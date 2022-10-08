ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

NC attorney general speaks in New Bern about opioid crisis

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein was in New Bern on Wednesday to discuss the opioid crisis. Stein got a close-up look at what Craven County was doing to fight the growing problem. He said in 2020, Craven County saw nearly 40 overdose deaths, which is why change is needed. […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

NC AG Stein talks online safety with elementary students

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein spoke with students at Contentnea-Savannah School about online safety on Wednesday. He’s promoting the Family Tech Agreement, which is designed to be a resource to help keep children safe online. “It has four pledges that the student and the parent signs together,” Stein said. “That […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Election spending to pick up even more in likely record-breaking year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Political spending is expected to pick up even more in the final four weeks before the election in a year that’s projected to set new records for midterm elections, long-time political observers say.   OpenSecrets, which tracks campaign spending, recently released a report showing that nationally the total cost of this year’s […]
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
Health
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Wade, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
WNCT

Pumpkin patches, haunted attractions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Halloween is a special time of the year, for all ages. There’s pumpkin patches, spooky attractions, trick-or-treat events and much more. WNCT has put together a comprehensive list of the best places to get a pumpkin in Eastern North Carolina. We’ve also put together a full list of the best places […]
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinics#Roe V Wade#Abortion Law#Medical Services#General Health#Cbs News#The Supreme Court#Tam

Comments / 0

Community Policy