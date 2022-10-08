Read full article on original website
5 Fun Festivals This Week
While our giant list (with printable) is available HERE, these are our top 5 not-to-miss fall events this week:. 1. The Carolina Renaissance Festival opened on October 2nd and is fun for the whole family. This weekend is Brew Fest weekend, so all ye brewers should plan to attend! But seriously, if this is something that your partner isn't sold on (like mine wasn't at first), this weekend is definitely a fun one for adults!
8 Events we are excited about this week!
Fall brings so many wonderful events! These are 8 events that we are looking forward to this week. Be sure to check out our calendar for more family fun events! Have an event you’d like to share? You can submit HERE. 1.) Libraries Love Lakes STEAM Storytime- Do you...
Find the Perfect Costume at the Halloween BOOtique ~ October 21-23
Rylie's ARK believes that every child should be able to experience the joy of dressing up on Halloween without the burden of cost. Their annual Halloween BOOtique offers a pay-what-makes-you-happy model with the hopes of creating joy and removing the burden of cost, especially when a costume is only worn once. Whether someone can contribute $0, 50¢, or $10, all are welcome.
Flavors of Fall Biennial Auction Gala
Limited tickets available! Get your individual tickets or sponsor a table now before we sell out!. The Key Peninsula Civic Center Board invites you to join us virtually or in person for Light up the Night: Your Prom at the Civic Center. Check out our generous event sponsors below!. Online...
Birthday Parties at the GSYMCA
Have your child’s birthday party at the Greater Scranton YMCA! All parties are two hours in length, with one hour. of pool time and one hour of party time in our Afterschool Classroom. Party hosts can bring food, drinks, paper. products and decorations. Swimming is for one hour only...
Free Reading of "Fairy Slippers" With Author Cara Peckham
Join Cara Peckham, a Pittsfield school teacher, and children's author, for a reading of her magical book, "Fairy Slippers." This special event will take place at the Witch Slapped sitting room on Friday, October 14th at 6 pm. "Fairy Slippers" is best suited for ages 1- 12 years. Cara will have a Q&A after the reading, and Witch Slapped will be giving each child who attends a free gift. Cara will also be selling signed copies of her books if you would like a copy to bring home.
JCC Fall Fest
Join us for the JCC Fall Fest and Open House October 12 from 4pm to 6pm! During this FREE, family-friendly, learn about Sukkot (sue-COAT or SOOK-iss), the joyful holiday in which we celebrate and give thanks for the harvest of crops. Stop by and learn about our sukkah (hut) which represents the huts the farmers built when they lived in the fields while tending their crops.
The Arts HUB Presents: Winter & Spring 2023 Programming!
Winter & Spring 2023 program registration at The Arts HUB is around the corner!. We’re proud to announce that we will bring back many popular classes from last semester, such as Acting Foundations, Broadway Dance, Vocal Performance, and more! We’re also bringing back our preschool program Broadway Sing & Dance, now with morning and afternoon time slots!
5 Youngstown Spooky Events to Leave the Kids at Home For!
Looking for a night out? While we like to focus on family fun, we know parents need a night for themselves too! Check out these events for some (mostly) child free fun!. 1. Fall Harvest Wine and Dine (B&O Station Banquet Hall, October 20th, 6-8pm) Taste a variety of farm...
Fall Classes and Mud Play Sessions at Organic Adventures Forest School
Organic Adventures Nature School is a fully outdoor co-op forest preschool located in the La Cresta area of Murrieta, CA. They have multiple programs to support every family's schedule! They offer nature play dates for families as well as drop off preschool enrichment classes. There are 6 acres in their outdoor classroom to explore every day with trails, a creek, gardening and lots of mud play! Ms. Nicole incorporates story time, music, crafts and learning using things the children can find in nature. Come join this community of explorers for this unique preschool experience!
TGI Fridays Family Fun night coming soon with a discount for you!
It's not often we take our 4 boys out to a restaurant since we've learned all that can go wrong and our patience by the 4th child is hanging by a thread! The boys had off of school so what better place to go out to lunch on a Friday! As you can see we comfortably fit at a booth as a family of 6.
MacKid Giveaway to The Great Westerville Pumpkin Glow!
It is time for the Great Westerville Pumpkin Glow! And NE and NW Columbus have your chance to make this event one of your family's new favorite Halloween stops! We have not one, but TWO Family 4 packs to giveaway! Giveaway details below!. The Great Westerville Pumpkin Glow is a...
