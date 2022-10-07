ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WKYC

Cleveland Guardians' Nick Sandlin done in postseason with injury

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Guardians reliever Nick Sandlin will miss the rest of the postseason with a shoulder strain suffered in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series. The team said Monday that Sandlin underwent an MRI that revealed the strain of his his Teres major muscle. The right-hander will be shut down for up to six weeks, eliminating him from any more games this season.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Miscues, missed opportunities doom Cleveland Guardians in 4-1 loss to New York Yankees in Game 1 of ALDS

THE BRONX, N.Y. — It certainly wasn't the start anyone in Cleveland wanted. The Guardians found themselves overmatched Tuesday night, losing to the New York Yankees 4-1 in Game 1 of the American League Division Series. The underdogs unfortunately lived down to their billing, getting burned by miscues, missed opportunities, and the dreaded long ball.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Guardians salute inspiring fan with trip to New York for American League Division Series

BRONX, N.Y. — No one was more happy than Peter Knab after Oscar Gonzalez went deep last weekend to advance the Guardians to the American League Division Series. As 3News' Lindsay Buckingham previously reported, Peter hasn't let cerebral palsy stop him from attending more than 120 Guardians games this season. He also threw out the first pitch in Game 1 of the Wild Card series against the Rays last Friday.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Midges return as Cleveland Guardians get set to face New York Yankees in ALDS

CLEVELAND — As the Guardians prepare to face the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series, some familiar friends are back in Cleveland. The annual phenomenon evokes memories of October 2007, when the then-named Indians also hosted the Bronx Bombers in the ALDS. The second game of the series often comes up in conversation, not necessarily because of the game, but because of the insects that took over.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson permitted to return to team facility Monday

CLEVELAND — As the Cleveland Browns (2-3) look to bounce back from their 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, they'll welcome a familiar face back to Berea. On Monday, star quarterback Deshaun Watson is permitted to return to the team's facility as he continues to serve his 11-game suspension for violating the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy.
CLEVELAND, OH

