Utah’s classic burger joint ‘The Training Table’ is back

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – The cheese fries are back, Utahns.

Popular Utah burger joint The Training Table , known for its burgers and cheese fries as well as its iconic table-phone ordering, is coming back “with a modern twist” after a six-year closure.

“On the 45th anniversary of opening our doors, we’re beginning the next chapter as ‘A Utah Original,'” their website states. “It may look different from the outside, but our calling remains the same: we’re here to serve the community, to bring people together and to help make memories for generations to come. We can’t wait to welcome you back!”

Known as a go-to fast food joint for Utahns for nearly 40 years, The Training Table closed back in 2016 after lawsuits regarding ownership and operation of the restaurant chain.

Posted December 2, 2016, a farewell message to fans reads, “As we fondly look back on our past 39 years, we could not begin to thank our customers enough for all of their support. While we made the decision to close our family business, we are celebrating the many cherished memories that have been created over the years.”

Fast forward six years, and the former Utah staple sends a new message to fans, “Ring, ring. You can stop Googling ‘how to make Training Table’s dipping sauce’ now. Our often-imitated-but-never-duplicated Ultimate Dipping Sauce is back — and it’s not alone. Our Ultimate Hickory Sauce is also available by the bottle.”

(Courtesy of The Training Table)

Yes, that’s right, The Training Table’s return brings with it their classic sauces, available for purchase by the bottle (pre-orders expected to ship before October 31, 2022).

The restaurant makes a promise: “It’s as good as you remember.”

Their website states that in the coming weeks, The Training Table will be introducing food trucks to hit the road, bringing everyone’s favorite menu items to locations throughout Utah.

They’ll be offering catering too.

But that’s not it. Their website says, “There’s even more cooking up behind the scenes and we’re excited to announce what’s next in the coming months. We’re just warming up, so stay tuned — and stay hungry.”

The Utah institution first opened its doors in Midvale 45 years ago, on October 7, 1977. Not by mistake, their announcement to reopen came Friday, on the restaurant’s anniversary.

The locations of full scale restaurants will be announced in the coming months, and yes, the company plans to continue having phones be a featured part of the customer experience, both at the food trucks and restaurant locations.

In the meantime, stay tuned and stay hungry, Utahns.

