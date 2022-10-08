ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Titans place first-round receiver Treylon Burks (toe) on IR

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

Wide receiver Treylon Burks, the Tennessee Titans’ 2022 first-round pick, will miss at least four games with a toe injury.

The Titans placed him on injured reserve Saturday, making him eligible to return no earlier than Nov. 13 against the Denver Broncos.

Burks, 22, already had been ruled out of Sunday’s road game against the Washington Commanders.

In the first four games this season, Burks had 10 catches for 129 yards. He hurt his toe last week in the fourth quarter of the Titans’ win at Indianapolis.

The Titans filled Burks’ spot on the 53-man roster with linebacker Monty Rice, 23, who was activated from the physically unable to perform list.

A third-round draft pick in 2021, Rice contributed 36 tackles and one pass defensed in 10 games (four starts) last season. He sustained a season-ending Achilles injury that forced him to miss the final six games of the season, including the Titans’ playoff loss.

–Field Level Media

