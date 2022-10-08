ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming RB CJ Hester nears the OHSAA record book for career rushing yards

By Mike Dyer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q2tyJ_0iRYEVbR00

Wyoming High School senior running back CJ Hester is just 243 yards away from joining the state's all-time career rushing yards list.

Hester has rushed for 5,407 yards in his career, according to the Cincinnati Hills League statistics. The minimum requirement to join the Ohio High School Athletic Association career rushing yards list is 5,750 yards.

On Friday, Hester took a step closer to the state record book.

Hester rushed 28 times for 322 yards and six touchdowns Friday night n the Cowboys' 49-14 win over visiting Mariemont. Hester has rushed for 1,502 yards and 25 touchdowns this season.

"I think he's the best running back in the state of Ohio," Wyoming coach Aaron Hancock said. "I do think that he performs his best in big games and he has an opportunity to really continue to thrive this year. He's a competitor. He plays both ways; he also plays safety for us. He's a worker and he's willing to do whatever it takes for his team to be successful."

Hester, who is verbally committed to Western Michigan University, tied a school record with six rushing touchdowns for the second time this season.

"Just a great captain, great leader, great football player," Hancock said.

Hester had six rushing touchdowns in a 48-7 win at Indian Hill on Sept. 9, too. That mark tied Josh Boggan (2008) and Richard Hall (1998) for the most rushing touchdowns in a single game for Wyoming.

Hester's 322 yards rushing Friday night is the second most all-time in program history, according to Hancock. Gene Fleming ran for 345 yards in a 2002 game against Finneytown.

Hester, who had a 96-yard touchdown run Aug. 26 at Stargel Stadium, has the second-most touchdowns (89) in program history behind Hall (121), according to Hancock.

Hancock credited the offensive line saying it is one of the best units he's seen in his time at Wyoming.

"Just a lot of experience," Hancock said. "A lot of these guys have been playing since their sophomore or freshman year as a starter on the offensive line. They work well together. They're big, they're physical and they just got a scrappiness to them that's fun to watch."

Wyoming (8-0, 5-0 Cincinnati Hills League) has won 65 consecutive regular season games which is the most in the state regardless of division, according to Drew Pasteur's Ohio Fantastic 50 website.

The Cowboys are No. 1 in the Division IV, Region 16 computer points standings and have unofficially clinched a playoff spot, according to computer points analyst Joe Eitel.

Wyoming plays host to Finneytown (1-7, 0-5 CHL) for senior night on Oct. 14. Hancock said the team is focused on the weekly tasks and trying to remain healthy as the postseason draws near.

"Our guys just continue to get better each and every week," Hancock said. "They're doing a great job Monday through Thursdays so that they perform well on Friday. Our guys - I'm really happy with our progress each and every week. And just continuing to take that next step each and every week is going to be crucial when we get to the playoffs."

