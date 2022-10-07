Read full article on original website
WKYC
Cleveland Guardians' Nick Sandlin done in postseason with injury
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Guardians reliever Nick Sandlin will miss the rest of the postseason with a shoulder strain suffered in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series. The team said Monday that Sandlin underwent an MRI that revealed the strain of his his Teres major muscle. The right-hander will be shut down for up to six weeks, eliminating him from any more games this season.
Miscues, missed opportunities doom Cleveland Guardians in 4-1 loss to New York Yankees in Game 1 of ALDS
THE BRONX, N.Y. — It certainly wasn't the start anyone in Cleveland wanted. The Guardians found themselves overmatched Tuesday night, losing to the New York Yankees 4-1 in Game 1 of the American League Division Series. The underdogs unfortunately lived down to their billing, getting burned by miscues, missed opportunities, and the dreaded long ball.
WKYC
Can the Cleveland Guardians upset the Yankees in the ALDS? Can the Browns break the Belichick curse?
What a sports day in Cleveland it is! The Cleveland Guardians open up the ALDS against the New York Yankees while the Cleveland Browns get ready to try and snap...
Cleveland Guardians salute inspiring fan with trip to New York for American League Division Series
BRONX, N.Y. — No one was more happy than Peter Knab after Oscar Gonzalez went deep last weekend to advance the Guardians to the American League Division Series. As 3News' Lindsay Buckingham previously reported, Peter hasn't let cerebral palsy stop him from attending more than 120 Guardians games this season. He also threw out the first pitch in Game 1 of the Wild Card series against the Rays last Friday.
WKYC
Cleveland Guardians prepare for Game 1 of ALDS on 74th anniversary of team's last World Series title
The Cleveland Indians secured a championship victory over the Boston Braves on Oct. 11, 1948. The team has not won it all since.
WKYC
Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb releases 2nd edition of 'Chubb Crunch' cereal
CLEVELAND — After making its debut on a limited-time basis last year, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb's cereal is back. On Tuesday, PLB Sports and Entertainment announced that the second edition of "Chubb Crunch" is now available for purchase at area Heinen’s Grocery Stores, as well as PLBSE.com.
Midges return as Cleveland Guardians get set to face New York Yankees in ALDS
CLEVELAND — As the Guardians prepare to face the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series, some familiar friends are back in Cleveland. The annual phenomenon evokes memories of October 2007, when the then-named Indians also hosted the Bronx Bombers in the ALDS. The second game of the series often comes up in conversation, not necessarily because of the game, but because of the insects that took over.
WKYC
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson permitted to return to team facility Monday
CLEVELAND — As the Cleveland Browns (2-3) look to bounce back from their 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, they'll welcome a familiar face back to Berea. On Monday, star quarterback Deshaun Watson is permitted to return to the team's facility as he continues to serve his 11-game suspension for violating the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy.
