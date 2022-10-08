ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menominee, MI

Fox11online.com

Michigan governor declares state of emergency for Menominee fire

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for a fire at a paper pulp mill and neighboring warehouse in Menominee. Whitmer's office says the declaration makes available state resources needed to continue to fight the fire and make sure runoff from firefighting efforts does not threaten water supplies.
MENOMINEE, MI
Fox11online.com

Part of Bay Beach Road to close Monday, Tuesday

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A stretch of road along the bay shore is closing for two days next week. The Green Bay Public Works Department says Bay Beach Road is closing west of N. Quincy Street. Crews will be removing a railroad spur. The closure is set to begin at...
GREEN BAY, WI
Menominee, MI
Menominee, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Upper Peninsula paper mill fire still burning after 4 days

MENOMINEE, MI – Firefighters from several hours away have traveled to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to monitor an industrial fire that started four days ago. The fire at Resolute Forest Products in Menominee began around 11 p.m. on Oct. 6 and is expected to burn for several days, according to officials in the U.P. town. The fire is contained, officials said.
MENOMINEE, MI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay Police looking for missing girl

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police department is trying to locate a missing girl. Yasmine, 15, went missing in the area of Mather Street near Velp Avenue in Green Bay. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall, light skin with red hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants with white stripes and black shoes with white stripes. She also has a large nose ring. She was last seen getting into a white pickup truck with letters "FX4" in the back window, then heading southbound on Ashland Ave. No last name or photo were provided.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Bay Port, Little Chute, Southern Door and Coleman top seeds

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The WIAA released the football brackets Saturday and here is a list of the local teams which received No. 1 seeds along with other notes:. *Notes: Neenah is seeded #2 and Kimberly #3. They could meet in Level 2 at Neenah. Kimberly opens with #6 Fond du Lac which handed the Makers their only loss.
GREEN BAY, WI
#Shelter In Place #Menominee River #Resolute Forest Products
Fox11online.com

More than $1,000 in fake 'movie money' turns up in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are asking people to check their wallets after officers confiscated more than $1,000 of counterfeit cash across several cases. Within the last six weeks, fraudulent money has surfaced in seven cases with denominations ranging from $1 to $100 in the city of Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Detroit

Crews battling paper mill fire in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

MENOMINEE, Mich. (AP) — Crews from several fire departments were battling a large fire Friday at a paper mill in Michigan's Upper Peninsula that began hours earlier in a warehouse, authorities said.A spokesman for Resolute Forest Products said the fire, which was producing a dense cloud of smoke in Menominee, Michigan, began about 11 p.m. CDT Thursday in a warehouse that contained pulp and waste paper.No injuries were reported in the fire along Michigan's border with Wisconsin. But the blaze was so large crews from five fire departments were called to the scene, the Stephenson Fire Department said in a Facebook post.The...
MENOMINEE, MI
Fox11online.com

Last chance to catch a ride on The Great Pumpkin Train

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- It's your last chance this weekend to check out The Great Pumpkin Train. The event is held at The National Railroad Museum in Ashwaubenon. FOX 11 made a stop at the museum to see what's in store for this weekend. You can share all your fall fun...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Fox11online.com

Bay Port just where many expected it to be

SUAMICO (WLUK) -- Before the season kicked off many picked Bay Port to win the Fox River Classic Conference North title and now the Pirates are one win away from doing just that. Friday, the Pirates host West De Pere in not only in a battle of undefeated teams, but...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Fall Fest celebration and fundraiser underway in Sister Bay

SISTER BAY (WLUK) -- Fall Fest, a celebration and fundraiser, bills itself as the celebration of the year in northern Door County. The line of cars slowed through the Village of Sister Bay Friday morning. The 76th Annual Fall Fest is underway. "This is our corner. We've always had this...
SISTER BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

De Pere hosting vaccine clinic

DE PERE (WLUK) -- Cough and flu season is here and De Pere is helping get area residents vaccinated. The De Pere Health Department is hosting a flu vaccine and Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 booster clinic on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Walk-ins will be welcome anytime between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m....
DE PERE, WI
Fox11online.com

UWGB receives $376,000 grant to address nursing shortage

GREEN BAY (WLUK)-- The University of Wisconsin - Green Bay is finding ways to combat the nursing shortage in Wisconsin. The university received a Workforce Innovation Grant from the governor's office. Its plan is to train more co-clinical instructors from nearby hospitals to be able to have more students in...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Man receives life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A 55-year-old man received life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash Thursday night. Police say the crash happened in the 400 block of S. Webster Ave. just after 10 p.m. Witnesses reported the man was hit while trying to cross the street. Police are also looking for...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Offseason work has paid off for West De Pere

DE PERE (WLUK) -- After not contending for the Fox River Classic Conference North title last season, West De Pere was determined this fall to not repeat 2021, and it has. After going 4-6 last season, the Phantoms have turned things around, and Friday they play at Bay Port in a battle of undefeated teams with the winner capturing the league title.
DE PERE, WI

