Argument between mechanic, customer in Suffolk ends in 1 man dead

An argument between a mechanic and a customer at a Suffolk car repair shop ended in a man being shot to death Saturday morning.

Police got a call at 10:33 a.m. about a shooting at the Auto Care Center in the 800 block of West Constance Road, Suffolk Police Capt. Mark Erie wrote in a news release.

Arriving officers found a 30-year-old man at the scene who had been shot “multiple times.” He was pronounced dead a short time later at an area hospital.

The slain man, Rakheem Scott of Suffolk, went to the business “because his vehicle was there to be worked on by a person who had rented space at the location to service vehicles,” Erie wrote in a news release.

But Scott got mad that his car wasn’t ready.

“There was a disturbance about the amount of time it was taking to fix his vehicle,” Erie wrote. “The person who was supposed to fix his vehicle was contacted, and he responded and defused the situation.”

“They end up calling his mechanic and say, ‘This guy is up here causing issues, would you please come up here and deal with this?’” Erie said. “So he comes up there, and he starts working on the car.”

But as Scott’s car was being worked on, Erie said, he began arguing 20 minutes later “with the guy he was arguing with earlier.”

“Words were said in the initial argument, and that got rekindled,” Erie said.

Police say Ronald Richardson, 43, of Suffolk — who also rents out space and works on cars at the shop — shot Scott during that altercation.

Richardson was still at the shop when police arrived, and he was taken to Suffolk Police headquarters for an interview. He was charged later Saturday with second-degree murder and using a gun in a felony.

