Road site.
macaronikid.com
Visit Sharp's at Waterford Farm For All of Your Fall Family Fun
Come visit Sharp's at Waterford Farm this Fall for some great outdoor family fun. Did you know Sharp's at Waterford Farm is a real 530 acre working farm located in Western Howard County? Some quick things to know about Sharp's at Waterford Farm are:. NO admission fees. NO parking fees.
macaronikid.com
Halloween Fun at the Northern Central Railway
Don't miss these spooky fun upcoming events at the Northern Central Railway!. Get ready for fascinating kid-friendly ghost tales by the narrator, Nancy Pritt, as you voyage down the tracks and through the woods to Seitzland, PA. On our return, we’ll stop at Railroad Park for a campfire (weather permitting). You’ll be able to cook hot dogs and roast marshmallows for smores while listening to more spooky stories by the fire. Don’t forget your lawn chairs and blankets for this spine-chilling good time! This ride is suitable for passengers of all ages.
whatsupmag.com
Available Private Cottage on the Severn River
Welcome to your own private cottage on the Severn River. Throw open the windows and listen to the sounds of nature abound on this over 3 acre wooded lot. This property is tucked away off Old County Road and will steal your heart. The privacy leads to a feeling of a true break from the hustle and bustle of today's busy world. Originally a summer cottage from the early 1900's, this home has been updated with the finest attention to detail to capture the feeling of it's 100 year origin. Take a peaceful walk through the gorgeous woods to your own private beach on the Severn River. Have a night cap, an evening fire on your own beach, launch a kayak or stand up paddle, read a book, or just take a break to enjoy the good life. The home and beach face due West which provides for the most magical sunsets. This property is completely unique for Severna Park which makes it truly a generational property which will be the host of many holiday gatherings!
mocoshow.com
Opening Information for My Cup Runneth Over Southern Cuisine
Popular local food truck My Cup Runneth Over Southern Cuisine has announced that it will hold the grand opening of its new brick and mortar location at 8405 Snouffer School Rd in Gaithersburg on Wednesday, October 26, from 11am-7pm. The restaurant is located at the former site of Jazzy Seafood. In the meantime you find My Cup Runneth Over’s food truck at 9801 Centerway Rd in Montgomery Village every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1-6pm.
macaronikid.com
York & Adams County Halloween Fun Guide
Find out the scoop on Fall Family Fun, Halloween Parades, Trunk-or-Treats, & Trick-or-Treats in York & Adams County! Check back often, we will be adding more events as they are posted!. *Please note as always all events and trick-or-treat times are subject to change due weather. Please check your towns...
mocoshow.com
Ticket Sales for Brookside Gardens’ Garden of Lights Display Begin at 9am on October 11
Montgomery Parks will begin selling tickets for Brookside Gardens’ annual Garden of Lights outdoor, walk-through winter light display on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Tickets are available on Eventbrite starting October 11 at 9 am (video of the display available below). Garden of Lights features glimmering one-of-a-kind displays adorning the...
thegreyhound.org
Students in Shambles: Greyhounds Outrage Over Chinese Food Going Missing
The following represents the opinion of the student reporter and does not represent the views of Loyola University Maryland, the Greyhound, or Loyola University’s Department of Communication. My fellow Greyhounds and I were delighted to see the Chinese station make a comeback this year when we returned to the...
popville.com
Shootings in Park View and Columbia Heights around 11:15am and 11:30am this morning
Readers reported: “Shooting in Park View about 11 am – around Warden and Park NW. Surrounding streets closed off HEAVY police presence.”. “There was just a shooting in Columbia heights around 11:35 am today. Very loud shots at least 10 by Columbia and 14th”. From MPD:. “Shooting Investigation...
The Worst Cities To Drive In
WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 30 key metrics to determine the best and worst cities to drive in.
mymcmedia.org
Rockville Hosts 59th Annual Antique and Classic Car Show
The Rockville Antique and Classic Car Show returns on Oct. 15. “From Packard to Ferrari, 32 car clubs are represented during this grand event while auto collectors and enthusiasts share fond memories of the classic cars of yesteryear,” the event webpage reads. The show will be held at the...
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Baltimore, Maryland
This list is based on prior customer reviews. The donut flavors served are tremendous, and they have delicious and light vegan donuts. Their donuts are freshly made daily, and they have varying tastes, some light and others very sweet, so there’s a good variety. As you walk into this spot, you know you have entered a donut heaven. Additionally, the staff is friendly, and they assist guests by making suggestions.
CBS News
'Changed my life': Maryland's Ezra Freeman goes from crew member on ship to casted on 'The Real Love Boat'
BALTIMORE – Ezra Freeman was living in New York City, working on a cruise ship while expanding her following on social media. She had no idea that this career path was going to lead her to a life-changing opportunity. Freeman, who grew up in Bowie, Maryland, is on TV,...
mocoshow.com
New Most Expensive Home For Sale in Montgomery County
Last week a new listing took the place of “most expensive home for sale in Montgomery County” when 8801 Fernwood Rd in Bethesda was listed for $12.5 million. The 15,000 SF home (photos below) is listed by Daniel Heider of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty and has 6 bedrooms to go along with 10 bathrooms (8 full, 2 half).
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore Humane Society hopes to find a new home for dog 'Gino'
REISTERSTOWN, Md. — It's time now to introduce you to a pet looking for a good home. Joining us is Kate Pika with the Baltimore Humane Society. She has a special senior dog named "Geno" who is looking for a new companion after his recently passed.
