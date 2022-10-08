Read full article on original website
Related
WBAY Green Bay
Menominee plant says warehouse is total loss but machinery spared; governor declares state of emergency
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBAY) - A spokesman for Resolute Forest Products says the warehouse and offices at the paper mill in Menominee are a total loss after last week’s fire that continues to burn. Seth Kursman, vice president of communications and public affairs, tells Action 2 News the machinery in...
Fox11online.com
Michigan governor declares state of emergency for Menominee fire
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for a fire at a paper pulp mill and neighboring warehouse in Menominee. Whitmer's office says the declaration makes available state resources needed to continue to fight the fire and make sure runoff from firefighting efforts does not threaten water supplies.
Michigan Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency for Menominee County, Mich.
The declaration will make state resources available to help fight the fire at Resolute Forest Products.
Fox11online.com
Part of Bay Beach Road to close Monday, Tuesday
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A stretch of road along the bay shore is closing for two days next week. The Green Bay Public Works Department says Bay Beach Road is closing west of N. Quincy Street. Crews will be removing a railroad spur. The closure is set to begin at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox11online.com
Several teens suffer serious burn injuries in Shawano County bonfire explosion
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE (WLUK) – The Shawano County Sheriff’s Department is actively investigating a bonfire gathering from Friday night that resulted in burn injuries to several teenagers. Authorities say several individuals suffered burn injuries requiring medical attention, but an exact number of people injured and the range...
Upper Peninsula paper mill fire still burning after 4 days
MENOMINEE, MI – Firefighters from several hours away have traveled to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to monitor an industrial fire that started four days ago. The fire at Resolute Forest Products in Menominee began around 11 p.m. on Oct. 6 and is expected to burn for several days, according to officials in the U.P. town. The fire is contained, officials said.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay Police looking for missing girl
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police department is trying to locate a missing girl. Yasmine, 15, went missing in the area of Mather Street near Velp Avenue in Green Bay. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall, light skin with red hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants with white stripes and black shoes with white stripes. She also has a large nose ring. She was last seen getting into a white pickup truck with letters "FX4" in the back window, then heading southbound on Ashland Ave. No last name or photo were provided.
Fox11online.com
Bay Port, Little Chute, Southern Door and Coleman top seeds
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The WIAA released the football brackets Saturday and here is a list of the local teams which received No. 1 seeds along with other notes:. *Notes: Neenah is seeded #2 and Kimberly #3. They could meet in Level 2 at Neenah. Kimberly opens with #6 Fond du Lac which handed the Makers their only loss.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox11online.com
More than $1,000 in fake 'movie money' turns up in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are asking people to check their wallets after officers confiscated more than $1,000 of counterfeit cash across several cases. Within the last six weeks, fraudulent money has surfaced in seven cases with denominations ranging from $1 to $100 in the city of Green Bay.
Fox11online.com
Murdered woman's remains held by investigators for years, father begs to 'put her to rest'
SHAWANO COUNTY (WLUK) -- A father's mission to get justice for his murdered daughter before he dies continues. Heather Szekeres' remains were found in Shawano county back in 2014. Her father, Dan Roberts, says that he wants closure. "I need to get her released and put her to rest before...
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Bay Port, Kimberly, De Pere, Notre Dame and Little Chute among the winners
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday was the final night of the high school football regular season and here are the results of the games FOX 11 covered, starting with the Game Time Game of the Week:. #2 West De Pere 27, Bay Port 34: Pirates win FRCC North title. #3...
Crews battling paper mill fire in Michigan's Upper Peninsula
MENOMINEE, Mich. (AP) — Crews from several fire departments were battling a large fire Friday at a paper mill in Michigan's Upper Peninsula that began hours earlier in a warehouse, authorities said.A spokesman for Resolute Forest Products said the fire, which was producing a dense cloud of smoke in Menominee, Michigan, began about 11 p.m. CDT Thursday in a warehouse that contained pulp and waste paper.No injuries were reported in the fire along Michigan's border with Wisconsin. But the blaze was so large crews from five fire departments were called to the scene, the Stephenson Fire Department said in a Facebook post.The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox11online.com
Last chance to catch a ride on The Great Pumpkin Train
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- It's your last chance this weekend to check out The Great Pumpkin Train. The event is held at The National Railroad Museum in Ashwaubenon. FOX 11 made a stop at the museum to see what's in store for this weekend. You can share all your fall fun...
Fox11online.com
Classes, homecoming continue despite suspicious activity at Menominee Indian High School
KESHENA, Wis. (WLUK) -- The Menominee Indian School District is providing an update on recent suspicious activity on the high school campus. Classes and homecoming celebrations are continuing, after surveillance footage showed what police say is an armed man on the high school campus Tuesday night. Surveillance footage showed what...
Fox11online.com
Bay Port just where many expected it to be
SUAMICO (WLUK) -- Before the season kicked off many picked Bay Port to win the Fox River Classic Conference North title and now the Pirates are one win away from doing just that. Friday, the Pirates host West De Pere in not only in a battle of undefeated teams, but...
Fox11online.com
Fall Fest celebration and fundraiser underway in Sister Bay
SISTER BAY (WLUK) -- Fall Fest, a celebration and fundraiser, bills itself as the celebration of the year in northern Door County. The line of cars slowed through the Village of Sister Bay Friday morning. The 76th Annual Fall Fest is underway. "This is our corner. We've always had this...
Fox11online.com
De Pere hosting vaccine clinic
DE PERE (WLUK) -- Cough and flu season is here and De Pere is helping get area residents vaccinated. The De Pere Health Department is hosting a flu vaccine and Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 booster clinic on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Walk-ins will be welcome anytime between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m....
Fox11online.com
UWGB receives $376,000 grant to address nursing shortage
GREEN BAY (WLUK)-- The University of Wisconsin - Green Bay is finding ways to combat the nursing shortage in Wisconsin. The university received a Workforce Innovation Grant from the governor's office. Its plan is to train more co-clinical instructors from nearby hospitals to be able to have more students in...
Fox11online.com
Man receives life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A 55-year-old man received life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash Thursday night. Police say the crash happened in the 400 block of S. Webster Ave. just after 10 p.m. Witnesses reported the man was hit while trying to cross the street. Police are also looking for...
Fox11online.com
Offseason work has paid off for West De Pere
DE PERE (WLUK) -- After not contending for the Fox River Classic Conference North title last season, West De Pere was determined this fall to not repeat 2021, and it has. After going 4-6 last season, the Phantoms have turned things around, and Friday they play at Bay Port in a battle of undefeated teams with the winner capturing the league title.
Comments / 0