Miami, FL

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

FanSided

Are the Rams still laughing over Patriots draft pick?

Even the most diehard Patriots fans who scour the internet for every mock draft they can find were a little shocked when the team took guard Cole Strange with their first-round pick in April’s draft. Seems like they weren’t the only ones as the selection came under even more scrutiny when video emerged with the reactions of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and GM Les Snead to the pick. It’s one thing for average fans to be shocked, but to have the reigning Super Bowl champs laughing at the pick? Yikes. However, through the first five weeks of the season, the Rams definitely shouldn’t be laughing at the pick anymore.
FanSided

Christian Arroyo sends perfect end-of-season message to Red Sox Nation

The only thing worse than a bad season for a Boston sports team is when the people involved – players, coaches, front office, ownership – pretend otherwise. Thankfully, the 2022 Red Sox were so disappointing in so many ways that no one would dare suggest otherwise. So, when Christian Arroyo posted an end-of-season Instagram, he gave it a self-aware caption:
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Special Ohio State FanDuel Sign-Up Bonus: Get $100 Free This Week

The undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes are marching towards a potential college football playoff berth, and Ohio residents are inching closer to the legalization of sports betting on January 1, 2023. To help you prepare for legal sports betting, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing new promo: a free $100 just for signing up!
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

David Ortiz provides a hilarious weather update for Phillies-Braves (Video)

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz provided a hilarious weather update for the Phillies vs Braves NLDS series game on Wednesday. Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz is a man of many talents, and he’s humbly been gatekeeping his ability as a weatherman from the public. The secret is out now as he’s joined FOX Sports for a live weather update on Game 2 of the Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves NLDS.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Chiefs vs Bills: Prediction and odds Week 6

The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. Let’s look at how FanDuel Sportsbook sees it playing out early in the week. The Buffalo Bills are headed to Kansas City to play the Chiefs on Sunday for the fifth time with Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen as quarterbacks. Over the past two years, the Chiefs and Bills have faced off in a regular season game and wound up playing one another in the playoffs as well. There has never been a shortage of fireworks, and we can only expect more of the same for Sunday afternoon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
