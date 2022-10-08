Read full article on original website
Authorities Looking for Homicide Suspect in South LA Area
A homicide suspect was being sought Wednesday in the South Los Angeles area, police said. Authorities went to 97th Street and Success Avenue at about 7:40 a.m. to serve a warrant, but the suspect was not found, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The man was reportedly seen running...
Suspect in Fatal Palm Springs Crash Charged with Murder
A Los Angeles man suspected of causing a fatal Palm Springs crash in July while under the influence was charged with murder Wednesday. Kevin Atteberry, 57, was additionally charged with two felony counts, one each of driving under the influence of alcohol causing great bodily injury and DUI of alcohol with .08% or more causing great bodily injury, as well as two misdemeanor counts, one each of a hit and run with property damage and driving with a suspended or revoked license, according to court records.
Man, 64, Reported Missing in Lynwood
Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to find a man with schizophrenia who went missing in Lynwood. Ronald Edward Morrow, 64, was last seen about 5 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of East Imperial Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Morrow is white, 6-feet-1-inch...
Pedestrian Hit by Car and Killed in Long Beach
A man apparently lying on a street in Long Beach was hit by a car and killed, authorities said Wednesday. Officers were sent to Studebaker Road and Spring Street at about 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. Information...
Man Hospitalized After Attempted Carjacking
A man was hospitalized Tuesday evening after he was stabbed during an attempted carjacking in East Hollywood near Little Armenia. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Division responded at approximately 10 p.m. to the 1500 block of Mariposa Avenue between Normandie and Alexandria avenues where they learned the victim had been stabbed by two assailants who were unable to steal the victim’s car, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez told City News Service.
Authorities Investigating After Man Found Dead in South Gate
A man was killed Tuesday in an unincorporated area of South Gate and sheriff’s detectives are assisting the South Gate Police Department with the investigation. Deputies were called at 1:19 a.m. to the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue, east of Alameda Street where they found the victim, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Man Arrested For Allegedly Robbing Four Banks Over Two Months
A 32-year-old man who allegedly robbed four banks over a two-month period was arrested in Long Beach Wednesday. Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department learned of the robberies, which occurred within close proximity to one another and involved a suspect giving a demand note to a teller before fleeing the scene, authorities said.
Three Men Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Catalytic Converters
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of felony catalytic converter theft, Burbank police said Wednesday. Jesus Garciaramos, 26, of Sun Valley, Herbert Terceroescobar, 40, of Los Angeles, and 29-year-old Victor Trujillo, 29, of Los Angeles, were arrested Tuesday and booked on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grand theft, according to Sgt. Brent Fekety of the Burbank Police Department.
Police Arrest Suspect in Kidnap & Assault of 14-Year-Old in El Sereno
A man was in custody Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old child at El Sereno Park northeast of downtown Los Angeles. Edward William Banks, 27, of Los Angeles was arrested Tuesday night after officers, responding to tips from the public, went to the 2500 block of Mallory Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
Police Seek Driver in Hit-And-Run That Injured Woman and 3-Year-Old Son
Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to find the hit-and-run motorist responsible for injuring a woman and her 3-year-old son in the South Los Angeles area. Elsa Zelaya and her son Dominick were injured on Oct. 1 at Broadway and 80th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Man Shot to Death at Lancaster Motel
A man was fatally wounded early Monday morning in a shooting at a Lancaster motel. The shooting was reported about 12:30 a.m. in the 43500 block of 17th Street West, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Paramedics took the man to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials...
Woman With Bipolar Disorder, Schizophrenia Reported Missing in Rosemead
Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to locate a 32-year-old woman with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder who was reported missing in Rosemead. Natalie Romelia Guardino was last seen at about 3 p.m. Friday in the 4600 block of Rosemead Boulevard, near Rosemead Park, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
San Bernardino Man Shot to Death in Hawaiian Gardens
The man shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens over the weekend was a San Bernardino resident, authorities said Monday. Carlos Alvarez Diaz, 39, died inside a vehicle, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies responded to a shots fired call at approximately 1:09 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Norwalk...
Woman Charged in Alleged Hit-Run Death of Man in Griffith Park
A woman who allegedly killed a 70-year-old man by running him over with his own car in a Griffith Park parking lot and then fled the scene was charged Tuesday with murder and other counts. Sonia Sovereign, 31, is set to be arraigned Nov. 9 in a downtown Los Angeles...
Man Charged with Murder for Disappearance, Death of San Jacinto Woman
A felon accused of killing a 27-year-old San Jacinto woman whose remains have yet to be found was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder. Angel Martine McIntire, 28, of Beaumont, was arrested Friday following a nearly two-year Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the disappearance of Diana Perez Gonzalez. McIntire,...
Suspect Arrested In Assault, Robbery At Culver City Homeless Encampment
A 35-year-old man was in custody Monday for allegedly assaulting and robbing a man at a homeless encampment in Culver City. Officers were called to a Shell Gas Station at 3801 Sepulveda Blvd., near Tellefson Park, at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a man with a wound to the head, according to the Culver City Police Department.
Police: Motorist Killed in Corona Crash Was Driving Too Fast
A 42-year-old motorist who was killed after crashing near a Corona intersection was apparently speeding before losing control and going off the road, authorities said Wednesday. David Knoefler of Riverside was fatally injured at about 6:15 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of North Smith Avenue, near Pleasant View Avenue,...
Fatal Palm Springs Crash Suspect Released From Hospital, Surrenders To Police
A DUI suspect with a prior conviction is in custody Monday for involvement in a fatal Palm Springs crash that kept him hospitalized for the past two months. Kevin Atteberry, 57, of Los Angeles, who has a prior DUI conviction, was accused of murder, and various felony and misdemeanor DUI related violations, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.
Girl, 9, Missing From Lancaster; Investigation Underway
Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to find a 9-year-old girl who went missing from her Lancaster home. Devine Sims was last seen about 11:30 a.m. Sunday at her residence in the 44700 block of 5th Street East, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The girl is...
Residential Fire in Santa Ana Knocked Down in 34 Minutes
Firefighters contained a residential fire in under an hour Wednesday in Santa Ana. Fire crews were called at approximately 12:09 a.m. to the 1900 block of West Moore Avenue where they encountered an aggressive fire with flames coming out of the residence, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Two...
