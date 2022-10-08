Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
LeBron James urges Lakers to sign this standout preseason star
LeBron James might not be the general manager of the Los Angeles Lakers but he seemingly has the pull that a GM would have. Throughout his career, LeBron has had a big say in what his respective teams do, coining the nickname “LeGM”. We have seen it in...
It would be a disaster if the Lakers sign this newly-waived player
The Los Angeles Lakers are over halfway through the preseason and there are still some aspects of the roster that need to be figured out. Most notably, the Lakers have one free roster spot to hand out for the 2022-23 season with some potential candidates. Before the preseason began, there...
3 massive preseason issues that will doom the Lakers season
The Los Angeles Lakers are halfway through the preseason and while the game outcomes do not matter, there is a lot to learn about the team in these games. Last year the Lakers were awful in the preseason with fans and players alike spinning it as not mattering. What happened?...
Phoenix Suns former owner Jerry Colangelo says integrity is key for future
Former Phoenix Suns owner Jerry Colangelo says integrity must play a major role as the team eventually moves forward with new ownership.
Are the Rams still laughing over Patriots draft pick?
Even the most diehard Patriots fans who scour the internet for every mock draft they can find were a little shocked when the team took guard Cole Strange with their first-round pick in April’s draft. Seems like they weren’t the only ones as the selection came under even more scrutiny when video emerged with the reactions of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and GM Les Snead to the pick. It’s one thing for average fans to be shocked, but to have the reigning Super Bowl champs laughing at the pick? Yikes. However, through the first five weeks of the season, the Rams definitely shouldn’t be laughing at the pick anymore.
NFL・
The Chicago Blackhawks make another “tanking” waiver claim
The Chicago Blackhawks are going to be one of the worst teams in the National Hockey League this season. They have Patrick Kane and Seth Jones at the top of the roster with the potential of Jonathan Toews to have a good year. Outside of that, the players are either...
RUMOR: Should the Patriots still trade for former No.2 overall draft pick?
New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick is dealing with a QB situation at the moment. Patriots starting QB Mac Jones suffered a high ankle sprain three weeks ago against the Baltimore Ravens. However, in the last two weeks the rookie QB Bailey Zappe has looked exceptional. He managed to help...
This former Blackhawks fan favorite is back with the team
The Chicago Blackhawks have had some good goaltenders during their run of dominance in the 2010s. With Corey Crawford as the main guy, the backup situation has been mostly good for them. One of them sticks out above the rest. Scott Darling was the local kid that grew up a...
Christian Arroyo sends perfect end-of-season message to Red Sox Nation
The only thing worse than a bad season for a Boston sports team is when the people involved – players, coaches, front office, ownership – pretend otherwise. Thankfully, the 2022 Red Sox were so disappointing in so many ways that no one would dare suggest otherwise. So, when Christian Arroyo posted an end-of-season Instagram, he gave it a self-aware caption:
Special PointsBet Pennsylvania Bonus Promo Code for Eagles Fans (Up To $500 in Free Bets for Eagles-Cowboys)
Your undefeated Eagles have a huge divisional matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at home in Week 6. As Philly looks for a sixth straight win, PointsBet has a stellar new promo to help win BIG: five risk-free $100 bets!. PointsBet PA Sign-Up Bonus. With just a couple of clicks, you’ll...
Special Ohio State FanDuel Sign-Up Bonus: Get $100 Free This Week
The undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes are marching towards a potential college football playoff berth, and Ohio residents are inching closer to the legalization of sports betting on January 1, 2023. To help you prepare for legal sports betting, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing new promo: a free $100 just for signing up!
David Ortiz provides a hilarious weather update for Phillies-Braves (Video)
Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz provided a hilarious weather update for the Phillies vs Braves NLDS series game on Wednesday. Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz is a man of many talents, and he’s humbly been gatekeeping his ability as a weatherman from the public. The secret is out now as he’s joined FOX Sports for a live weather update on Game 2 of the Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves NLDS.
Chiefs vs Bills: Prediction and odds Week 6
The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. Let’s look at how FanDuel Sportsbook sees it playing out early in the week. The Buffalo Bills are headed to Kansas City to play the Chiefs on Sunday for the fifth time with Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen as quarterbacks. Over the past two years, the Chiefs and Bills have faced off in a regular season game and wound up playing one another in the playoffs as well. There has never been a shortage of fireworks, and we can only expect more of the same for Sunday afternoon.
