NY1

City to open center to serve asylum seeker families

New York City will open a center in midtown Manhattan to serve asylum seeker families, Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday. The Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center will be located at The Row NYC Hotel and will initially serve 200 asylum seeker families with children, with the potential to serve additional families in the coming weeks, the press release said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

City Council approves Bruckner rezoning, Universal Childcare Act

Hundreds of new housing units will be built in the Throggs Neck neighborhood of The Bronx after the City Council gave final approval to the project on Wednesday. The final Bruckner Boulevard rezoning project will include 348 units of housing, 193 of which will be affordable. Of the affordable units, 99 will be set aside for seniors and 25 for veterans with supportive social services. Planned office space will now be turned into a senior center.
BRONX, NY
NY1

Your guide to understanding affordable housing in New York City

This summer, New York City’s rental market hit a shocking milestone: The average rent in Manhattan passed $5,000. Rents have skyrocketed since 2021, far surpassing the largely flat median costs in the years that led up to the pandemic, according to StreetEasy. Spiking rents, alongside other trends in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

City public school employee shot in head near school

A public school employee was shot in the head Tuesday in Brooklyn about a block away from the school he was working at, according to the NYPD. Police say the shooting occurred Tuesday just after 2:45 p.m. at the corner of Avenue M and Utica Avenue in Flatlands. The 19-year-old...
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

Mourners gather for wake of man killed on L Train

Friends and family members gathered for a wake in Brooklyn Monday night to remember Tommy Bailey. Bailey was killed on Sept. 30, when he was stabbed in the neck on the L train. “Always humorous, always had something humorous to say, very pleasant, easygoing,” said Bailey’s former coworker, Jim Olive....
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

City celebrates 78th annual Columbus Day Parade

The nation's largest celebration of Italian American culture returned to Fifth Avenue Monday morning when the 78th annual Columbus Day Parade kicked off. “I love to listen to the Italian music, and [I love] the floats, too,” Francesca Ottomanelli said. Ottomanelli was born in Italy and later came to the U.S., where she grew up.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

State finds one Brooklyn yeshiva is not meeting educational standards

Last November, Beatrice Weber told NY1 that her son's school, Yeshiva Mesivta Arugath Habosem in Williamsburg, provided little instruction in U.S. history, science, math or English. "He can read English better than his teacher," Weber said of her son. What You Need To Know. Beatrice Weber argued her son's yeshiva...
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

Doctors urging flu shots as cases rise ahead of possible severe season

Dr. Manish Garg, an emergency medicine physician affiliated with New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell and Columbia University Medical Center, joined Errol Louis on "Inside City Hall" Tuesday to explain how New York City became a flu "hotspot," why New Yorkers should get both the latest COVID-19 booster and flu shots, and how you can judge the severity of a flu season based on the southern hemisphere's winters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Arrest made in connection with fatal stabbing on MTA bus in Bronx

THE BRONX — Authorities have made an arrest in connection with a fatal stabbing aboard an MTA bus in the Bronx Sunday night. Ebony Jackson, 42, was charged with murder and manslaughter in connection with the incident, according to the NYPD. Police added that they are still looking for another suspect in connection with the case.
BRONX, NY
NY1

When the trains and buses stopped running

It’s the week of Christmas in 2005 when the seemingly unthinkable happens: the subways and buses stop running. Transportation workers went on strike and New Yorkers woke up to a very different landscape. Pat Kiernan looks back at this unique time in the Big Apple — before working from home was the norm — and dives into how the city reacted.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

What you need to know about Columbus Day in NYC

The 78th Annual Columbus Day Parade returns to Fifth Avenue in New York City Monday. The parade, which is the nation’s largest celebration of Italian American heritage and culture, will run from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Businessman and former politician Tom Golisano will serve as the 2022 Grand...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Amazing maize maze: Queens farm full of fall fun for families

Pumpkin and Spice are a pair of pigs who call the Queens County Farm Museum home. They were also born on Halloween, so as you would imagine, autumn is their favorite time of year!. They are in the right place at the 47-acre site in Floral Park, which has been...
QUEENS, NY
NY1

Chinatown tenants displaced by fire wait for repairs

Tenants of a Mulberry Street apartment building where an early morning fire in April killed two people and displaced 37 residents say they’re waiting too long to get back to their apartments. “We’re now in October and the situation continues to prolong and be a lot worse than it...
MANHATTAN, NY
NY1

Adams signs Times Square gun ban bill as state waits for court ruling

Mayor Eric Adams signed new legislation Tuesday banning guns in Times Square, even as a recent court ruling declared such a prohibition to be unconstitutional. The legislation, which follows from a state law that banned firearms in the tourism, commerce and theater hub, bounds the gun-free area as stretching from 40th Street to 53rd Street between 6th and 9th Avenues, including the Port Authority Bus Terminal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

'I'Raise' works to improve youth mental health

According to a recent report by the state comptroller, New York City schools don’t have enough mental health professionals to address student’s needs. On this World Mental Health Day, Shanequa Moore, founder and CEO of “I’Raise,” joined “News All Day” to talk about how her organization is focusing on the critical mental health needs of young people, and especially youth of color, in our schools and around the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

What buying a home in the city looks like in the current housing market

Last year, 31-year-old Briana Goldman and her fiance Marc got engaged. It was an exciting moment in a difficult time. “I was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma last August. We got engaged literally two weeks after my first treatment,” Goldman said. Now, after seven months of fighting, Goldman is in...
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

Decision 2022: Registering to vote for the November general election

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, New York voters will head to the polls to make their choices in the 2022 general election, casting ballots for a slew of state and federal races. In order to participate in the general election, prospective voters must register by the end of this week. And the deadline for absentee ballot applications is coming up, too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

