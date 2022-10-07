CLEVELAND — As the Guardians prepare to face the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series, some familiar friends are back in Cleveland. The annual phenomenon evokes memories of October 2007, when the then-named Indians also hosted the Bronx Bombers in the ALDS. The second game of the series often comes up in conversation, not necessarily because of the game, but because of the insects that took over.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO