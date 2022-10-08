ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

The Flight Deal

jetBlue: San Francisco – Boston (and vice versa). $197 (Basic Economy) / $277 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes

This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Due to the ongoing...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
beyondchron.org

New Book Chronicles How Patels Built the Hotel Business

A significant number of San Francisco’s SRO hotels have long been owned by Indian-American families. Most trace their ancestry to the India state of Gujarat. Many have the last name Patel. When I came to the Tenderloin in 1979 I was told “Patel” was Gujarat for innkeeper. This false claim was widely believed in the neighborhood. It reflects a broader ignorance about so-called “Patel hotels” that persists to this day.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRCB 104.9

New simulation predicts devastating floodwaters far inland in major tsunami

Computer models show a major tsunami pushing ocean water nearly to Guerneville photo credit: Courtesy: California Geological Survey A wall of water walloping Doran Spit. Estero Americano changing course, channeling the pacific upstream, nearly to Valley Ford, water lapping at the edges of the Rocky Memorial Dog Park in Petaluma. The disaster scenario comes courtesy of the California Geological Survey, which Friday released updated tsunami evacuation maps for many counties, including Sonoma.    Nick Graehl is an engineering geologist with the survey. "The maximum tsunami flood elevation is about 19 to 26 feet." On much of San Francisco Bay, the same...
PETALUMA, CA
SFGate

A Bay Area eccentric fights to save his Marin home

David Lee Hoffman knows the way he has chosen to live for nearly 50 years is unconventional, maybe even a little bit crazy and probably against the law. In 1973, after years of travel abroad to avoid being drafted and sent to Vietnam, Hoffman bought 2 acres of land in Marin County, California, a lush, leafy peninsula across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

15 displaced in SF fire

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A residential fire on Palou Avenue in San Francisco has damaged three homes and displaced 15, according to the San Francisco Fire Department’s Twitter.  The fire was first reported at 6:37 p. m. It was contained with two homes suffering from major damage and one with minor damage. KRON On […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
rvamag.com

A Broke Student’s Guide to Richmond Good Cheap Eats

Broke student but wanting to explore the city? You have been eating at the university food hall for awhile and its probably a good time to highlight a few places YOU the students at Virginia Commonwealth University and Virginia Union University can enjoy and afford. Here is our (in)complete list of great spots to get decent food at decent prices! If you can think of a few more, let us know in the comments.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Small earthquake reported near Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The United States Geological Survey detected a small earthquake near Richmond overnight. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake was reported six miles west-northwest from Short Pump, and 17 miles northwest of Richmond. (Note: The earthquake was initially reported by the USGS as a 2.4, but it was later downgraded.)
RICHMOND, VA

