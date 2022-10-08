ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach Post

Man arrested in Long Beach for allegedly robbing 4 banks over 2 months

A 32-year-old man who allegedly robbed four banks over a two-month period was arrested in Long Beach today.
LONG BEACH, CA
Key News Network

Gunshot Victim Found in 7-Eleven Parking Lot

Baldwin Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A man was found shot in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on the 5700 block of Obama Boulevard in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The shooting occurred Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 1:50 a.m. Los Angeles Police Department Southwest Division officers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Police find man dead after fight reported in South Gate home

An investigation is underway after police responded to a domestic disturbance call and found a man dead in a South Gate home Tuesday. Local police officers were called to the home in the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue around 1:19 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release. The caller indicated […]
SOUTH GATE, CA
CBS LA

Torrance police officers quickly cover up racist graffiti

Torrance police officers immediately sprung into action when they found a massive hate message graffitied onto a wall next to a little league field. "It was profanity, and the profanity was specifically directed at a race, using a derogatory term to describe them, which caught the officer's eye," said Torrance Police Department Sgt. Ron Salary.According to Torrance police, officers Jesus Garcia and Zachery Sledge were called out to the corner of Western Avenue and Plaza Del Amo on Thursday, Oct. 6. When they arrived and discovered the profanity-laced graffiti, the officer immediately contacted a clean-up crew to cover the vile message. However,...
TORRANCE, CA
Key News Network

Woman Carjacked at Santa Clarita Gas Station

Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: A woman was carjacked after pulling into a busy Valencia gas station on Monday, Oct. 10, in the Valencia neighborhood of Santa Clarita. The brazen, daytime crime occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at the Shell fuel station near the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Shine My Crown

Mother of 3 Fatally Shot While Driving with Children in South LA Neighborhood

Another senseless death has led a South Los Angeles community stunned and a family outraged. On September 26 at approximately 11:45 p.m., 28-year-old BreYanna Bailey was in an SUV driving home from dinner with her three children when a sedan pulled up alongside her and sprayed bullets into her vehicle causing her to crash into a fire hydrant in front of a fire station. Authorities believe she attempted to rush to a local hospital to receive care for a sustained gunshot wound, but instead, she collided with the hydrant, which caused an overflow of water to spill out into the street. She was pronounced dead on the scene after first responders attempted to save her, according to reports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

Long Beach man sentenced for executing a Guatemalan immigrant in Anaheim

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A third-striker was sentenced today to 40 years to life for murder for executing a 30-year-old Guatemalan immigrant after following the man home from a market in a botched robbery attempt. The killer was on parole when he shot 30-year-old Oscar Humberto Chunmichicoj in the head.
ANAHEIM, CA
KTLA

Man allegedly stabs 4 people in separate incidents in Pomona

A man was arrested and later charged after allegedly stabbing four people in separate incidents in Pomona last week. The first incident was reported around 1:10 a.m. Oct. 7, when Pomona police responded to a stabbing in the 400 block of East Kingsley Avenue. There, officers found two victims suffering from multiple stab wounds. The […]
POMONA, CA
CBS LA

Deputies asking for help finding 11-year-old boy last seen in Pasadena

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help finding an 11-year-old that was last seen in Pasadena. Jerrel Bernard was last seen on Oct. 10 at 4:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Oak Grove Drive. Deputies said he is 4'9", 81 pounds and has short black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, black pants and white shoes. Deputies believe he might be going to somewhere in the 800 block of west 43rd Place in Los Angeles. Anyone with information about Bernard's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Department at (626) 798-1131.
PASADENA, CA

