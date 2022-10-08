Read full article on original website
Maryland Weather: Prepare for pleasant days with frost on the horizon
BALTIMORE -- There will be nice weather across the region on Tuesday and Thursday. Temperature highs will remain in the 70s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The number of clouds in the sky will increase late Wednesday as a cold front approaches.The chances for showers and storms will increase across the area Thursday as a cold front moves through the region. While there is no official severe weather risk area for the Baltimore area, it's likely that the city will be placed under a marginal risk for severe storms on Thursday associated with the cold front. These storms will be capable...
Magnitude 2.0 earthquake rattles central Maryland overnight
SYKESVILLE, Md. — Did you feel it? The U.S. Geological Survey reported a small earthquake was felt near Sykesville, Maryland in Carroll County late Tuesday night. The USGS said the earthquake was located in Patapsco Valley State Park. According to the initial USGS report, the quake registered as a...
Rising temperatures to start the workweek across Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Following a cool weekend, warmer temperatures return to Maryland. Monday will be a lovely day filled with sunshine. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon. The evening looks great for a trip to the pumpkin patch. Temperatures will go from the mid...
Maryland Weather: Chilly, Sunny Sunday
BALTIMORE-- Sunday brought the state a beautifully sunny yet chilly day.Around this time of year temps usually sit closer to the 70's, but we will be just a little below normal temperatures; with plenty of sunshine with us all day long. Temps topping out around 62 today. By the night, conditions it get pretty chilly; temperatures getting down into the 40s for parts pf the area. A clear and calm 58° for Ravens kick off at 8:20 primetime game against the Bengals. The temperatures are going to dip and the winds will blow in from the northwest bringing in the cooler temperatures overnight.In addition to clear skies due to high pressure, we get to experience the Hunter Full Moon that will bring a beautiful glow over the city.Monday and Tuesday things remain sunny as temps begin to inch their way closer to the 70's.By Wednesday, temperatures get to 71 bringing chances for late night showers into consideration as the stat heads into Thursday.As the work week concludes clouds roll away and the sun returns in abundance to provide a beautiful weekend.
How Baltimore County is betting big on the Security Square Mall site
Baltimore County officials are placing a $10 million bet down on the future of rundown Security Square Mall. For decades it was an economic driver in Woodlawn on the county’s west side. On Wednesday, officials will begin reaching out to residents to hear what they think the future should hold for the aging retail center.
Two Carroll County Schools Placed On 'Secure' Due To Police Activity In The Area
Two schools in Carroll County were placed “on secure” due to police activity in the area, officials said. An alert was issued to the community shortly before noon on Wednesday, Oct. 12 advising that Winfield Elementary School on Salem Bound Road and South Carroll High School on West Liberty Road in Westminster were on alert due to the police activity.
Baltimore County releases draft Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan for public comment
TOWSON, MD—The Department of Public Works and Transportation on Wednesday released a draft report, which includes recommendations to bolster the County’s ongoing efforts to expand bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure improvements in Baltimore County. The public will have the opportunity to provide feedback on the recommendations until Tuesday, November...
Overnight earthquake reported in Maryland
BALTIMORE, MD—An earthquake was reported in Maryland late Tuesday night. The Department of Natural Resources reports that the state experienced an earthquake at 11:49 p.m. on October 11th. The magnitude of the earthquake at its epicenter is calculated to be 2.0. The epicenter was approximately 2.9 miles East-Southeast of Sykesville, MD and 6.3 miles west of Randallstown, MD. The depth of the earthquake was 4 kilometers.
When Fall Leaves Will Peak In Howard County
Wondering when the color of fall leaves will peak in 2022 near Howard County and where best to see them?. David Angotti can tell you. He is a statistical expert and the co-founder of the site SmokyMountains.com. His love for weather, travel, technology, and the autumn season led him to begin developing a nationwide fall leaf map in 2013 after one Smoky Mountains visitor too many inquired with him when the leaves would be at their fall best.
River Hill HS receives another threat, police trace call to outside of U.S.
According to Howard County Police, the threat received originated from the same number that called in last week.
Police searching for clues in 2015 missing person case
ROSEDALE, MD—Detectives in Baltimore County continue to search for information that may help solve a missing person case from 2015. Martise Brian Williams, who was reported missing by his father, was last seen by his family on August 4, 2015, at his home in the 6000-block of Mannington Avenue (21206). A witness reported seeing Martise around the Liberty Road corridor the day he went missing.
Maryland Hit by Earthquake Near Baltimore
In an unusual turn of events, several areas surrounding Baltimore, Maryland experienced trembling of their own Tuesday night after a small earthquake struck the region. According to NBC Washington, the small earthquake that shook Carroll County, Maryland reached just a 2.0 on the Richter Scale. The outlet reports shaking from the small quake was felt near Olney, Germantown, and as far away as Silver Spring.
Maryland State Troopers rescue hunter with fractured bones from wooded area in Ellicott City
BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Troopers rescued a hunter who fractured multiple bones after he fell from a tree stand in Ellicott City on Friday, according to authorities.Troopers from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command performed an aerial rescue on Friday after they learned about the injured hunter from the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services around 8 a.m., according to the Maryland State Police.The hunter had fallen about 20 to 30 feet in a heavily wooded area of the Cascade Falls Train in Ellicott City, police said.He was in severe pain because his ribs had been fractured in...
Police searching for missing Rosedale teen
ROSESDALE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Rosedale teen. Joseph Reynolds, 15, is 5’4″ tall and weighs 115 pounds. He was last seen on September 17 in the Rosedale area wearing unknown clothing. Anyone with information on Joseph Reynolds’ whereabouts is asked to dial...
Catalytic converter stolen in Rosedale, assault reported in Middle River
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported this week. Between 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 8 and 7 a.m. on Monday, October 10, an individual cut off the locks to four containers in the 9100-block of Pulaski Highway in Middle River (21220) and stole construction tools.
Protesters block lanes of I-495 in Montgomery County
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities rounded up a group of protesters who were blocking the lanes of Interstate 495 Monday causing traffic delays. A group of approximately twelve protesters lined up across all lanes of the inner loop of the Capital Beltway near Route 29 in Montgomery County around 10:30 a.m.
All clear given at Winfield Elementary and South Carroll High School
Two Carroll County schools are currently in secure mode, due to ongoing police activity nearby. South Carroll High School and Winfield Elementary are the schools impacted.
2 people injured in Towson car crash
The Baltimore County Police Crash Team are investigating a two-vehicle accident that sent two people to the hospital Tuesday night.
Attorney General Frosh announces Final Order against unlicensed Middle River home improvement contractor
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh has announced that the Consumer Protection Division has entered a Final Order against Patrick Michael Savage, who did business as Extreme Backyard’s, resolving charges that Savage violated the Consumer Protection Act when he took deposits from consumers for home improvement services, failed to provide the services, and refused to refund consumers’ money.
One killed in four-car crash on I-95 in Baltimore
A person was killed Wednesday morning in a multi-car crash on I-95 in Baltimore. Officials with the MDTA said a four-car crash happened near Exit 50 - Caton Avenue - on I-95 southbound. One person was pronounced dead. Traffic was backed up for miles as crews investigated and cleared the...
