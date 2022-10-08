Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism ScandalSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Shark rescue gone wrongJenn LeachHuntington Beach, CA
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City HallSlauson GirlLos Angeles County, CA
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
9 Facts You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Police arrest suspect in assault of 14-year-old at El Sereno Park
A man was in custody Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old child at El Sereno Park. The Los Angeles Police Department “received information of a sexual assault investigation” Tuesday.
Man shot while trying to disarm gunman near Veterans Park, police say
"The victim attempted to grab the firearm from the suspect, at which point the suspect shot the victim and then ran away," police said. The post Man shot while trying to disarm gunman near Veterans Park, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Authorities Looking for Homicide Suspect in South LA Area
A homicide suspect was being sought Wednesday in the South Los Angeles area, police said.
Long Beach Post
Man arrested in Long Beach for allegedly robbing 4 banks over 2 months
A 32-year-old man who allegedly robbed four banks over a two-month period was arrested in Long Beach today. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gunshot Victim Found in 7-Eleven Parking Lot
Baldwin Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A man was found shot in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on the 5700 block of Obama Boulevard in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The shooting occurred Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 1:50 a.m. Los Angeles Police Department Southwest Division officers...
foxla.com
'Lock doors and windows': Search for homicide suspect underway in Watts
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for a homicide suspect who fled from authorities in Watts Wednesday morning, and people who live in the area are advised to lock all doors and windows until the possibly armed suspect is in custody. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the 41-year-old...
Police find man dead after fight reported in South Gate home
An investigation is underway after police responded to a domestic disturbance call and found a man dead in a South Gate home Tuesday. Local police officers were called to the home in the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue around 1:19 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release. The caller indicated […]
Torrance police officers quickly cover up racist graffiti
Torrance police officers immediately sprung into action when they found a massive hate message graffitied onto a wall next to a little league field. "It was profanity, and the profanity was specifically directed at a race, using a derogatory term to describe them, which caught the officer's eye," said Torrance Police Department Sgt. Ron Salary.According to Torrance police, officers Jesus Garcia and Zachery Sledge were called out to the corner of Western Avenue and Plaza Del Amo on Thursday, Oct. 6. When they arrived and discovered the profanity-laced graffiti, the officer immediately contacted a clean-up crew to cover the vile message. However,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Woman Carjacked at Santa Clarita Gas Station
Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: A woman was carjacked after pulling into a busy Valencia gas station on Monday, Oct. 10, in the Valencia neighborhood of Santa Clarita. The brazen, daytime crime occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at the Shell fuel station near the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway.
Mother of 3 Fatally Shot While Driving with Children in South LA Neighborhood
Another senseless death has led a South Los Angeles community stunned and a family outraged. On September 26 at approximately 11:45 p.m., 28-year-old BreYanna Bailey was in an SUV driving home from dinner with her three children when a sedan pulled up alongside her and sprayed bullets into her vehicle causing her to crash into a fire hydrant in front of a fire station. Authorities believe she attempted to rush to a local hospital to receive care for a sustained gunshot wound, but instead, she collided with the hydrant, which caused an overflow of water to spill out into the street. She was pronounced dead on the scene after first responders attempted to save her, according to reports.
1 dead after shooting involving LAPD officers during foot pursuit in Wilmington area
One person is dead after a police shooting in the Wilmington area Tuesday morning, and the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating.
17-year-old Fullerton girl dies from accidental fentanyl overdose, mother says
Chrisa Cornejo is mourning the death of her 17-year-old daughter, Trinity. The Fullerton mother believes her daughter died from an accidental fentanyl overdose.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsantaana.com
Long Beach man sentenced for executing a Guatemalan immigrant in Anaheim
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A third-striker was sentenced today to 40 years to life for murder for executing a 30-year-old Guatemalan immigrant after following the man home from a market in a botched robbery attempt. The killer was on parole when he shot 30-year-old Oscar Humberto Chunmichicoj in the head.
Man allegedly stabs 4 people in separate incidents in Pomona
A man was arrested and later charged after allegedly stabbing four people in separate incidents in Pomona last week. The first incident was reported around 1:10 a.m. Oct. 7, when Pomona police responded to a stabbing in the 400 block of East Kingsley Avenue. There, officers found two victims suffering from multiple stab wounds. The […]
Long Beach Post
Long Beach man gets 40 to life in prison for murdering man walking home in Anaheim
A Long Beach man was sentenced Monday to 40 years to life in prison for “executing” a 30-year-old Guatemalan immigrant during a botched robbery in 2019, the Orange County District Attorney’s office said in a statement this week. Brandon Deandre Norwood, 32, was convicted on May 17...
newsantaana.com
A Santa Ana DUI suspect slammed his pickup truck into two restaurants at the LAB in Costa Mesa
Juan Bustamante, a 53-year-old man from Santa Ana, was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Saturday after he drove his pickup truck through the front of one restaurant and the kitchen of another at the LAB Anti-Mall in Costa Mesa, at the 2930 Bristol Street. Three people were injured as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deputies asking for help finding 11-year-old boy last seen in Pasadena
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help finding an 11-year-old that was last seen in Pasadena. Jerrel Bernard was last seen on Oct. 10 at 4:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Oak Grove Drive. Deputies said he is 4'9", 81 pounds and has short black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, black pants and white shoes. Deputies believe he might be going to somewhere in the 800 block of west 43rd Place in Los Angeles. Anyone with information about Bernard's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Department at (626) 798-1131.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID San Bernardino man shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. – The man shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens over the weekend was a San Bernardino resident, authorities said Monday. Carlos Alvarez Diaz, 39, died inside a vehicle, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies responded to a shots fired call at approximately 1:09 a.m. Saturday...
Retired LAPD lieutenant fights reduced charge against driver who hit him with pickup in Agoura
A retired LAPD lieutenant who was severely injured during a hit-and-run crash while riding his bicycle last year is now fighting for justice. He says the driver was initially charged with a felony, but has reached a deal that drops the charge to a misdemeanor.
oc-breeze.com
Orange County man agrees to plead guilty to operating illegal casinos in Santa Ana and paying bribes to police officer
A Fountain Valley man has agreed to plead guilty to federal offenses for operating illegal gambling dens and paying $128,000 in cash bribes to a Santa Ana Police officer to avoid law enforcement scrutiny of his underground casinos, according to a plea agreement filed in federal court. Niem Ngoc Ha,...
Comments / 0